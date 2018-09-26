TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley goes from coaching to U.S. volleyball MVP

By Nick ZaccardiSep 26, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
I tell Michelle Bartsch-Hackley as I rise at the end of our sitdown interview that I’m heading upstairs to ask her coach, Karch Kiraly, about her.

“He’s going to say, this girl is terrible. I almost cut her,” Bartsch-Hackley says without a laugh but, mostly, in jest. 

Actually, Bartsch-Hackley was cut from the Olympic team. That’s just one hurdle the 6-foot-4 native of the horseradish capital of the world cleared to become an indispensable part of the U.S. volleyball team.

Bartsch-Hackley was named MVP of the premier summer tournament, the FIVB Nations League, and has the most powerful right arm on the 14-player roster for the quadrennial world championship that starts Saturday in Japan. The U.S. is defending champion and no doubt eager to better its bronze-medal effort from the Rio Games.

Bartsch-Hackley, an outside hitter nicknamed Slugger, is working on an indoor volleyball career as unique as her 14-letter last name and pulled-back pink hair.

Bartsch-Hackley all but gave up in the first few months post-college, moved to California and considered beach volleyball, coached for a men’s college program, tried out for and made the only club team that gave her a chance and played so well that the legendary Kiraly called and asked her to a two-week trial with the national team in 2015.

Bartsch-Hackley was 25. That’s old to start a national-team career, much less try out for the first time. Everybody on the Rio Olympic team began playing international tournaments for the national team at 24 or younger.

“Most players, once they’re playing beyond college, if they’re hungry to get in here, they might write me a letter and be a little vulnerable and expose themselves and say something like, would there be any room in the gym for me?” said Kiraly, the only player to win Olympic beach and indoor gold medals and the U.S. women’s head coach since 2012. “Bartschy would say, I didn’t want to be that kind of player.”

Bartsch-Hackley had the pedigree of a youth and junior national team player. But she didn’t know what she wanted out of volleyball in 2012, shortly after ending an All-American ride at the University of Illinois that culminated with the first NCAA title game appearance in program history (a loss to UCLA).

She began playing pro in Puerto Rico but lost more in three months than she did in four years in Champaign.

“There were a lot of things that were like, this is not what I expected,” Bartsch-Hackley said. Pressed, she mentioned “different circumstances” within the team, like not getting paid on time. “Getting a paycheck is cool, but if I’m not loving it, I don’t want to do it.”

She didn’t love it. Bartsch-Hackley, then engaged to Corbin Hackley, returned to Illinois later that year. She completed her undergraduate degree in sport management while aiding the Illini coaching staff.

Who knows what would have happened if not for David Kniffin, an assistant for the NCAA runner-up team who in 2012 became the men’s head coach at UC Irvine (succeeding John Speraw, now the U.S. men’s national team head coach).

Kniffin told Bartsch-Hackley that she could move to California, play some beach volleyball and volunteer coach with the Anteaters for the 2013 season. She tried it.

“They always valued my opinion,” Bartsch-Hackley said of the men’s team that repeated as NCAA champion that season. “They would give me s—, and I would give them s— back. I never felt outnumbered.”

But as she pored and pored over match video in an office that season, one thought dominated. I just want to go play. And not on the beach.

Bartsch-Hackley said her agent told her one team in the world was interested, but only for a tryout.

So she towed a month’s worth of luggage to Vilsbiburg, a Bavarian farming town an hour outside of Munich. Bartsch-Hackley said the year off from playing made her a worse player going into the tryout than when she had finished at Illinois.

“I started from zero,” she said.

It took a month and a half, but she got a contract. After one season, she transferred to Bundesliga champion Dresden, helped that club win another German title in 2015 and played in the European Champions League.

Dresden teammate Molly Kreklow, a U.S. national team member, asked Bartsch-Hackley if she could mention her name to Kiraly. They Skyped, and Bartsch-Hackley accepted a two-week trial offer with the national team.

We almost had no choice but to invite her here because her play did the talking,” said Kiraly, who had thought Bartsch-Hackley had retired until he saw her pop up in Germany.

Bartsch-Hackley’s first memories with Team USA are the nerves. Kiraly texts to schedule one-on-one meetings. Every time, Bartsch-Hackley dreaded she’d be told to pack her bags and return to Germany.

“I would go up there, palms sweating,” she recalled. “[Kiraly would say], ‘I just wanted to tell you that you’re working hard, and we appreciate your hard work.’ I’m like, can you just text me and tell me you’re not cutting me when you want to talk?”

As much as Bartsch-Hackley impressed the coaches, she was stuck behind a murderer’s row of outside hitters.

Come Rio Olympic selection, it was USA Volleyball Player of the Year Jordan Larson, 2014 World Championship MVP Kim Hill and Italian League MVP Kelsey Robinson. Kiraly delivered the bad news.

“If we took four outside hitters to Rio instead of three, she would have been [on the team],” he said. 

It didn’t stop her.

While Larson, Hill and Robinson took 2017 off (as many Olympians do the post-Games year), Bartsch-Hackley earned a most improved player award. This year, coaches moved Robinson to libero, opening a spot for Bartsch-Hackley with the returns of Larson and Hill.

At Nations League, Bartsch-Hackley ranked second in the final round in scoring behind Rio Olympic MVP Zhu Ting of China. In the final against Turkey, she started at outside hitter with Larson, was benched, and then came back in at the opposite position and helped the U.S. win in five sets.

“She brought us what we needed, brought us some more efficient blocking and a big arm, a slugger arm,” Kiraly said. “That helped turned the match around for us.”

Bartsch-Hackley reflected on a concession-area stool at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim this summer. Then she thought about those meetings with Kiraly in 2015, when she was sure she would be cut.

“I’m not sure if I’m confident still,” she said about her place on the team. “I don’t think anyone is ever super comfortable, but I think that’s good.”

Rohan Dennis wins world champs time trial by huge margin

By Nick ZaccardiSep 26, 2018, 10:46 AM EDT
Rohan Dennis consolidated his place among the greatest Australian road cyclists with the biggest win of his career, routing the world championships time trial field by 81 seconds in Austria on Wednesday.

Dennis, a 28-year-old from Adelaide, conquered the 32-mile course with one significant climb in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 2.57 seconds. He unseated 2017 World champion Tom Dumoulin, the runner-up at this year’s Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Dennis, who was fifth in Rio, missing a medal by eight seconds, after having to change bikes due to a broken handlebar. “I’ve been chasing this since I was a junior. I’ve never won it in any age group.”

The Dutchman Dumoulin finished second Wednesday. Belgian Victor Campenaerts took third. Full results are here.

Dennis won by a margin that conjures the dominance of Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who won the first of his four rainbow jerseys by 90 seconds over American David Zabriskie in 2006.

Dennis became the third Australian man to win an elite individual world title. Michael Rogers took three straight time trials from 2003-05. Cadel Evans, the only Aussie to win a Grand Tour at the 2011 Tour de France, took road race gold in 2009.

Dennis has won individual time trials at all three Grand Tours and held the hour record for two months in 2015.

All this after a decorated track cycling career, including a 2012 Olympic team pursuit silver medal and a pair of world titles in that discipline. Dennis’ best Grand Tour finish was 16th in the Giro d’Italia in May.

Worlds conclude with the elite road races this weekend on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Russia appeals to overturn track and field doping ban

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Russia has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn its doping ban from track and field competition.

The country’s track team was banned by the IAAF in November 2015 after a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation found widespread drug use by elite Russian athletes.

The new legal challenge at CAS follows WADA’s decision last week to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency after compromising on two key criteria — an admission of wrongdoing by the Russian government and access to evidence stored at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

The Russian track federation said its appeal asks for the same two criteria to be dropped from the list of demands the IAAF has made.

“In our view it is unjustified (to demand) compliance with these criteria and their inclusion in the road map for reinstating RusAF is illegitimate because they are outside RusAF’s purview,” Russian track federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin said in a statement.

The IAAF told The Associated Press that it received a letter from Shlyakhtin asking for the Russian team to be reinstated “as soon as possible,” and saying last week’s WADA decision should set a precedent.

“The IAAF has, from the very beginning, been clear on its reinstatement requirements and processes overseen by an independent taskforce. We stand behind the decisions we have made and are very confident of our legal position,” the IAAF said in a statement.

“We will put the required resources behind robustly defending any challenge to the suspension of RusAF, whether at CAS or elsewhere. The only way for RusAF to achieve reinstatement is by satisfying the reinstatement conditions to the satisfaction of the IAAF Council.”

WADA allowed Russia to accept only an International Olympic Committee report which didn’t directly accuse the government of sponsoring doping, instead of a harsher report by WADA’s own investigator. WADA also reinstated the Russian Anti-Doping Agency in return for a promise to provide evidence from the Moscow lab at a later date.

Top Russian athletes have continued to compete despite the ban on the team.

Since the 2016 Olympics, when only one Russian was allowed to compete, the IAAF has certified dozens more to compete as “Authorized Neutral Athletes” after examining their history of drug-testing. Such athletes won six medals at last year’s world championships, including gold for high jumper Maria Lasitskene.

