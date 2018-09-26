TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Russia appeals to overturn track and field doping ban

Associated PressSep 26, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Rohan Dennis wins world champs time trial by huge margin Sports execs oppose esports in Olympics, survey shows Annemiek van Vleuten, back from horrific Rio Olympic crash, leads Dutch sweep at cycling worlds

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Russia has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn its doping ban from track and field competition.

The country’s track team was banned by the IAAF in November 2015 after a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation found widespread drug use by elite Russian athletes.

The new legal challenge at CAS follows WADA’s decision last week to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency after compromising on two key criteria — an admission of wrongdoing by the Russian government and access to evidence stored at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

The Russian track federation said its appeal asks for the same two criteria to be dropped from the list of demands the IAAF has made.

“In our view it is unjustified (to demand) compliance with these criteria and their inclusion in the road map for reinstating RusAF is illegitimate because they are outside RusAF’s purview,” Russian track federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin said in a statement.

The IAAF told The Associated Press that it received a letter from Shlyakhtin asking for the Russian team to be reinstated “as soon as possible,” and saying last week’s WADA decision should set a precedent.

“The IAAF has, from the very beginning, been clear on its reinstatement requirements and processes overseen by an independent taskforce. We stand behind the decisions we have made and are very confident of our legal position,” the IAAF said in a statement.

“We will put the required resources behind robustly defending any challenge to the suspension of RusAF, whether at CAS or elsewhere. The only way for RusAF to achieve reinstatement is by satisfying the reinstatement conditions to the satisfaction of the IAAF Council.”

WADA allowed Russia to accept only an International Olympic Committee report which didn’t directly accuse the government of sponsoring doping, instead of a harsher report by WADA’s own investigator. WADA also reinstated the Russian Anti-Doping Agency in return for a promise to provide evidence from the Moscow lab at a later date.

Top Russian athletes have continued to compete despite the ban on the team.

Since the 2016 Olympics, when only one Russian was allowed to compete, the IAAF has certified dozens more to compete as “Authorized Neutral Athletes” after examining their history of drug-testing. Such athletes won six medals at last year’s world championships, including gold for high jumper Maria Lasitskene.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: IOC boss: esports has no Olympic future with violence

Rohan Dennis wins world champs time trial by huge margin

AP
By Nick ZaccardiSep 26, 2018, 10:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Russia appeals to overturn track and field doping ban Sports execs oppose esports in Olympics, survey shows Annemiek van Vleuten, back from horrific Rio Olympic crash, leads Dutch sweep at cycling worlds

Rohan Dennis consolidated his place among the greatest Australian road cyclists with the biggest win of his career, routing the world championships time trial field by 81 seconds in Austria on Wednesday.

Dennis, a 28-year-old from Adelaide, conquered the 32-mile course with one significant climb in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 2.57 seconds. He unseated 2017 World champion Tom Dumoulin, the runner-up at this year’s Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Dennis, who was fifth in Rio, missing a medal by eight seconds, after having to change bikes due to a broken handlebar. “I’ve been chasing this since I was a junior. I’ve never won it in any age group.”

The Dutchman Dumoulin finished second Wednesday. Belgian Victor Campenaerts took third. Full results are here.

Dennis won by a margin that conjures the dominance of Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who won the first of his four rainbow jerseys by 90 seconds over American David Zabriskie in 2006.

Dennis became the third Australian man to win an elite individual world title. Michael Rogers took three straight time trials from 2003-05. Cadel Evans, the only Aussie to win a Grand Tour at the 2011 Tour de France, took road race gold in 2009.

Dennis has won individual time trials at all three Grand Tours and held the hour record for two months in 2015.

All this after a decorated track cycling career, including a 2012 Olympic team pursuit silver medal and a pair of world titles in that discipline. Dennis’ best Grand Tour finish was 16th in the Giro d’Italia in May.

Worlds conclude with the elite road races this weekend on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold. A full broadcast schedule is here.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Simon Yates reflects on first Grand Tour title at Vuelta

Sports execs oppose esports in Olympics, survey shows

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 25, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A global survey of sports industry executives shows 57 percent oppose Olympic status for video gaming.

Audit firm PwC says more than 400 sports industry professionals from 42 countries answered an online questionnaire for its annual survey. The findings were discussed Tuesday at the Olympic Museum, where the IOC hosted an esports conference in July on possible Olympic status for the booming games market.

The PwC survey asked “Is esports an Olympic sport?“: 28 percent said, “no, because esports does not qualify as ‘sport,’” and 29 percent said esports should grow independently of the Olympics.

A further 26.7 percent said esports must first unify under a single governing body, and 10.4 percent said esports should join “as soon as possible.” Almost 6 percent said they did not know or abstained.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: IOC boss: esports has no Olympic future with violence