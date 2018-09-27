TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Koreas to discuss unified 2020 Olympic gymnastics team, report says

By OlympicTalkSep 27, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
South Korea’s gymnastics federation plans to talk with North Korean officials about fielding a unified 2020 Olympic gymnastics team during next month’s world championships, according to Yonhap News Agency.

It would be the latest in a series of inter-Korean moves in Olympic sports this year, beginning with the joint Olympic women’s hockey team in PyeongChang.

The two nations also marched together in the PyeongChang Olympic Opening Ceremony behind the Korea Unification flag. Last month, they fielded joint canoeing, rowing and women’s basketball teams at the Asian Games.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-In said in a statement that the countries planned to jointly bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics, and they would look to cooperate in major sports events such as the 2020 Games, without elaborating.

In artistic gymnastics, South Korea has qualified men’s teams to the last seven Olympics, while North Korea last had a team at the 1980 Moscow Games. North Korea has the reigning Olympic vault champion, Ri Se-Gwang.

Neither North Korea nor South Korea had a full women’s team at any of the last three Olympics.

However in Rio, South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-Ju took a selfie with North Korean Hong Un-Jong as they trained for competition. The photo captured global headlines, and IOC president Thomas Bach described it as a “great gesture.”

The 2020 Olympic gymnastics team event fields will include 12 for the men and 12 for the women, with qualifying beginning at next month’s worlds in Doha.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alina Zagitova leads in figure skating season debut

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 27, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
Alina Zagitova opened her season in a familiar place — comfortably atop the leaderboard — at a lower-level event in Germany.

Zagitova, who in PyeongChang became the second-youngest Olympic singles figure skating champion after Tara Lipinski at age 15, is competing internationally for the first time since placing a shocking fifth at the world championships in March.

The Russian was clean Thursday in her short program at Nebelhorn Trophy in Oberstdorf, Germany, tallying 79.93 points. It’s the highest score in the world in the early season.

Zagitova landed a triple Lutz-triple loop combination, a double Axel and a triple flip. Video is here.

Zagitova leads Belgian Loena Hendrickx by a whopping 8.43 points. American Mariah Bell is fourth. The free skate is Friday. Full results are here.

The Grand Prix series, the sport’s top-level regular season, begins at Skate America in three weeks in Everett, Wash.

With world champion Kaetlyn Osmond taking the season off, Zagitova and Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva are the clear leading women. They trained together through PyeongChang, after which Medvedeva left Russia to work under two-time Olympic silver medalist Brian Orser in Toronto.

However, U.S. champion Bradie Tennell upset Medvedeva at a lower-level event in Canada last week.

Usain Bolt has until January to prove soccer skills

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT
GOSFORD, Australia (AP) — Usain Bolt has a few more months to prove his soccer prowess in Australia.

Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said Thursday that he will wait until January before assessing the progress of eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Bolt, who’s set to play in his next preseason match for the Mariners in mid-October.

Bolt, who hopes to earn an A-League contract with the team based north of Sydney, will likely play Oct. 12 against Sydney league side Macarthur South West United. The Mariners begin the regular season on Oct. 21 in Brisbane against the Roar.

“If I get to start it will be a big thing for me,” Bolt said. “It shows that the work that I’ve been putting in since I’ve been here is really paying off and the coach has confidence in me and he sees the improvement and the work I’ve been putting in.”

Bolt saw his first action for the Mariners on Aug. 31, playing 20 minutes against a Central Coast selection side. He played the entire second half against the North Shore Mariners on Sept. 19, when he again alternated between left wing and striker.

Mulvey said Thursday that Bolt was progressing.

“In the initial dispatches talked about he needed time, I said at the time we will give him 12 months if need be,” Mulvey said.

“But I think a reasonable assumption would be around about Christmas time, January, we should be really judging on whether he’s really improved or not improved. He’s slowly getting there.”

