Polina Edmunds takes season off, plans figure skating return

By Nick ZaccardiSep 27, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
Sochi Olympian Polina Edmunds has been off the ice for nearly nine months with a long-term right foot injury and will not compete this season. Her goal is to return to competitive figure skating next season.

Edmunds, the youngest U.S. competitor across all sports in Sochi, has suffered from a bone bruise for more than two and a half years, missing the entire 2016-17 season. She withdrew after a seventh-place short program at last season’s U.S. Championships in January in her hometown of San Jose, citing the injury.

“I had a lot of MRIs done in the past three years,” Edmunds said by phone Thursday. “The bone bruise that I had was very deep and very serious for such a small bone in my foot. It required a lot of time off the ice, off really physical activity impact on my foot to really heal it properly. I never really allowed myself to have that time just with the craziness of Olympic season last year. Ever since my last nationals and me taking the time off the ice, I’ve actually allowed myself the proper healing time and the proper way to go about it. Even if I wasn’t skating, I wouldn’t be running or doing other things that would harm it.”

Edmunds is focused this fall on her junior year at Santa Clara University, where she is a communication major.

As a skater, Edmunds was the revelation of the 2014 U.S. Championships, taking silver behind Gracie Gold in her first senior competition to earn her way onto the Sochi Olympic team at age 15. Edmunds, on skates since age 2 when her Russian-born mother, Nina, began coaching her, had been profiled by The New York Times at the 2010 U.S. Championships and won the U.S. junior title in 2013.

She then placed ninth at the Sochi Winter Games and eighth at that season’s world championships.

Edmunds notched her biggest win at the 2015 Four Continents Championships, then took another U.S. silver medal in 2016 in her last competition before the injury struck.

“I haven’t lived up to my competitive potential,” Edmunds said Thursday. “My career internationally has been so short. I really feel like there’s more that I can do, more that I can bring. This time I’ve had off, this physical and mental growth, coming back I can be even better than I was before.”

Will Claye, triple Olympic medalist, cleared after positive drug test

By OlympicTalkSep 27, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Will Claye, a triple Olympic medalist between the long jump and triple jump, was cleared of wrongdoing after testing positive for a trace amount of clenbuterol, a banned muscle-building substance, on Aug. 1.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency investigated Claye and determined he likely ate contaminated meat in Mexico. USADA said it was “consistent with numerous prior reported cases globally.”

In 2011, FIFA did not prosecute more than 100 positive tests for clenbuterol among players at the Under-17 World Cup in Mexico, which has a reputation for using the drug in farming.

Clenbuterol is best known as the substance that cost Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador the 2010 Tour de France title.

Contador claimed his positive test was caused by contaminated beef brought to France from Spain. A Court for Arbitration for Sport panel judged that he did not intend to dope, and had ingested a contaminated supplement. Contador served a two-year ban and was stripped of the 2010 Tour win.

Claye, 27, earned triple jump silver medals at the last two Olympics, plus long jump bronze at the 2012 London Games. He took triple jump silver at the August 2017 World Championships, then won the world indoor title on March 3. He last competed May 26, according to Tilastopaja.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

U.S. men’s volleyball team reaches world championship medal round

By Nick ZaccardiSep 27, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
The undefeated U.S. men’s volleyball team swept Russia to reach the final four of the world championship in Italy on Thursday.

The Americans are guaranteed their best finish at the quadrennial worlds since their last medal, a bronze in 1994. The U.S.’ lone world title came in 1986, though it since earned Olympic titles in 1988 and 2008.

They’re joined in the medal round by Rio Olympic champion Brazil and two of Italy (Rio silver medalist), Serbia and Poland (defending world champ). The U.S. (9-0) is the only remaining undefeated team, after downing Russia 25-22, 25-23, 25-23.

Semifinals are Saturday, and the gold- and bronze-medal matches are Sunday.

The U.S. has been paced by tournament stat leaders setter Micah Christenson, outside hitters Aaron Russell and Taylor Sander and opposite Matt Anderson, all bronze medalists from Rio.

This Olympic cycle is the first for the U.S. men without any ties to its 2008 Olympic champion team (so far). The two gold medalists who made the Rio roster — David Lee and Reid Priddy — spent the summer playing beach volleyball on the AVP tour.

