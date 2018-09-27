Will Claye, triple Olympic medalist, cleared after positive drug test

Will Claye, a triple Olympic medalist between the long jump and triple jump, was cleared of wrongdoing after testing positive for a trace amount of clenbuterol, a banned muscle-building substance, on Aug. 1.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency investigated Claye and determined he likely ate contaminated meat in Mexico. USADA said it was “consistent with numerous prior reported cases globally.”
In 2011, FIFA did not prosecute more than 100 positive tests for clenbuterol among players at the Under-17 World Cup in Mexico, which has a reputation for using the drug in farming.
Clenbuterol is best known as the substance that cost Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador the 2010 Tour de France title.
Contador claimed his positive test was caused by contaminated beef brought to France from Spain. A Court for Arbitration for Sport panel judged that he did not intend to dope, and had ingested a contaminated supplement. Contador served a two-year ban and was stripped of the 2010 Tour win.
Claye, 27, earned triple jump silver medals at the last two Olympics, plus long jump bronze at the 2012 London Games. He took triple jump silver at the August 2017 World Championships, then won the world indoor title on March 3. He last competed May 26, according to Tilastopaja.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
MORE: Usain Bolt has until January to prove soccer skills
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @nbcolympictalk