TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps’ record for USA Swimming awards

By Nick ZaccardiSep 30, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

At age 21, Katie Ledecky has matched a Michael Phelps career record.

Ledecky was voted USA Swimming’s Athlete of the Year for a fifth time, tying Phelps’ mark. USA Swimming’s House of Delegates votes on the annual winner.

Ledecky, a five-time Olympic champion, earned three golds, a silver and a bronze at this year’s major international meet, the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo. She also broke her first world record since the Rio Games, taking five seconds off her 1500m freestyle time on May 16.

Ledecky earned Swimmer of the Year four straight years from 2013-16, with Caeleb Dressel snapping her streak last year. Dressel tied Phelps’ record seven gold medals at a single world championships in 2017.

Phelps was Swimmer of the Year in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008.

The award debuted in 1981. No other woman has earned it more than twice.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. female swimmers historically dominant in 2018 world rankings

Alejandro Valverde is second oldest male road cycling world champion

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Alejandro Valverde sprinted to gold in the men’s road race at the world championships on Sunday.

The Spanish rider was the fastest of a leading group of four, with Romain Bardet of France taking the silver and Michael Woods of Canada the bronze, while Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands placed fourth.

It was the 38-year-old Valverde’s first world title, after finishing runner-up in 2003 and 2005 and coming third four times.

The only older man to win a world title in the road race or time trial was Dutchman Joop Zoetemelk in 1985, according to Procyclingstats.com.

Defending champion Peter Sagan had his three-year winning streak snapped when he quit the race with 90 kilometers left. The Slovakian sprint specialist struggled on the 258-kilometer course, which included 4,681 meters of climbing and was regarded as one of the toughest world championship courses in decades.

Full results are here.

The 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium both fell back on a late climb.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Rohan Dennis joins Australian greats with time trial world title

Diana Taurasi’s near-best scoring day leads U.S. into FIBA World Cup final

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 29, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Alejandro Valverde is second oldest male road cycling world champion Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps’ record for USA Swimming awards Anna van der Breggen wins road race world title by largest gap in 29 years

Diana Taurasi had her highest scoring day in a major tournament in 12 years, leading the U.S. into the FIBA World Cup final in a 93-77 semifinal win over Belgium on Saturday.

Taurasi, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, scored 26 points, her second-highest total in 61 career games between the Olympics and worlds (28 in the 2006 World bronze-medal game). Breanna Stewart added 20. A full box score is here.

Taurasi’s barrage came a day after she scored two points against Nigeria, her lowest total since her fourth game for the U.S. at the 2004 Olympics, when she was 22 years old and the youngest U.S. Olympic women’s player in 16 years. Taurasi played 12 minutes against the African champion, picking up four fouls with a technical.

Her 350 career World Cup points rank third among Americans all time behind Lisa Leslie (393) and Teresa Edwards (371). Leslie’s record appears safe with one game left in Taurasi’s likely last worlds.

The U.S. gets Australia in Sunday’s final with a third straight world title and the first Olympic qualifying berth at stake.

The Aussies, led by WNBA scoring leader Liz Cambage, beat Spain 72-66 in the later semifinal. Cambage had 33 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

“Probably Australia has been the best team in this tournament,” Taurasi said, according to USA Basketball.

Australia is 0-17 against the U.S. at the Olympics and worlds. This is the first gold-medal game between the rivals since the 2008 Olympics.

The U.S. started slowly for a second straight game in its semi, one day after trailing Nigeria for most of the first half.

Belgium led 26-21 after the first quarter and trailed by one at the half. The Americans took control with a 33-18 third quarter.

This American team is without stalwarts from its previous decade of undefeated play at the Olympics and worlds. Tamika Catchings and Lindsay Whalen retired after Rio. Candace Parker said she will not play for Team USA again after being left off the 2016 Olympic team.

Minnesota Lynx stars Seimone AugustusSylvia Fowles and Maya Moore, as well as Angel McCoughtry, are reportedly either resting or recuperating from injuries following the WNBA season.

Belgium, which will play for bronze, has been the revelation of the World Cup, its first appearance at a global championship. The Cats had zero world ranking points before it took bronze at 2017 EuroBasket, jumping from outside the top 77 in the world to No. 28 going into the World Cup.

The Belgians won their World Cup group, knocking off host Spain by nine points. Spain is ranked second in the world, the 2014 World and 2016 Olympic silver medalist. They routed France by 21 points in the quarterfinals. France is ranked third in the world.

The team is led by 6-foot-4 center Emma Meesseman, a 2015 WNBA All-Star with the Washington Mystics who skipped the 2018 WNBA season to focus on the national team. Guards Kim Mestdagh (fourth on Colorado State’s career points list and a daughter of Belgium’s head coach) and Julie Allemand (2016 Indiana Fever third-round draft pick, but no WNBA experience) are also threats.

Ann Wauters, a 37-year-old reserve center, spent nine years in the WNBA, making the 2005 All-Star Game.

MORE: U.S. volleyball’s ‘Slugger’ goes from coaching to MVP

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!