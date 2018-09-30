TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. crushes Australia for FIBA World Cup three-peat, Olympic berth

By Nick ZaccardiSep 30, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
There were reasons to believe the dominant U.S. women’s basketball team would be challenged by Australia in the FIBA World Cup final.

The Americans’ slow starts in the last two games against Nigeria (trailed 17-9 after one quarter) and Belgium (behind 26-21 after the first). Australia’s play this tournament, winning its five games by an average of 26.8 points (5.8 greater than the U.S.’ margin).

Australian superstar Liz Cambage — a tournament-leading 27.2 points per game on 68 percent shooting for the WNBA scoring leader. The names missing from the U.S. roster — Maya MooreSylvia Fowles and Candace Parker, most notably.

Doubts faded in the first three minutes.

The Americans ran out 10-0. Australia missed its first eight shots in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa.

The U.S., despite shooting just 25 percent in the first half, never ceded the lead en route to a 73-56 win. It’s the first nation to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tournament.

The U.S. three-peated as world champion for the first time. Semifinal upsets in 1994 and 2006 torpedoed previous attempts.

The Americans are undefeated at the Olympics and worlds since that 2006 semifinal loss to Russia — 46 straight victories. They’re now 18-0 against Australia, considered their longtime rival, at the Olympics and worlds. Cambage had a quiet seven points Sunday.

Brittney Griner (15 points) and Diana Taurasi (13) were the top scorers, but Breanna Stewart deserves first mention of the Americans for the tournament. She led the team per game in points (16.3) and minutes (27) and was named MVP.

In 2014, Stewart was last on the team with 1.8 points per game at worlds, mostly there to gain experience as a rising UConn junior. She was also the youngest 2016 Olympian, playing the second-fewest minutes on the team. Now she’s the reigning WNBA MVP and Finals MVP.

Sue Bird, the second-oldest American in a global tournament in the Olympic women’s basketball era (since 1976; Jennifer Gillom, 38 in 2002), broke head coach Dawn Staley‘s record for career World Cup assists.

If Bird makes the 2020 Olympic team (likely given she started all five of her games in Tenerife), she will break Tamika Catchings‘ record as the oldest U.S. Olympic basketball player of either gender.

Alejandro Valverde is second oldest male road cycling world champion

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 30, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Alejandro Valverde sprinted to gold in the men’s road race at the world championships on Sunday.

The Spanish rider was the fastest of a leading group of four, with Romain Bardet of France taking the silver and Michael Woods of Canada the bronze, while Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands placed fourth.

It was the 38-year-old Valverde’s first world title, after finishing runner-up in 2003 and 2005 and coming third four times.

The only older man to win a world title in the road race or time trial was Dutchman Joop Zoetemelk in 1985, according to Procyclingstats.com.

Defending champion Peter Sagan had his three-year winning streak snapped when he quit the race with 90 kilometers left. The Slovakian sprint specialist struggled on the 258-kilometer course, which included 4,681 meters of climbing and was regarded as one of the toughest world championship courses in decades.

Full results are here.

The 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium both fell back on a late climb.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps’ record for USA Swimming awards

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiSep 30, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
At age 21, Katie Ledecky has matched a Michael Phelps career record.

Ledecky was voted USA Swimming’s Athlete of the Year for a fifth time, tying Phelps’ mark. USA Swimming’s House of Delegates votes on the annual winner.

Ledecky, a five-time Olympic champion, earned three golds, a silver and a bronze at this year’s major international meet, the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo. She also broke her first world record since the Rio Games, taking five seconds off her 1500m freestyle time on May 16.

Ledecky earned Swimmer of the Year four straight years from 2013-16, with Caeleb Dressel snapping her streak last year. Dressel tied Phelps’ record seven gold medals at a single world championships in 2017.

Phelps was Swimmer of the Year in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007 and 2008.

The award debuted in 1981. No other woman has earned it more than twice.

