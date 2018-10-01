TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Figure skating season TV schedule on NBC Sports

By OlympicTalkOct 1, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
NBC Sports will air an unprecedented 80-plus TV hours of figure skating coverage this season, starting in two weeks with Skate America.

NBC (30-plus hours), NBCSN (50-plus hours) and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will combine to air the Grand Prix series this fall, the U.S. Championships in January and the world championships in March, plus other events.

NBC Sports Gold will feature live and on-demand streaming of every skater in every discipline throughout the season ad-free through the “Figure Skating Pass.”

It all starts in Everett, Wash., with the return of world champion Nathan Chen.

Chen, the first skater to land seven quadruple jumps at one event, bounced back from his 17th-place Olympic short program to top the Olympic free skate (leaping to fifth overall), then routed the world championships field by the largest margin in history.

The Grand Prix series also includes Olympic champions Yuzuru Hanyu and Alina Zagitova, as well as U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, who beat Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva at her first competition this season for her first international victory.

Date

Grand Prix Series

Time (ET)

Network

Saturday, Oct. 20

 Skate America

6-8 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Sunday, Oct. 21

 Skate America

12:30-1:30 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Oct. 21

 Skate America

4-6 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Saturday, Oct. 27

 Skate America

3-6 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Oct. 28

 Skate Canada

4-6 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Nov. 4

 Grand Prix Finland

1-3 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Nov. 11

 NHK Trophy

12-1:30 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Nov. 18

 Rostelecom Cup

12-1:30 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Nov. 25

 Internationaux de France

4-6 p.m.

NBC

Friday, Dec. 7

 Grand Prix Final

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Saturday, Dec. 8

 Grand Prix Final

8-10 p.m.

NBCSN

Sunday, Dec. 9

 Grand Prix Final

4-6 p.m.

NBC

Date

U.S. Championships — Detroit

Time (ET)

Network

Thursday, Jan. 24

 Pairs Short Program

5-7 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Thursday, Jan. 24

 Ladies Short Program

9-11 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Friday, Jan. 25

 Rhythm Dance

4-6 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Friday, Jan. 25

 Ladies Free Skate

8-11 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Saturday, Jan. 26

 Pairs Free, Men’s Short

1:30-4:30 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Saturday, Jan. 26

 Free Dance

7-9 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Sunday, Jan. 27

 Men’s Free Skate

3:30-6 p.m.

NBC (Live)

Saturday, Feb. 16

 Skating Spectacular

2:30-4 p.m.

NBC

Date

ISU Championships

Time (ET)

Network

Wednesday, Jan. 23

 Europeans: Men’s Short

4:30-6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Thursday, Jan. 24

 Europeans Pairs Free

7-9 p.m.

NBCSN

Thursday, Jan. 24

 Europeans: Ladies Short

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

NBCSN

Friday, Jan. 25

 Europeans: Rhythm Dance

2-4 p.m.

NBCSN

Friday, Jan. 25

 Europeans: Men’s Free

6-8 p.m.

NBCSN

Saturday, Jan. 26

 Europeans: Free Dance

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

NBCSN

Sunday, Jan. 27

 Europeans: Ladies & Men’s Free

1:30-3:30 p.m.

NBC

Thursday, Feb. 7

 Four Continents: Ladies Short

5-7:30 p.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Friday, Feb. 8

 Four Continents: Men’s Short

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Saturday, Feb. 9

 Four Continents: Ladies Free

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Saturday, Feb. 9

 Four Continents: Men’s Free

11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

NBCSN (Live)

Sunday, Feb. 10

 Four Continents: Free Dance

1-3 a.m.

NBCSN

Saturday, Feb. 16

 Four Continents: Ladies, Men’s Frees

4-6 p.m.

NBC

Wednesday, March 20

 Worlds: Ladies Short

3-5 p.m.

NBCSN

Thursday, March 21

 Worlds: Pairs Free

1-3 p.m.

NBCSN

Thursday, March 21

 Worlds: Men’s Short

3-5 p.m.

NBCSN

Friday, March 22

 Worlds: Rhythm Dance

7-9 p.m.

NBCSN

Friday, March 22

 Worlds: Ladies Free

9-11 p.m.

NBCSN

Saturday, March 23

 Worlds: Ladies & Men’s Free

8-10 p.m.

NBC

Saturday, March 23

 Worlds: Men’s Free

2-4 p.m.

NBCSN

Sunday, April 14

 Worlds: Recap

3-6 p.m.

NBC

 

Great Britain plans to enter Olympic women’s soccer qualifying

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 1, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Great Britain hopes to qualify an Olympic women’s soccer team for the first time, potentially adding a medal threat to the Tokyo Games field.

Olympic soccer is problematic for Great Britain, given its individual nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland field separate teams in FIFA play.

But FIFA said Monday it received written confirmation from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland’s soccer federations confirming the intent for a Team GB in women’s soccer only.

Great Britain has entered soccer teams in one Olympics in the last 50 years — when it hosted at London 2012 and thus didn’t have to qualify — and last tried Olympic men’s qualifying for the 1972 Munich Games.

The top three European nations at the 2019 World Cup qualify for the Olympics.

Team GB’s hopes rest on England, which would have qualified for the Rio Games had a Team GB agreement been reached. It finished fourth at the 2015 World Cup and again made the semifinals of Euro 2017 and is ranked No. 3 in the world behind the U.S. and Germany.

The British women’s team — with all English players save two Scots — beat Brazil at London 2012 before falling to Canada in the quarterfinals.

The English women have since moved up from No. 9 in the world and introduced talents like defender Lucy Bronze (sixth in FIFA Player of the Year voting) and striker Jodie Taylor (Euro 2017 Golden Boot winner).

MORE: U.S. volleyball's 'Slugger' goes from coaching to MVP

Volosozhar and Trankov retire, but still involved in figure skating

Maksim Trankov, Tatyana Volozoshar
Getty Images
By Rachel LutzOct 1, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
Sochi Olympic pairs champions Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov didn’t retire with any fanfare, but chose not to defend their gold medal in PyeongChang. Now, in a new interview with International Figure Skating, the Russian pair said they have “said goodbye to figure skating as competitors.”

They said they didn’t make it big news but it was “obvious to everyone.”

The two-time Sochi gold medalists are still heavily involved in the sport. Last year, they performed as the title characters in choreographer Ilya Averbukh’s “Romeo and Juliet” ice show. They published a book about their career, titled “Two Sides of One Medal,” which they hope inspires fans to take up sport.

Trankov worked as a figure skating commentator in PyeongChang while Volosozhar attended as a fan. But as his reputation grew, Trankov started to take professional classes at the Moscow School of Television and Radio to continue his broadcast career.

Trankov is coaching Russia’s fourth-place finishers in PyeongChang, Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov. Once that announcement was made, he said he got calls from other teams, but declined. He wanted to focus on just one team. And when they’re done competing, Trankov said that will conclude his career as a coach.

“I thought after I won the Olympic title that I’ll never have to skate that much again and that would be great, but it turned out that I’m skating even more,” he said in the interview. “So, that’s my life now. I’m on the ice all the time and unfortunately, I almost don’t see my daughter. We miss each other and we see each other only in the morning or during a break. I’m trying to rush home to see her and to play with her.”

Volosozhar and Trankov’s daughter, Anjelika, was born in February 2017. The new parents say of course the toddler will learn to skate, but they have no wishes for her to become a top-level athlete – the Russian ladies’ field is notoriously tough – or even to take up pair skating.

“I never want my daughter to do pairs,” Volosozhar said. “Only if she says it’s working for me and if I see that she likes it, is suited for it and wants to do it, then I’ll help her. But basically, I want to shield her from pairs skating as much as I can because it is a sport with a high risk of injury.”

MORE: Figure skating season TV schedule on NBC Sports 