Figure skating season TV schedule on NBC Sports

NBC Sports will air an unprecedented 80-plus TV hours of figure skating coverage this season, starting in two weeks with Skate America.
NBC (30-plus hours), NBCSN (50-plus hours) and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will combine to air the Grand Prix series this fall, the U.S. Championships in January and the world championships in March, plus other events.
NBC Sports Gold will feature live and on-demand streaming of every skater in every discipline throughout the season ad-free through the “Figure Skating Pass.”
It all starts in Everett, Wash., with the return of world champion Nathan Chen.
Chen, the first skater to land seven quadruple jumps at one event, bounced back from his 17th-place Olympic short program to top the Olympic free skate (leaping to fifth overall), then routed the world championships field by the largest margin in history.
The Grand Prix series also includes Olympic champions Yuzuru Hanyu and Alina Zagitova, as well as U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, who beat Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva at her first competition this season for her first international victory.
|Date
|
Grand Prix Series
|
Time (ET)
|
Network
|
Saturday, Oct. 20
|Skate America
|
6-8 p.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Sunday, Oct. 21
|Skate America
|
12:30-1:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sunday, Oct. 21
|Skate America
|
4-6 p.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Saturday, Oct. 27
|Skate America
|
3-6 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sunday, Oct. 28
|Skate Canada
|
4-6 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sunday, Nov. 4
|Grand Prix Finland
|
1-3 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sunday, Nov. 11
|NHK Trophy
|
12-1:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sunday, Nov. 18
|Rostelecom Cup
|
12-1:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Sunday, Nov. 25
|Internationaux de France
|
4-6 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Friday, Dec. 7
|Grand Prix Final
|
11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Saturday, Dec. 8
|Grand Prix Final
|
8-10 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Sunday, Dec. 9
|Grand Prix Final
|
4-6 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Date
|
U.S. Championships — Detroit
|
Time (ET)
|
Network
|
Thursday, Jan. 24
|Pairs Short Program
|
5-7 p.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Thursday, Jan. 24
|Ladies Short Program
|
9-11 p.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Friday, Jan. 25
|Rhythm Dance
|
4-6 p.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Friday, Jan. 25
|Ladies Free Skate
|
8-11 p.m.
|
NBC (Live)
|
Saturday, Jan. 26
|Pairs Free, Men’s Short
|
1:30-4:30 p.m.
|
NBC (Live)
|
Saturday, Jan. 26
|Free Dance
|
7-9 p.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Sunday, Jan. 27
|Men’s Free Skate
|
3:30-6 p.m.
|
NBC (Live)
|
Saturday, Feb. 16
|Skating Spectacular
|
2:30-4 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Date
|
ISU Championships
|
Time (ET)
|
Network
|
Wednesday, Jan. 23
|Europeans: Men’s Short
|
4:30-6:30 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Thursday, Jan. 24
|Europeans Pairs Free
|
7-9 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Thursday, Jan. 24
|Europeans: Ladies Short
|
11 p.m.-1 a.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Friday, Jan. 25
|Europeans: Rhythm Dance
|
2-4 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Friday, Jan. 25
|Europeans: Men’s Free
|
6-8 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Saturday, Jan. 26
|Europeans: Free Dance
|
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Sunday, Jan. 27
|Europeans: Ladies & Men’s Free
|
1:30-3:30 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Thursday, Feb. 7
|Four Continents: Ladies Short
|
5-7:30 p.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Friday, Feb. 8
|Four Continents: Men’s Short
|
12 a.m.-2 a.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Saturday, Feb. 9
|Four Continents: Ladies Free
|
12 a.m.-2 a.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Saturday, Feb. 9
|Four Continents: Men’s Free
|
11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
|
NBCSN (Live)
|
Sunday, Feb. 10
|Four Continents: Free Dance
|
1-3 a.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Saturday, Feb. 16
|Four Continents: Ladies, Men’s Frees
|
4-6 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Wednesday, March 20
|Worlds: Ladies Short
|
3-5 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Thursday, March 21
|Worlds: Pairs Free
|
1-3 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Thursday, March 21
|Worlds: Men’s Short
|
3-5 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Friday, March 22
|Worlds: Rhythm Dance
|
7-9 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Friday, March 22
|Worlds: Ladies Free
|
9-11 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Saturday, March 23
|Worlds: Ladies & Men’s Free
|
8-10 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Saturday, March 23
|Worlds: Men’s Free
|
2-4 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
Sunday, April 14
|Worlds: Recap
|
3-6 p.m.
|
NBC