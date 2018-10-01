TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

U.S. men end volleyball worlds medal drought; Poland repeats as champion

By Nick ZaccardiOct 1, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s volleyball team heads into the Olympics as a world championship medalist for the first time since the Atlanta Games, taking bronze at the quadrennial tournament that wrapped Sunday.

The Americans, after losing to eventual world champ Poland in the semifinals, came back to beat Serbia 23-25, 25-17, 32-30, 25-19 in the bronze-medal game, its first world medal since 1994.

The U.S. played Serbia 17 hours after its five-set semifinal loss that ended at 11:53 p.m. in Torino.

“It’s really hard to play bronze-medal matches; we unfortunately know that,” said U.S. coach John Speraw, referencing the Rio Olympics, where the U.S. blew a two sets-to-one semifinal lead over Italy but overcame a 2-0 deficit to down Russia for bronze. “I didn’t get to sleep until 4 in the morning.”

The U.S. roster of 14 included eight Rio Olympic bronze medalists. Micah Christenson was named best setter of the tournament. Matt Anderson was best opposite.

Later Sunday, Poland repeated as world champion, sweeping Olympic gold medalist Brazil in the final. The Brazilians reached the final of the last five worlds and the last four Olympics.

In 2014, Poland had an epic run to gold, claiming its first title since 1974 and becoming the first host nation since Czechoslovakia in 1966 to prevail. Poland was fifth at the 2012 Olympics and ranked fifth in the world before that tournament.

More than 12,000 spectators watched that gold-medal final inside Spodek Hall, including the Polish president. More than 15,000 followed it outside the arena on big screens, according to the FIVB.

This Olympic cycle is the first for the U.S. men without any ties to its 2008 Olympic champion team (so far). The two gold medalists who made the Rio roster — David Lee and Reid Priddy — spent the summer playing beach volleyball on the AVP tour.

The U.S. last earned a world title in 1986.

Great Britain plans to enter Olympic women’s soccer qualifying

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 1, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Great Britain hopes to qualify an Olympic women’s soccer team for the first time, potentially adding a medal threat to the Tokyo Games field.

Olympic soccer is problematic for Great Britain, given its individual nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland field separate teams in FIFA play.

But FIFA said Monday it received written confirmation from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland’s soccer federations confirming the intent for a Team GB in women’s soccer only.

Great Britain has entered soccer teams in one Olympics in the last 50 years — when it hosted at London 2012 and thus didn’t have to qualify — and last tried Olympic men’s qualifying for the 1972 Munich Games.

The top three European nations at the 2019 World Cup qualify for the Olympics.

Team GB’s hopes rest on England, which would have qualified for the Rio Games had a Team GB agreement been reached. It finished fourth at the 2015 World Cup and again made the semifinals of Euro 2017 and is ranked No. 3 in the world behind the U.S. and Germany.

The British women’s team — with all English players save two Scots — beat Brazil at London 2012 before falling to Canada in the quarterfinals.

The English women have since moved up from No. 9 in the world and introduced talents like defender Lucy Bronze (sixth in FIFA Player of the Year voting) and striker Jodie Taylor (Euro 2017 Golden Boot winner).

Volosozhar and Trankov retire, but still involved in figure skating

Maksim Trankov, Tatyana Volozoshar
Getty Images
By Rachel LutzOct 1, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
Sochi Olympic pairs champions Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov didn’t retire with any fanfare, but chose not to defend their gold medal in PyeongChang. Now, in a new interview with International Figure Skating, the Russian pair said they have “said goodbye to figure skating as competitors.”

They said they didn’t make it big news but it was “obvious to everyone.”

The two-time Sochi gold medalists are still heavily involved in the sport. Last year, they performed as the title characters in choreographer Ilya Averbukh’s “Romeo and Juliet” ice show. They published a book about their career, titled “Two Sides of One Medal,” which they hope inspires fans to take up sport.

Trankov worked as a figure skating commentator in PyeongChang while Volosozhar attended as a fan. But as his reputation grew, Trankov started to take professional classes at the Moscow School of Television and Radio to continue his broadcast career.

Trankov is coaching Russia’s fourth-place finishers in PyeongChang, Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov. Once that announcement was made, he said he got calls from other teams, but declined. He wanted to focus on just one team. And when they’re done competing, Trankov said that will conclude his career as a coach.

“I thought after I won the Olympic title that I’ll never have to skate that much again and that would be great, but it turned out that I’m skating even more,” he said in the interview. “So, that’s my life now. I’m on the ice all the time and unfortunately, I almost don’t see my daughter. We miss each other and we see each other only in the morning or during a break. I’m trying to rush home to see her and to play with her.”

Volosozhar and Trankov’s daughter, Anjelika, was born in February 2017. The new parents say of course the toddler will learn to skate, but they have no wishes for her to become a top-level athlete – the Russian ladies’ field is notoriously tough – or even to take up pair skating.

“I never want my daughter to do pairs,” Volosozhar said. “Only if she says it’s working for me and if I see that she likes it, is suited for it and wants to do it, then I’ll help her. But basically, I want to shield her from pairs skating as much as I can because it is a sport with a high risk of injury.”

