Kohei Uchimura suffered ankle injury month before worlds

Kohei Uchimura, the double Olympic all-around gold medalist and six-time world-all around champ, suffered right ankle ligament damage on a vault landing last Tuesday, according to Japanese media.
Uchimura said the injury was not as serious as his left ankle ligament tear on a vault landing during all-around qualifying at the 2017 World Championships, which ended his streak as global all-around winner at eight years.
Uchimura, 29, said he could not walk for about a month after last year’s injury, but this time he was back on his feet two days later, according to Nikkan Sports.
Uchimura reportedly did limited training with the Japanese team on Tuesday, skipping floor exercise and vault altogether, but said he’s not giving up on doing all six events at worlds in Doha in three weeks.
Uchimura’s six world all-around titles are twice as many as any other man or woman. China’s Xiao Ruoteng won worlds in his absence last year.
Simone Biles is expected to go for a record-breaking fourth women’s title in Doha.
VIDEO: Simone Biles’ interview on TODAY after historic nationals
Tatyana McFadden goes for No. 23 in Chicago.
The world’s most successful marathoner over the last five years not only stars in Sunday’s race in the Windy City (8 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA) — which she has won seven straight times, a portion of her 22 career World Marathon Major victories — but is also present in Nike Running’s campaign ahead of it.
“I never saw myself as a person with a disability,” McFadden said in a video published Monday. “I always saw myself as a champion.”
Nike’s tagline: If you think you can’t run a marathon, win one.
McFadden swept the Boston, London, Chicago and New York City Marathon wheelchair races in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
McFadden, 29, suddenly became beatable in the last 18 months.
She finished fourth at the 2017 Boston Marathon after multiple hospital visits and surgeries for blood clots in her legs. Her four-year win streak in New York City was snapped last year. She regained the Boston title in April, then was runner-up in London.
Great Britain hopes to qualify an Olympic women’s soccer team for the first time, potentially adding a medal threat to the Tokyo Games field.
Olympic soccer is problematic for Great Britain, given its individual nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland field separate teams in FIFA play.
But FIFA said Monday it received written confirmation from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland’s soccer federations confirming the intent for a Team GB in women’s soccer only.
Great Britain has entered soccer teams in one Olympics in the last 50 years — when it hosted at London 2012 and thus didn’t have to qualify — and last tried Olympic men’s qualifying for the 1972 Munich Games.
The top three European nations at the 2019 World Cup qualify for the Olympics.
Team GB’s hopes rest on England, which would have qualified for the Rio Games had a Team GB agreement been reached. It finished fourth at the 2015 World Cup and again made the semifinals of Euro 2017 and is ranked No. 3 in the world behind the U.S. and Germany.
The British women’s team — with all English players save two Scots — beat Brazil at London 2012 before falling to Canada in the quarterfinals.
The English women have since moved up from No. 9 in the world and introduced talents like defender Lucy Bronze (sixth in FIFA Player of the Year voting) and striker Jodie Taylor (Euro 2017 Golden Boot winner).
