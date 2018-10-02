Kohei Uchimura suffered ankle injury month before worlds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kohei Uchimura, the double Olympic all-around gold medalist and six-time world-all around champ, suffered right ankle ligament damage on a vault landing last Tuesday, according to Japanese media.

Uchimura said the injury was not as serious as his left ankle ligament tear on a vault landing during all-around qualifying at the 2017 World Championships, which ended his streak as global all-around winner at eight years.

Uchimura, 29, said he could not walk for about a month after last year’s injury, but this time he was back on his feet two days later, according to Nikkan Sports.

Uchimura reportedly did limited training with the Japanese team on Tuesday, skipping floor exercise and vault altogether, but said he’s not giving up on doing all six events at worlds in Doha in three weeks.

Uchimura’s six world all-around titles are twice as many as any other man or woman. China’s Xiao Ruoteng won worlds in his absence last year.

Simone Biles is expected to go for a record-breaking fourth women’s title in Doha.

