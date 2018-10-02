Tatyana McFadden stars in Nike ad before Chicago Marathon

Tatyana McFadden goes for No. 23 in Chicago.
The world’s most successful marathoner over the last five years not only stars in Sunday’s race in the Windy City (8 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA) — which she has won seven straight times, a portion of her 22 career World Marathon Major victories — but is also present in Nike Running’s campaign ahead of it.
“I never saw myself as a person with a disability,” McFadden said in a video published Monday. “I always saw myself as a champion.”
Nike’s tagline: If you think you can’t run a marathon, win one.
McFadden swept the Boston, London, Chicago and New York City Marathon wheelchair races in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
McFadden, 29, suddenly became beatable in the last 18 months.
She finished fourth at the 2017 Boston Marathon after multiple hospital visits and surgeries for blood clots in her legs. Her four-year win streak in New York City was snapped last year. She regained the Boston title in April, then was runner-up in London.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Two years to Tokyo: Five Paralympic storylines
Pitcher Cat Osterman is coming out of a three-year retirement to try out for the U.S. softball team, two years before the sport is played at the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
“My heart is racing with excitement as I post this,” was posted on Osterman’s social media. “Last fall I made the decision to put the cleats back on and give it a go one more time. Plain and simple, there’s unfinished business. I’m honored and excited to be trying out for the @usasoftball USA National Team in January… excited is an understatement when I think of the journey ahead.”
Osterman, 35, last played professionally in 2015 and last played for Team USA in 2010. She has been an associate head coach for Texas State since 2015.
In 2008, she pitched the first five innings of a 3-1 loss to Japan in, at the time, the last Olympic softball game. The sport had already been voted off the Olympic program.
In 2004, Osterman made her first Olympic team at age 21 while taking a year off from the University of Texas. She was the youngest player on the team that took gold in Athens.
“I experienced the greatest joy I think I can ever have, being on top of the world, and then I spent 12 months absolutely beside myself because we got a silver,” Osterman said, according to espnW. “But how many people don’t even get to say they won a silver?”
Osterman joins fellow pitcher Monica Abbott and 39-year-old outfielder Kelly Kretschman as the three Olympians among 41 total athletes trying out for the national team. The oldest U.S. Olympic softball player since the sport was introduced in 1996 was 39-year-old Dr. Dot Richrdson at Sydney 2000.
In 2020, USA Softball will choose a 15-woman Olympic team. Osterman or Abbott, the U.S.’ two primary pitchers at Beijing 2008, would break Lisa Fernandez‘s record as the oldest U.S. Olympic pitcher.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: U.S. softball qualifies for Olympics, wins worlds on walk-off
Gus Kenworthy believes that, at age 30, he would be too old to go for a third Olympics in 2022, according to Variety.
“I think I would be too old for it,” the freestyle skier said when asked if will compete at the Beijing Winter Games, according to the magazine. “I was one of the older guys at this Olympics. There’s still a career that exists around skiing that doesn’t necessarily revolve around the Olympics.”
By 2022, Kenworthy will be two years older than any male slopestyle skier from the event’s first two Olympics in Sochi and PyeongChang.
Kenworthy finished 12th in the 12-man final in PyeongChang, four years after taking silver as part of a U.S. podium sweep in Sochi.
He wasn’t 100 percent in South Korea, competing with a broken thumb and after having six vials of blood drained from a hematoma on his hip.
Kenworthy said in post-Olympic interviews that he planned to continue competing in the short term but was unsure of 2022.
“I feel like I’m at a sort of weird crossroads in my life,” Kenworthy told Variety, adding that he’s had camera tests for hosting jobs and auditions that didn’t work out. “I kind of had planned to be done competing at this last Olympics. And then I got hurt in practice. I didn’t ski the way that I wanted to. They say you’re only as good as your last performance. My last performance was not what I had hoped for. It’s made it really hard to walk away. I haven’t been on the snow since then, but as the season is coming up again, I’m starting to think: ‘Am I doing this again?’ I think I am. I’m still going to compete next winter, probably scaled back from what I normally do.”
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn, Kenworthy battle on ‘Drop the Mic’