Getty Images

How to watch 2018 Chicago Marathon live on TV, streaming

By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
The 41st Chicago Marathon airs live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streams on NBC Sports Gold for subscribers on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Galen Rupp defends his title against four-time Olympic track champion Mo Farah of Great Britain, plus Kenyan Geoffrey Kirui, the 2017 World champion who beat Rupp at the 2017 Boston Marathon.

While top U.S. female marathoners Amy Cragg and Jordan Hasay withdrew before Sunday’s race, it still includes perhaps the most intriguing distance runner, Gwen Jorgensen. Jorgensen switched to the marathon after becoming the first U.S. Olympic triathlon champion in Rio (and becoming a mom in 2017).

The most decorated marathoner racing Sunday is Tatyana McFadden, a 17-time Paralympic medalist who swept the Boston, Chicago, London and New York City Marathon wheelchair titles in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Marathon: 8 a.m. ET
OLYMPIC CHANNEL STREAM HERE
NBC SPORTS GOLD STREAM HERE

Rupp, 32, last year became the first U.S. male runner to win Chicago since Khalid Khannouchi in 2002. After Rupp ran a personal-best marathon in Prague last time out, he now says Khannouchi’s American record in the marathon is in play on Sunday.

A major reason why is that Rupp expects to be pushed by a strong field.

Farah, a 35-year-old who dominated track distance races with 10 Olympic/world titles between 2011 and 2017, finished third in the London Marathon on April 22 in his first 26.2-miler since switching full-time to road racing.

Kirui is arguably the world’s best marathoner aside from Kenyan world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge. In addition to his 2017 Boston and world titles, he finished second in Boston this year as the only elite East African runner to place in the top eight of either the men or women in hypothermia-inducing weather.

The Chicago women’s field is not as strong after the world bronze medalist Cragg and Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history, dropped out due to health setbacks.

Kenyans Brigid Kosgei (2017 Chicago and 2018 London runner-up) and Florence Kiplagat (2015 and 2016 Chicago winner) and Ethiopians Roza Dereje (2018 Dubai winner in 2:19:17) and Birhane Dibaba (2018 Tokyo winner in 2:19:51) are the favorites.

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has registered 400 cases after a flood of information from new whistleblowers.

The head of WADA’s investigations unit, Guenter Younger, says the agency has been approached by numerous whistleblowers in the wake of Russian doping scandals, which were sparked by insiders revealing widespread doping and cover-ups.

Younger says he was “overwhelmed” with information after WADA opened a whistleblower hotline in March 2017.

He says “I thought perhaps a few, but we have so many. We have 400 cases registered.”

Younger says the whistleblowers include “many” Russians, adding “it was the Russians that took their system down and we as well need to acknowledge that and help them as well, that they can come back as clean athletes.”

Rai Benjamin, third-fastest 400m hurdler ever, eligible to run for U.S.

Rai Benjamin
NBC Sports
By Nick ZaccardiOct 5, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Rai Benjamin, the joint-third-fastest 400m hurdler of all time, is now eligible to compete for the U.S. after the IAAF approved his nationality switch from Antigua and Barbuda.

Benjamin won the NCAA title in June in 47.02 seconds, then matching Edwin Moses as the second-fastest 400m hurdler ever. Only 1992 Olympic champion Kevin Young‘s world record of 46.78 seconds was faster. Benjamin lowered his personal best from 47.98.

Benjamin then turned pro following his junior season at USC. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba knocked Benjamin down the all-time list by clocking 46.98 later in June.

Benjamin and Samba have never gone head-to-head, and that matchup is among the most anticipated in the sport going into 2019.

Benjamin was born and went to high school in New York, and his dad was an international cricketer for Antigua and Barbuda. Benjamin said in June that he was in the process of trying to switch to the U.S.

The IAAF at the time had a freeze on nation transfers, so Benjamin was unable to compete at the USATF Outdoor Championships this past summer.

Now he’s eligible for the 2019 USATF Outdoors, where he will be a favorite to finish in the top three and make the world championships team. Samba would surely be waiting for him at worlds in Doha.

