TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Tokyo bay
AP

Tokyo to ‘screen off’ bacteria for Olympic swimming in bay

Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers say a system of layered screens will be used to keep bacteria levels within “agreed limits” for triathlon and marathon swimming in heavily trafficked Tokyo Bay.

Organizers acknowledged a year ago that levels of E. Coli were up to 20 times above acceptable levels set by international sports federations, and fecal coliform bacteria were seven times over the limit.

Organizing committee official Hidemasa Nakamura says a triple-screen system tested this year “was proven to be effective in controlling E. Coli and other bacteria.”

The Rio Olympics were plagued with severe water pollution, from rowing events to open-water swimming to sailing.

Tokyo’s challenge for the 2020 Games seems smaller. A core problem in both places stems from holding outdoor water events in the heart of the city rather in cleaner waters away from the urban area.

MORE: Tokyo Olympics to use facial recognition system

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WADA says it has 400 cases from whistleblowers

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has registered 400 cases after a flood of information from new whistleblowers.

The head of WADA’s investigations unit, Guenter Younger, says the agency has been approached by numerous whistleblowers in the wake of Russian doping scandals, which were sparked by insiders revealing widespread doping and cover-ups.

Younger says he was “overwhelmed” with information after WADA opened a whistleblower hotline in March 2017.

He says “I thought perhaps a few, but we have so many. We have 400 cases registered.”

Younger says the whistleblowers include “many” Russians, adding “it was the Russians that took their system down and we as well need to acknowledge that and help them as well, that they can come back as clean athletes.”

How to watch 2018 Chicago Marathon live on TV, streaming

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 5, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

WADA says it has 400 cases from whistleblowers Rai Benjamin Rai Benjamin, third-fastest 400m hurdler ever, eligible to run for U.S. Tokyo bay Tokyo to ‘screen off’ bacteria for Olympic swimming in bay

The 41st Chicago Marathon airs live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streams on NBC Sports Gold for subscribers on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Galen Rupp defends his title against four-time Olympic track champion Mo Farah of Great Britain, plus Kenyan Geoffrey Kirui, the 2017 World champion who beat Rupp at the 2017 Boston Marathon.

While top U.S. female marathoners Amy Cragg and Jordan Hasay withdrew before Sunday’s race, it still includes perhaps the most intriguing distance runner, Gwen Jorgensen. Jorgensen switched to the marathon after becoming the first U.S. Olympic triathlon champion in Rio (and becoming a mom in 2017).

The most decorated marathoner racing Sunday is Tatyana McFadden, a 17-time Paralympic medalist who swept the Boston, Chicago, London and New York City Marathon wheelchair titles in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Marathon: 8 a.m. ET
OLYMPIC CHANNEL STREAM HERE
NBC SPORTS GOLD STREAM HERE

Rupp, 32, last year became the first U.S. male runner to win Chicago since Khalid Khannouchi in 2002. After Rupp ran a personal-best marathon in Prague last time out, he now says Khannouchi’s American record in the marathon is in play on Sunday.

A major reason why is that Rupp expects to be pushed by a strong field.

Farah, a 35-year-old who dominated track distance races with 10 Olympic/world titles between 2011 and 2017, finished third in the London Marathon on April 22 in his first 26.2-miler since switching full-time to road racing.

Kirui is arguably the world’s best marathoner aside from Kenyan world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge. In addition to his 2017 Boston and world titles, he finished second in Boston this year as the only elite East African runner to place in the top eight of either the men or women in hypothermia-inducing weather.

The Chicago women’s field is not as strong after the world bronze medalist Cragg and Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history, dropped out due to health setbacks.

Kenyans Brigid Kosgei (2017 Chicago and 2018 London runner-up) and Florence Kiplagat (2015 and 2016 Chicago winner) and Ethiopians Roza Dereje (2018 Dubai winner in 2:19:17) and Birhane Dibaba (2018 Tokyo winner in 2:19:51) are the favorites.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Tatyana McFadden stars in Nike ad before Chicago Marathon