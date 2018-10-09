TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

IOC approves refugee team for Tokyo Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiOct 9, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A refugee Olympic team will appear at a second straight Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

“The initiative is a continuation of the IOC’s commitment to play its part in addressing the global refugee crisis and another opportunity to continue to convey the message of solidarity and hope to millions of refugee and internally displaced athletes,” according to an IOC press release.

Team members will be named in 2020.

The first Olympic refugee team competed in Rio, with 10 athletes in three sports from South Sudan, Syria, Congo and Ethiopia.

They marched in the Opening Ceremony under the Olympic flag and entered the stadium directly before host nation Brazil.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2026 Winter Olympics down to three bidders

Afghan female basketball player among nine elected IOC members

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The International Olympic Committee has elected nine new members including 24-year-old Samira Asghari, an Afghanistan women’s national basketball team player.

Afghanistan was ineligible to compete at the 2000 Sydney Games because its National Olympic Committee did not follow the Olympic Charter, most notably the Taliban prohibiting female athletes.

By Athens 2004, when Afghanistan returned to the Olympics, it entered female athletes for the first time. It sent one female athlete to each of the last three Summer Olympics, compared to 12 total male athletes among 2008, 2012 and 2016. Asghari is Afghanistan’s first IOC member, according to Olympic historians.

Two more women among the IOC newcomers are Daina Gudzineviciute of Lithuania, a shooting gold medalist at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and former nurse Felicite Rwemarika of Rwanda.

Six men elected by fellow IOC members are: Camilo Perez (Paraguay), Giovanni Malago (Italy), William Blick (Uganda), Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck (Bhutan), Morinari Watanabe (Japan), Andrew Parsons (Brazil).

The Bhutani prince, who was educated at Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school in Connecticut, joins as another Asian royal family member, Prince Tunku Imran of Malaysia, leaves after reaching the 70-year age limit

IOC members voted bobsled federation president Ivo Ferriani of Italy to their executive board representing winter sports.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: DOJ charges Russians with hacking tied to Fancy Bears

Shalane Flanagan to race New York City Marathon as if it’s her last (again)

AP
By Nick ZaccardiOct 9, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As Shalane Flanagan trains to defend her New York City Marathon title on Nov. 4, she repeats a line from a Toby Keith song.

“I’m not as good as I once was, but I was good once as I ever was.”

Flanagan began a media teleconference with Boston Marathon winner Des Linden on Tuesday by saying she definitely notices her age more in marathon build-up. Recovery days are more vital at 37 years old.

That said, Flanagan believes she has become a better marathoner in the last two years. Maybe that’s why she’s not saying whether this will be her last New York City Marathon as an elite racer, as she said of her hometown Boston Marathon in April after a seventh-place finish on Boylston Street.

She has not publicly ruled out trying to become the first U.S. distance runner to compete in five Olympics in 2020.

“The last two years since Rio, I’ve acted as if each marathon is my last,” said Flanagan, echoing her comments before last year in New York. “I haven’t really decided what the next step in my career is. I’m focused on the next 20 days being the best athlete I can be.

“I’m not in the phase of my career where I’m focusing years in advance. Until I cross the finish line on November 4th, I don’t know.”

In 2017, Flanagan became the first U.S. female runner to win New York in 40 years and the second-oldest women’s winner in 30 years. Linden’s triumph in the frigid, windy rain in Boston five months later followed, signaling a full-fledged American marathon movement.

They’re joined in the Nov. 4 field by more potential U.S. breakthroughs — Sally Kipyego and Molly Huddle, who were second and third in the 2016 New York City Marathon, a race that lacked Rio Olympic marathoners like Flanagan and Linden.

Kipyego is running her first major race since switching representation from Kenya to the U.S. and having daughter Emma in July 2017. Huddle, a two-time Olympian on the track, is the American record holder at 10,000m and the half marathon.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2018 Chicago Marathon results