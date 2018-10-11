Simone Biles wins selection camp all-around, makes world champs team

Simone Biles clinched a spot on the world championships team by winning the all-around at USA Gymnastics’ selection camp Thursday.
Biles became the first woman to make the six-gymnast U.S. team for worlds in Doha that start in two weeks. Five will compete, with one named an alternate.
The rest of the team will be named Friday, after the last day of the camp in Sarasota, Fla.
Biles tallied 59.7 points on Thursday. She has competed three times in official all-around competitions this season and posted the three highest scores in the world since Rio.
U.S. bronze medalist Riley McCusker was second (57.25), followed by Grace McCallum (55.4) and 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd (55.25).
Biles had the top scores on floor exercise (15.1) and vault (16.0, sticking a vault that no woman has performed in competition history) on Thursday.
She was outscored by McCusker on uneven bars (14.95 to 14.75) and fourth on balance beam, putting her hands on the mat on the dismount (13.85).
The camp is without Jade Carey, who earned floor and vault silver medals at the 2017 Worlds but is skipping this year’s worlds to prioritize her Olympic chances.
Biles is undefeated in official all-around competitions for more than five years, including winning her two comeback meets this summer after taking more than a year off after a four-gold-medal performance in Rio.
At nationals in August, she became the first gymnast to sweep all five gold medals since Dominique Dawes in 1994. She also became the first non-teen to win the U.S. all-around title since 1971.
At worlds, she should break Russian Svetlana Khorkina‘s female record with a fourth all-around title. Only Japanese star Kohei Uchimura has more with six crowns.
The only gymnast to have a longer run of major-event dominance is 18-time Olympic medalist Larisa Latynina, who won every Olympic, world and European all-around title from 1956 through 1962, save the 1959 Euros, which she appears to have sat out following childbirth.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Why world medalist is skipping USA Gymnastics selection campFollow @nzaccardi