Getty Images

Simone Biles wins selection camp all-around, makes world champs team

By Nick ZaccardiOct 11, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
Simone Biles clinched a spot on the world championships team by winning the all-around at USA Gymnastics’ selection camp Thursday.

Biles became the first woman to make the six-gymnast U.S. team for worlds in Doha that start in two weeks. Five will compete, with one named an alternate.

The rest of the team will be named Friday, after the last day of the camp in Sarasota, Fla.

Biles tallied 59.7 points on Thursday. She has competed three times in official all-around competitions this season and posted the three highest scores in the world since Rio.

U.S. bronze medalist Riley McCusker was second (57.25), followed by Grace McCallum (55.4) and 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd (55.25).

Biles had the top scores on floor exercise (15.1) and vault (16.0, sticking a vault that no woman has performed in competition history) on Thursday.

She was outscored by McCusker on uneven bars (14.95 to 14.75) and fourth on balance beam, putting her hands on the mat on the dismount (13.85).

The camp is without Jade Carey, who earned floor and vault silver medals at the 2017 Worlds but is skipping this year’s worlds to prioritize her Olympic chances.

Biles is undefeated in official all-around competitions for more than five years, including winning her two comeback meets this summer after taking more than a year off after a four-gold-medal performance in Rio.

At nationals in August, she became the first gymnast to sweep all five gold medals since Dominique Dawes in 1994. She also became the first non-teen to win the U.S. all-around title since 1971.

At worlds, she should break Russian Svetlana Khorkina‘s female record with a fourth all-around title. Only Japanese star Kohei Uchimura has more with six crowns.

The only gymnast to have a longer run of major-event dominance is 18-time Olympic medalist Larisa Latynina, who won every Olympic, world and European all-around title from 1956 through 1962, save the 1959 Euros, which she appears to have sat out following childbirth.

2018 Curling Night in America TV schedule

Curling
NBC Sports
By Nick ZaccardiOct 11, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Curling Night in America returns for a fifth season on NBCSN on Fridays, featuring Olympic champion John Shuster‘s team.

The weekly series, running through Dec. 14, features members from all three U.S. Olympic teams — three members from Shuster’s rink, the first U.S. Olympic gold-medal team, plus four from Nina Roth‘s team and mixed doubles siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton.

The U.S. teams faced Italy, China and Japan from Aug. 27-29 in Minnesota, with a points system to determine the season winners in each division.

All NBCSN telecasts will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Date Coverage Time (ET)
Fri., October 12 Team USA vs. Italy – Men 8 p.m.
Fri., October 19 Team USA vs China – Mixed Doubles 11 p.m.
Fri., October 26 Team USA vs. China – Women 9:30 p.m.
Fri., November 2 Team USA vs. Japan – Women 8 p.m.
Fri., November 9 Team USA vs. Italy – Mixed Doubles 8 p.m.
Fri., November 23 Team USA vs. Japan – Men 11 p.m.
Fri., November 30 Team USA vs. Italy – Women 9:30 p.m.
Fri., December 14 Team USA vs. Japan – Mixed Doubles 7 p.m.
Fri., December 14 Team USA vs. China – Men 9 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn: This will be my final season, record or not

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 11, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Lindsey Vonn said Thursday that the 2018-19 season will definitely be her final one as a ski racer, even if she does not break Ingemar Stenmark‘s World Cup wins record.

Vonn has 82 victories, four shy of Stenmark’s record.

“If I get it [the record], that would be a dream come true,” Vonn said before a speaking event for Chase Ink in Manhattan. “If I don’t, I think I’ve had an incredibly successful career no matter what. I’m still the all-time winningest female skier.”

Vonn thought this spring and summer about continuing on to 2019-20 if she doesn’t reach the record this season. In the end, her lengthy injury history made the decision for her.

“Physically, I’ve gotten to the point where it doesn’t make sense,” Vonn said. “I really would like to be active when I’m older, so I have to look to the future and not just be so focused on what’s in front of me.”

Vonn repeated in PyeongChang that she planned to retire after the 2018-19 season, but at that time it was contingent on breaking the record.

“I’m not going to quit until I get that record, that is for sure, no matter how much pain I’m in,” Vonn said after her last Olympic race, “but I really hope it only takes one more season because it would be difficult for me to continue on after that.”

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia hopes Vonn does not retire after next season. The Italian tried to persuade Vonn in PyeongChang.

“If I physically could continue for four years, then I probably would,” Vonn said she told Goggia in February. “But four years is a really long time. She said she’s going to keep trying to convince me, but we’ll see.”

When healthy (an important two words for Vonn), she has averaged about seven wins per season in recent years.

Vonn said she plans to race every downhill and super-G until she breaks the record, and probably through the end of the season in March, but no giant slaloms or slaloms.

Her first races are the first weekend of December at her favorite course, Lake Louise in Alberta, where a perfect weekend of three wins would draw her within one of Stenmark.

Vonn will leave the sport without achieving another goal — racing against men on the World Cup.

However, she said Thursday she could still do an exhibition event. Perhaps a head-to-head format.

In the spring, Vonn tabled her proposal to the International Ski Federation (FIS) to be allowed into a men’s race this fall but tweeted, “I haven’t given up on this. Just delaying it one more year.” FIS has denied her bid in the past.

Vonn hopes her next career is more successful than ski racing. Lofty goal.

She took a business class with other professional athletes at Harvard in May, noting then she had not attended college.

Chase, too, is helping her with the transition.

“I’m at an interesting point in my career where I want to pivot into business,” Vonn said, adding she wants to expand her Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which has aided young female ski racers. “It’s important to me to have people around me that know what they’re doing. I honestly don’t know the first thing about starting a business. I just know what I’m passionate about. I’m really passionate about beauty and outerwear.”

