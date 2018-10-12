TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Stockholm 2026 Winter Olympic bid in trouble

Associated PressOct 12, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Usain Bolt scores his first 2 goals for Central Coast Mariners Simone Biles wins selection camp all-around, makes world champs team Curling 2018 Curling Night in America TV schedule

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stockholm’s bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics is at risk only three days after the IOC formally approved the city among three candidates.

A new coalition deal announced Friday to run Stockholm’s city government, between a center-right alliance and environmentalists, requires no taxpayer funding for a Winter Games.

“The starting point for all our parties has been to ensure that a Winter Olympics should not be on the taxpayers to pay for it,” coalition member Karin Ernlund said.

The International Olympic Committee said Friday it had “not yet had any official confirmation of the decision.”

If Stockholm drops out, the IOC will be left with Calgary, Canada, and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

A vote of IOC members is scheduled in June, the Olympic body said Tuesday when formalizing the 2026 contest, though there is uncertainty for the entire field.

Calgary’s bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is also not guaranteed in Italy.

Amid widespread public concern at Olympic hosting costs, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. said this week: “We have to make a huge effort in explaining ourselves better.”

Stockholm could return for a bid for 2030 or beyond, city lawmakers said.

“It is missing a clear basis for a Winter Olympics right now,” said Anna Konig Jerlmyr of Sweden’s Moderate party, “but everyone wants to have it in the future so the question is when.”

Stockholm’s bid plan has nearly half the medal events at least two hours outside of the city.

All but three medal events in Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboard are in Åre (400 miles northwest of Stockholm), ski jumping and Nordic combined are in Falun (140 miles northwest) and bobsled, skeleton and luge in Latvia.

Stockholm hosted the 1912 Summer Olympics and equestrian events for the 1956 Melbourne Games. Sweden owns the second-most winter medals of any nation yet to host a Winter Games, behind Finland.

Between 1984 and 2002, Swedish bids finished second or third in every Winter Olympic host vote (Gothenburg 1984, Falun 1988, Falun 1992, Ostersund 1994, Ostersund 1998 and Ostersund 2002).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: IOC drops first-time bidder for 2026 Winter Olympics

Usain Bolt scores his first 2 goals for Central Coast Mariners

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 12, 2018, 7:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Stockholm 2026 Winter Olympic bid in trouble Simone Biles wins selection camp all-around, makes world champs team Curling 2018 Curling Night in America TV schedule

Usain Bolt scored his first two goals in professional soccer for his Australian League team, the Central Coast Mariners, on Friday night.

Bolt made his first start with the club in a preseason friendly against Macarthur South West United, a team that is not in the A-League, the top division in Australia. He played center forward and wore No. 95.

The 32-year-old Jamaican found the net in the 57th and 68th minutes of a 4-0 win. He celebrated the first goal with his “To Di World” pose and the second one with a Fortnite dance.

“My first proper game with the first team. I’m just happy that I got a chance, and I’m proud of myself,” he said on Fox Sports Australia after being subbed out in the 75th minute. “I’m here to prove to the world, as I said, that I can be a footballer.”

Bolt had said the match, his third, would determine his future after he first joined the club on an indefinite trial in hopes of getting a contract.

“After this game is where we can talk because the season’s coming up,” Bolt said Friday, looking to the Oct. 21 regular season opener.

Bolt was asked by a Brazilian reporter if he should now be called “Bolt, the soccer player.”

“Until I sign, I’m not saying that. I guess we’ll sit down, discuss with the club if we want to move forward,” Bolt said. “Until then, I’m still just normal Usain.”

Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said last month that he would wait until January before assessing the progress of Bolt.

“I watch football, so I understand the movement, but the simple things like locking my ankles, getting into space, pulling defenders away … I’ve been improving quickly,” Bolt said Friday. “My position is much better. I’m doing much more in space. I’m running in space much better. I think controlling the ball, seeing the field, having better vision are my two poorest areas, have improved a lot.”

Bolt saw his first action for the Mariners on Aug. 31, playing 20 minutes against a Central Coast selection side. He played the entire second half against the North Shore Mariners on Sept. 19, when he again alternated between left wing and striker.

Mulvey said last month that Bolt was progressing.

“In the initial dispatches talked about he needed time, I said at the time we will give him 12 months if need be,” Mulvey said. “But I think a reasonable assumption would be around about Christmas time, January, we should be really judging on whether he’s really improved or not improved. He’s slowly getting there.”

The eight-time Olympic champion Bolt has long harbored dreams of playing pro soccer.

Since retiring in summer 2017, he has trained alongside club teams in South Africa, Jamaica and Norway, plus had a much-publicized visit with Borussia Dortmund in March. Bolt and Dortmund share an apparel sponsor in Puma.

Bolt said he turned down offers from teams in France and Spain, but not in the top division. He prefers Australia, where he doesn’t have to learn a language. His long-time dream has been to play for Manchester United. Bolt said Friday the only person in top-level world soccer he has talked significantly to about this, his second career, has been Manchester United coach José Mourinho.

“The [Mariners] coach has explained to me that there won’t be any special treatment,” Bolt said as his Mariners trial began in August. “They will treat me just like a footballer should be treated. … I don’t want to be treated like I’m the world’s fastest man.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Noah Lyles matches Usain Bolt feat in Speed Racer socks

Simone Biles wins selection camp all-around, makes world champs team

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 11, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Simone Biles clinched a spot on the world championships team by winning the all-around at USA Gymnastics’ selection camp Thursday.

Biles became the first woman to make the six-gymnast U.S. team for worlds in Doha that start in two weeks. Five will compete, with one named an alternate.

The rest of the team will be named Friday, after the last day of the camp in Sarasota, Fla.

Biles tallied 59.7 points on Thursday. She has competed three times in official all-around competitions this season and posted the three highest scores in the world since Rio.

U.S. bronze medalist Riley McCusker was second (57.25), followed by Grace McCallum (55.4) and 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd (55.25).

Biles had the top scores on floor exercise (15.1) and vault (16.0, sticking a vault that no woman has performed in competition history) on Thursday.

She was outscored by McCusker on uneven bars (14.95 to 14.75) and fourth on balance beam, putting her hands on the mat on the dismount (13.85).

The camp is without Jade Carey, who earned floor and vault silver medals at the 2017 Worlds but is skipping this year’s worlds to prioritize her Olympic chances.

Biles is undefeated in official all-around competitions for more than five years, including winning her two comeback meets this summer after taking more than a year off after a four-gold-medal performance in Rio.

At nationals in August, she became the first gymnast to sweep all five gold medals since Dominique Dawes in 1994. She also became the first non-teen to win the U.S. all-around title since 1971.

At worlds, she should break Russian Svetlana Khorkina‘s female record with a fourth all-around title. Only Japanese star Kohei Uchimura has more with six crowns.

The only gymnast to have a longer run of major-event dominance is 18-time Olympic medalist Larisa Latynina, who won every Olympic, world and European all-around title from 1956 through 1962, save the 1959 Euros, which she appears to have sat out following childbirth.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Why world medalist is skipping USA Gymnastics selection camp