Getty Images

2018 Kona Ironman World Championship results

By OlympicTalkOct 13, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
2018 Kona Ironman World Championship top-10 and notable results (full searchable results here) …

Pro Men
1. Patrick Lange (GER) — 7:52:39 (Course Record)
2. Bart Aernouts (BEL) — 7:56:41
3. David McNamee (GBR) — 8:01:09
4. Tim O’Donnell (USA) — 8:03:17
5. Braden Currie (NZL) — 8:04:41
6. Matt Russell (USA) — 8:04:45
7. Joe Skipper (GBR) — 8:05:54
8. Andy Potts (USA) — 8:09:34
9. Cameron Wurf (AUS) — 8:10:32
10. Michael Weiss (SUI) — 8:11:04
11. Javier Gomez (ESP) — 8:11:41
28. Lionel Sanders (CAN) — 8:30:34
32. Frederik Van Lierde (BEL) — 8:38:48
DNF. Sebastian Kienle (GER)

Pro Women
1. Daniela Ryf (SUI) — 8:26:16 (Course Record)
2. Lucy Charles (GBR) — 8:36:32
3. Anne Haug (GER) — 8:41:57
4. Sarah True (USA) — 8:43:42
5. Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) — 8:50:44
6. Sarah Crowley (AUS) — 8:52:29
7. Kaisa Sali (FIN) — 8:54:26
8. Angela Naeth (CAN) — 8:57.34
9. Corinne Abraham (GBR) — 8:57:54
10. Linsey Corbin (USA) — 8:58:57

VIDEO: Lange proposes to girlfriend after breaking 8-hour barrier

Patrick Lange wins Kona Ironman World Championship, first to break 8 hours, proposes to girlfriend

By Nick ZaccardiOct 13, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
German Patrick Lange became the first triathlete to break 8 hours at a Kona Ironman World Championship, repeating as winner of the 140-mile endurance test in Hawaii on Saturday. Then he proposed to his girlfriend.

Lange, 32, broke the tape in 7 hours, 52 minutes, 39 seconds, after a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a marathon run. He lowered the course record he set last year of 8:01:40.

Belgian Bart Aernouts was second, 4:02 behind, followed by Brit David McNamee.

When Lange crossed the line, Swiss Daniela Ryf was on pace to shatter her female course record and win a fourth straight title. She crossed in 8:26:16, taking 20 minutes, 30 seconds off the mark she set in 2016.

Ryf, who finished seventh and 40th in two Olympic triathlons, rallied from a deficit of 9:13 after Saturday morning’s swim, saying after that she got stung by a jellyfish. She was in the lead by the end of the bike, shattering the female course record on two wheels by 18:12.

“I thought I couldn’t lift my arms anymore,” Ryf said of the sting after clocking a time that would have won the men’s division as recently as 2004. “I thought I’m going to quit.”

Brit Lucy Charles was second, 10:16 behind, followed by German Anne Haug.

Sarah True, a two-time U.S. Olympian who finished fourth at London 2012, was in third place halfway through the marathon in her Kona debut but later walked at aid stations and ended up fourth. Her time — 8:43:42 — was also faster than Ryf’s previous course record from 2016.

How to watch 2018 Kona Ironman World Championship

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 12, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
“Whoever crawls across the finish line first, we’ll call him the Iron Man.” — Navy commander John Collins, before the first Hawaii Ironman in 1978.

The Ironman triathlon began as a 15-athlete event on Waikiki Beach to settle a debate. On Saturday, approximately 2,500 entrants take part in the 140.6-mile crucible with live coverage on NBC Sports. Very arguably, it crowns the world’s fittest man and woman.

It begins with a 90-minute show on NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET, just as the elite men’s race starts with the 2.4-mile swim at 6:35 a.m. local time. The women follow five minutes later. The Ironman Facebook page will have live streaming coverage.

LIVE STREAM: IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live reports on NBCSN and NBC air throughout Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. NBCSN airs a recap Sunday at 12 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET.

Live Update Schedule on NBCSN (ET)
3 p.m.
4 p.m.
6:15 p.m.
8:30 p.m. (RACE FINISH)

This event was the idea of Hawaiians John Collins and wife Judy. He had read in Sports Illustrated that five-time Tour de France champion Eddy Merckx of Belgium was the world’s best athlete, which sparked conversation.

“It was an argument as to who was in better shape, runners or swimmers. I proposed that, possibly, cyclists were in better shape,” Collins said on the 1998 Ironman broadcast on NBC.

On Feb. 18, 1978, Collins and 14 others dove into the Pacific Ocean to settle it. Each competitor received three sheets of paper beforehand listing rules, a course description and, on the last page, one last motivator.

“Swim 2.4 miles! Bike 112 miles! Run 26.2 miles! Brag for the rest of your life!”

Collins has regrets from that day. That half a beer on the 26.2-mile run. That bowl of chili on the 112-mile bike.

Gordon Haller, a taxi driver, would win in 11 hours, 46 minutes, 58 seconds (Saturday’s champion will cover the course in a little over eight hours). The trophy, made by Collins, was an iron man.

This year’s race is headlined by defending champions Daniela Ryf of Switzerland and Patrick Lange of Germany, who own the course records.

Ryf, a 31-year-old who converted to the Ironman distance after placing 40th in the 2012 Olympic triathlon, is going for a fourth straight Kona crown to match Paula Newby-Fraser‘s female record. On July 8, Ryf won the Ironman European Championship by 26 minutes with a time that would have placed seventh in the men’s division.

Two-time U.S. Olympian Sarah True was the distant runner-up to Ryf at Europeans and is making her Kona debut after retiring from the Olympic distance. More on True’s transition here.

Australian Mirinda Carfrae owns three Kona titles and has made the podium in seven of her eight Kona starts.

Lange’s chances to repeat were boosted when countryman and 2008 Olympic champion Jan Frodeno withdrew with a hip fracture last month. Frodeno won Kona in 2015 and 2016, plus took this summer’s Ironman European title by nearly eight minutes against a field that included Lange.

Lange, 32, broke the Kona course record last year — 8:01:40 — with a 2:39:59 marathon, just off his run course record of 2:39:45 from the previous year. He ran the final mile in 5:37.

Runner-up Lionel Sanders of Canada, back for this year’s race, emerged from a drug addiction to become one of the world’s best athletes with most of his training done in a 10-foot-by-10-foot room dubbed “the pain cave.”

Then there’s Spaniard Javier Gomez, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist and five-time Olympic-distance world champion making his Kona debut. Gomez owns a pair of half Ironman world titles from 2014 and 2017.

Notable non-elite entrants include 2012 Olympic road race champion Alexandre Vinokourov of Kazakhstan and 1990s Tour de France veteran Laurent Jalabert of France. Vinokourov served a blood-doping ban a decade ago. In 2013, a French Senate report listed Jalabert as one of many cyclists to use illegal drugs in that era.

