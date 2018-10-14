TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Kip Keino among Kenyan Olympic facing corruption charges

Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 2:41 PM EDT
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s director of public prosecutions says distance-running great Kip Keino and six other former officials will be charged with corruption relating to the alleged misappropriation of more than $545,000 that was meant to help fund the country’s team at the Rio Olympics.

Keino, a trailblazer for Kenyan runners and a gold medalist in the 1500m at the 1968 Olympics, was head of the national Olympic committee until last year. Kenya’s former minister of sport, Hassan Wario, is also one of the ex-officials the public prosecutor says will be charged, as is Stephen Arap Soi, the team leader at the Rio Games.

Director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji said the seven have until the end of Monday to report to the headquarters of the directorate of criminal investigations (DCI) or they will be arrested. The prosecutor ordered them to then be arraigned in court.

Kenya’s preparations for the Rio Games were marred by allegations that officials stole money meant to pay for athlete travel, accommodation and other expenses.

Haji said the DCI, a special crimes unit, had been investigating the allegations since late 2016. After nearly two years, Haji said he was “satisfied that there is sufficient evidence” to charge the seven.

Patrick Baumann, rising star in Olympic circles, dies at 51

Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball’s world governing body who was seen as a potential IOC president, has died at the Youth Olympics. He was 51.

Baumann “unexpectedly succumbed to a heart attack” in Buenos Aires despite getting immediate medical help, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said Sunday in a statement.

“Basketball has lost a leader, an advocate and a friend and our thoughts are with Patrick’s wife and two children at this tragic time,” the Switzerland based FIBA said.

Baumann was FIBA’s top administrator for 15 years, and an International Olympic Committee member since 2007.

“We can hardly believe this terrible news,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. “We lose a young and sympathetic leader full of hope who was standing for the future of sport. Our thoughts are with his wife, his children and his family.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at IOC offices in Buenos Aires and its home city of Lausanne, Switzerland. The IOC said a memorial will be held in the athlete village in Buenos Aires.

A lawyer from Switzerland, Baumann had taken an increasingly important role in Olympic circles.

He led an IOC panel evaluating the Paris and Los Angeles bids for the 2024 Olympics, and then took charge of overseeing preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The IOC appointed Baumann to the World Anti-Doping Agency executive board, and he was elected president of the global group of sports federations, known as GAISF.

At meetings last week on the sidelines of the Youth Olympics, Baumann updated IOC members on the Los Angeles Games and the 2020 Lausanne Youth Olympics. He was president of its organizing committee.

Baumann was key to developing the 3-on-3 urban version of basketball and pushing for its inclusion as an Olympic medal event.

He earned masters degrees from the Business School of the University of Chicago, and in sports administration from the University of Lyon in France.

Simone Biles bothered by new USA Gymnastics CEO’s anti-Nike tweet

Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
Olympic champion Simone Biles is upset about an anti-Nike tweet from USA Gymnastics interim president and CEO Mary Bono.

Bono was appointed Friday to hold the position while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee in September after spending nine months on the job.

Biles responded Saturday to a tweet from Bono last month criticizing Nike following the release of its advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Bono, a former Republican congresswomen, had posted a photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe.

Biles quote-tweeted Bono’s photo and wrote: ”(asterisk)mouth drop(asterisk) don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.”

Bono deleted her tweet about five hours later, saying she regretted the post and respects “everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them.”

Nike is one of Biles’ sponsors.

Biles is among the more than 200 women who have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar under the guise of treatment. Biles was critical of Perry for not being vocal enough in support of the survivors.

