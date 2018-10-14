TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Simone Biles bothered by new USA Gymnastics CEO’s anti-Nike tweet

Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
Olympic champion Simone Biles is upset about an anti-Nike tweet from USA Gymnastics interim president and CEO Mary Bono.

Bono was appointed Friday to hold the position while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee in September after spending nine months on the job.

Biles responded Saturday to a tweet from Bono last month criticizing Nike following the release of its advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Bono, a former Republican congresswomen, had posted a photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe.

Biles quote-tweeted Bono’s photo and wrote: ”(asterisk)mouth drop(asterisk) don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.”

Bono deleted her tweet about five hours later, saying she regretted the post and respects “everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them.”

Nike is one of Biles’ sponsors.

Biles is among the more than 200 women who have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar under the guise of treatment. Biles was critical of Perry for not being vocal enough in support of the survivors.

Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of basketball’s world governing body who was seen as a potential IOC president, has died at the Youth Olympics. He was 51.

Baumann “unexpectedly succumbed to a heart attack” in Buenos Aires despite getting immediate medical help, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said Sunday in a statement.

“Basketball has lost a leader, an advocate and a friend and our thoughts are with Patrick’s wife and two children at this tragic time,” the Switzerland based FIBA said.

Baumann was FIBA’s top administrator for 15 years, and an International Olympic Committee member since 2007.

“We can hardly believe this terrible news,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. “We lose a young and sympathetic leader full of hope who was standing for the future of sport. Our thoughts are with his wife, his children and his family.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at IOC offices in Buenos Aires and its home city of Lausanne, Switzerland. The IOC said a memorial will be held in the athlete village in Buenos Aires.

A lawyer from Switzerland, Baumann had taken an increasingly important role in Olympic circles.

He led an IOC panel evaluating the Paris and Los Angeles bids for the 2024 Olympics, and then took charge of overseeing preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The IOC appointed Baumann to the World Anti-Doping Agency executive board, and he was elected president of the global group of sports federations, known as GAISF.

At meetings last week on the sidelines of the Youth Olympics, Baumann updated IOC members on the Los Angeles Games and the 2020 Lausanne Youth Olympics. He was president of its organizing committee.

Baumann was key to developing the 3-on-3 urban version of basketball and pushing for its inclusion as an Olympic medal event.

He earned masters degrees from the Business School of the University of Chicago, and in sports administration from the University of Lyon in France.

2018 Kona Ironman World Championship results

By OlympicTalkOct 13, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
2018 Kona Ironman World Championship top-10 and notable results (full searchable results here) …

Pro Men
1. Patrick Lange (GER) — 7:52:39 (Course Record)
2. Bart Aernouts (BEL) — 7:56:41
3. David McNamee (GBR) — 8:01:09
4. Tim O’Donnell (USA) — 8:03:17
5. Braden Currie (NZL) — 8:04:41
6. Matt Russell (USA) — 8:04:45
7. Joe Skipper (GBR) — 8:05:54
8. Andy Potts (USA) — 8:09:34
9. Cameron Wurf (AUS) — 8:10:32
10. Michael Weiss (SUI) — 8:11:04
11. Javier Gomez (ESP) — 8:11:41
28. Lionel Sanders (CAN) — 8:30:34
32. Frederik Van Lierde (BEL) — 8:38:48
DNF. Sebastian Kienle (GER)

Notable Age-Group Men
Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) — 9:13:38 (2012 Olympic road race champion)
Laurent Jalabert (FRA) — 9:30:39 (rode 11 Tours de France)

Pro Women
1. Daniela Ryf (SUI) — 8:26:16 (Course Record)
2. Lucy Charles (GBR) — 8:36:32
3. Anne Haug (GER) — 8:41:57
4. Sarah True (USA) — 8:43:42
5. Mirinda Carfrae (AUS) — 8:50:44
6. Sarah Crowley (AUS) — 8:52:29
7. Kaisa Sali (FIN) — 8:54:26
8. Angela Naeth (CAN) — 8:57.34
9. Corinne Abraham (GBR) — 8:57:54
10. Linsey Corbin (USA) — 8:58:57

