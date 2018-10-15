TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
April Ross, Alix Klineman
FIVB World Tour

April Ross, Alix Klineman get early Olympic beach volleyball qualifying boost

By Nick ZaccardiOct 15, 2018, 9:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Chloe Kim lands trick never done in women’s halfpipe competition U.S. women's volleyball team U.S. women’s volleyball team exits world champs before medal round Kip Keino among Kenyan Olympic facing corruption charges

The U.S. Olympic qualifying chase in women’s beach volleyball figures to be among the most dramatic for the Tokyo Games.

Take last week’s Yangzhou Open, the biggest tournament so far in an Olympic qualification window that runs into June 2020.

April Ross, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and 2017 World silver medalist, and new partner Alix Klineman won the FIVB World Tour event in China, sweeping Brazilians Ana Patricia and Rebecca 21-19, 21-16 in Sunday’s final.

“Almost didnt get into China bc didnt realize visa was in my old passport, heroes helped, figured out a way,” was tweeted from Ross’ account. “We played terribly in pool, enlisted more help, believed. Called on more help to prepare for unknown teams, fought hard, won.”

The other top U.S. team from last season, Sara Hughes and Summer Ross, rallied for bronze in Yangzhou, 16-21, 23-21, 15-5 over Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes.

Those medal matches came after April Ross and Klineman eliminated triple Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings and Kelly Claes in the round of 16. Ross and Walsh Jennings earned bronze together at the Rio Games, then split last year.

Walsh Jennings’ partner for an Olympic run is not Claes but Brooke Sweat, which slightly lessened the impact of the Yangzhou defeat.

Walsh Jennings, a 40-year-old mother of three looking to become the oldest Olympic beach volleyball player, and Sweat will play for the first time in this week’s FIVB World Tour event in Las Vegas, which doubles as a stop on Walsh Jennings’ new p1440 circuit. The event has the same amount of Olympic qualifying points as Yangzhou.

No more than two pairs per gender per nation can qualify for the Olympics, adding results from the next 18 months of international competitions.

That means at least one of Ross/Klineman, Hughes/Ross and Walsh Jennings/Sweat will not make Tokyo.

MORE: U.S. women’s volleyball has worst global result in 12 years

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Chloe Kim lands trick never done in women’s halfpipe competition

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 15, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Chloe Kim hasn’t competed in seven months — and the new season doesn’t start in earnest for another two — but she just threw a trick that no woman has ever done in competition.

Kim, in a video shared on her social media Sunday, landed a frontside double cork 1080, according to the International Ski Federation, training in Switzerland.

It’s another first for the 18-year-old who figures to rule the sport for years to come.

In PyeongChang, Kim became the youngest female Olympic snowboarding gold medalist with the first back-to-back 1080s in an Olympic women’s contest. Shaun White was the first man to do it, en route to gold at the 2006 Torino Games.

That was already a signature of Kim’s run, as she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in any contest in February 2016, scoring 100 points.

The double cork 1080 was the must-have trick for the men leading into the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games. That was also won by White, with back-to-back double cork 1080s before his victory-lap run that had the “Tomahawk,” the double McTwist 1260 named after a 30-ounce T-bone steak he had recently devoured.

Last season, Kim became the first halfpipe rider to sweep the Olympics, X Games and U.S. Open in one winter.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shaun White ‘pretty terrible’ in first skateboard bowl contest

U.S. women’s volleyball team exits world champs before medal round

U.S. women's volleyball team
FIVB
By Nick ZaccardiOct 15, 2018, 9:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Chloe Kim lands trick never done in women’s halfpipe competition April Ross, Alix Klineman April Ross, Alix Klineman get early Olympic beach volleyball qualifying boost Kip Keino among Kenyan Olympic facing corruption charges

The U.S. women’s volleyball team didn’t get to play for a medal of any color in its world championship title defense.

The Americans were bounced in the penultimate, six-team round with five-set losses to China and the Netherlands. China, the Netherlands, Italy and Serbia will play for the medals later this week.

The U.S., which won its first major tournament title of any kind at the last worlds in 2014, squandered a two-set lead 30-32, 15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-9 to the Dutch on Monday in Nagoya.

“Ultimately the result is very disappointing,” U.S. coach Karch Kiraly said, according to USA Volleyball. “They made some changes and we wasted chances in the third set. You have to be good at converting those chances against a team like the Netherlands.”

The U.S. came into the tournament as No. 2 in the world in the most recent rankings from August 2017, trailing only Rio Olympic champion China. It had also won the other global event of 2018, the first Nations League, in the spring and early summer.

At worlds, the Americans won their first seven matches before trouble in the second round last week. They lost back-to-back matches to China (a sweep) and Italy to limp into the third round, where they lost to China again and the Netherlands on back-to-back days.

The fifth- or sixth-place finish will be the U.S.’ lowest result at an Olympics, world champs or World Cup since 2006. It earned medals at each of the last three Olympics but has never taken Olympic gold.

MORE: U.S. men’s volleyball team ends world champs medal drought

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!