Chloe Kim lands trick never done in women’s halfpipe competition

Chloe Kim hasn’t competed in seven months — and the new season doesn’t start in earnest for another two — but she just threw a trick that no woman has ever done in competition.

Kim, in a video shared on her social media Sunday, landed a frontside double cork 1080, according to the International Ski Federation, training in Switzerland.

It’s another first for the 18-year-old who figures to rule the sport for years to come.

In PyeongChang, Kim became the youngest female Olympic snowboarding gold medalist with the first back-to-back 1080s in an Olympic women’s contest. Shaun White was the first man to do it, en route to gold at the 2006 Torino Games.

That was already a signature of Kim’s run, as she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in any contest in February 2016, scoring 100 points.

The double cork 1080 was the must-have trick for the men leading into the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games. That was also won by White, with back-to-back double cork 1080s before his victory-lap run that had the “Tomahawk,” the double McTwist 1260 named after a 30-ounce T-bone steak he had recently devoured.

Last season, Kim became the first halfpipe rider to sweep the Olympics, X Games and U.S. Open in one winter.

