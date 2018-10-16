TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Marquise Goodwin long jumps for TD celebration

By OlympicTalkOct 16, 2018, 6:36 AM EDT
Marquise Goodwin reminded everybody watching Monday Night Football that he is a two-sport athlete.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver flashed back to his Olympian days with a long-jump touchdown celebration in a 33-30 loss at the Green Bay Packers.

Goodwin, 27, finished 10th in the London 2012 Olympic long jump. Then he took nearly three years off from track and field to focus on football.

He returned to the long jump in 2015 and had the two best jumps in the world going into the U.S. Olympic Trials. Goodwin would finish seventh at the trials after straining a hamstring in qualifying, then retired from the sport.

Goodwin, slowed by hamstring problems again this early season, had the best game of his six-season NFL career on Monday with four catches, 126 yards and two touchdowns. That came after he warmed up shirtless in near-freezing temperatures in Green Bay.

Goodwin also long jumped following a touchdown in September 2016, after burning former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis for an 84-yard score.

How to watch 2018 Skate America

By Nick ZaccardiOct 16, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Nathan Chen headlines as the U.S. champions in all four disciplines are in action at Skate America, opening the Grand Prix season, live on NBC Sports with the entire event streamed live for NBC Sports Gold “Figure Skating Pass” subscribers this weekend.

Chen, who rebounded from finishing fifth in PyeongChang to win the world title by the largest margin in history, can become the first U.S. man to repeat as Skate America champ since Timothy Goebel in 2000 and 2001. His competition includes Olympic teammate Vincent Zhou, who was sixth in PyeongChang.

Bradie Tennell, after beating Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva for her first senior international title last month, also returns to Skate America, where she burst onto the scene last year with a bronze medal. Japanese Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto, who went one-two at 2017 Skate America, return.

In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue look to follow up their first national title and a world silver medal by becoming the 10th straight U.S. couple to win Skate America.

U.S. pairs champs Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim will have their hands full with two-time world medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia. A U.S. pair hasn’t won a Grand Prix series event of any kind in 12 years.

Skate America TV/Stream schedule (all times ET)
Friday
Pairs Short Program — 10:30 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)

Saturday
Men’s Short Program — 12 a.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Pairs Free Skate — 4:25 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate — 6:03 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate — 6-8 p.m. (NBCSN, LIVE)
Women’s Short Program — 10:19 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)

Sunday
Rhythm Dance — 12:10 a.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate/Highlights — 12:30-1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Free Dance — 2:12 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Women’s Free Skate — 4-6 p.m. (NBCSN and GOLD, LIVE)

Vincent Zhou expects to bounce back at Skate America

By Rachel LutzOct 16, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Despite a “difficult summer” of dealing with a recurring back problem, Vincent Zhou believes he’s ready to perform at Skate America this weekend in Everett, Wash.

He spent the off-season healing his back; it was the same injury that plagued him at the 2018 World Championships in Milan in March. He was third after the short, but fell three times in the free skate and plummeted to 14th overall. Compare that to the PyeongChang Olympics, where finished sixth overall.

And month ago, he finished fourth overall at the U.S. International Classic. He said he is now back to full strength, consistently landing all of his quads again. During a recent media teleconference, he said that he is planning “more than two” quads for the Skate America free skate, but hasn’t settled on a total. His approach to this season, he said, is that it’s not all about the jumps.

The summer also gave Zhou time to recharge, especially through participating in so many shows.

“There’s not as much pressure to land quads – there’s no pressure to land quads, unless you’re crazy and wanna do quads in shows. It was just a fun way to enjoy the sport that I love. Because so much of the time, skating gets to be about the everyday pressure and stress and ‘you have to do this, you have to win.’

“Doing shows this summer has definitely helped me get a little more comfortable with engaging with the audience. I’m still nowhere near good enough but I do my best. I’m working on choreography every day and it’s helping me to learn more aesthetic ways to engage with the audience. The transition from junior to senior involves learning how to actually keep your skating interesting, as opposed to throwing an arm towards the crowd and looking at them just to say you engaged with them. So, like I said, still got a long way to go. We’re working on all aspects of my skating.”

It’s a good reminder that the Olympic year was Zhou’s first season as a senior. He’s focused on the big picture, including the next Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022.

“You don’t see Asian-themed programs too much,” he said of his free skate music choice to skate to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. “I thought it would be good. It has appeal, too because a lot of the skating community is Asian and if I can do something that they can sort of relate to, then win-win. Nothing is certain but because the 2022 Olympics are in Beijing, and I might be going for hopefully the gold in those Olympics, I want to start understanding what it’s like to that type of music at a high level.”

He’s taken a few Kung fu lessons, too, so he can “understand the position a little better, because I know that a lot of Western ideas of Asian martial arts are just like, ‘okay, here’s a cool flexed hand position.’ I wanted to learn the foundation of how to move in a more accurate way.”

The men’s short program is Friday.

