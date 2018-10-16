TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP Images

Mary Bono resigns as USA Gymnastics president, addresses Nike tweet

By OlympicTalkOct 16, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Mary Bono resigned as USA Gymnastics interim CEO and president Monday, four days after being appointed to the role, the U.S. Olympic Committee confirmed.

“It is with profound regret, coupled with a deep love for the sport of gymnastics and respect for those who aspire to be great gymnasts, that I today tendered my resignation as the interim CEO of USA Gymnastics,” Bono said in a statement, according to CNN. “My withdrawal comes in the wake of personal attacks that, left undefended, would have made my leading USAG a liability for the organization.”

Bono, who replaced Kerry Perry, who resigned in September, received criticism for a September photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe tweeted from her account shortly after Nike debuted its advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Notably, Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles tweeted, “*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.” Nike is one of Biles’ sponsors.

Biles is among the more than 200 women who have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar under the guise of treatment. Biles was critical of Perry for not being vocal enough in support of the survivors.

Bono deleted her tweet about five hours later, saying she regretted the post and respects “everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them.”

“With respect to Mr. Kaepernick, he nationally exercised his first amendment right to kneel,” the 57-year-old Bono said in Tuesday’s reported statement. “I exercised mine: to mark over my own golf shoes, the logo of the company sponsoring him for ‘believing in something even if it means sacrificing everything’ — while at a tournament for families who have lost a member of the armed services (including my brother-in-law, a Navy SEAL) who literally ‘sacrificed everything.’ It was an emotional reaction to the sponsor’s use of that phrase that caused me to tweet, and I regret that at the time I didn’t better clarify my feelings. That one tweet has now been made the litmus test of my reputation over almost two decades of public service. I remain as dedicated as ever to the sport of gymnastics and its devotees. I hope USAG will do all it can to support them.”

Bono, a former Republican congresswoman and youth gymnast, also received backlash from the gymnastics community for working with Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, which advised USA Gymnastics when gymnasts reported Nassar sexual abuse, according to the Indianapolis Star.

“My teammates & I reported Nassar’s abuse to USAG in 2015,” was tweeted from Olympic champion Aly Raisman‘s account on Monday. “We now know USOC & lawyers at Faegre Baker Daniels (Mary Bono’s firm) were also told then, yet Nassar continued to abuse children for 13 months!? Why hire someone associated with the firm that helped cover up our abuse?”

Bono said she “proudly” stood behind her body of work at Faegre Baker Daniels, “and appreciated how much the law firm supported my devoting considerable time to the cause of addiction prevention, treatment and recovery,” according to the reported statement.

“My regret is that I would have brought to the organization, the angst and anger of my own story: a young aspiring gymnast who witnessed first-hand the assaulting behavior of a coach; watched peers who acquiesced in it move ahead while those who didn’t were left behind, and myself stayed silent — perhaps the norm then, but very troubling to me to this day,” Bono said in her reported statement. “I would have brought a fire in the belly to ensure that no one as taken with gymnastics as I was at that age, should have to choose between abuse and ambition, or between properly speaking out and promoting personal success.”

Bono spent 15 years as a U.S. Representative from Southern California from 1998-2013. She won her first term in a special election running as a Republican to fill the vacancy left by the death of her husband, former pop star and lawmaker Sonny Bono.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

How to watch 2018 Skate America

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 16, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Nathan Chen headlines as the U.S. champions in all four disciplines are in action at Skate America, opening the Grand Prix season, live on NBC Sports with the entire event streamed live for NBC Sports Gold “Figure Skating Pass” subscribers this weekend.

Chen, who rebounded from finishing fifth in PyeongChang to win the world title by the largest margin in history, can become the first U.S. man to repeat as Skate America champ since Timothy Goebel in 2000 and 2001. His competition includes Olympic teammate Vincent Zhou, who was sixth in PyeongChang.

Bradie Tennell, after beating Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva for her first senior international title last month, also returns to Skate America, where she burst onto the scene last year with a bronze medal. Japanese Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto, who went one-two at 2017 Skate America, return.

In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue look to follow up their first national title and a world silver medal by becoming the 10th straight U.S. couple to win Skate America.

U.S. pairs champs Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim will have their hands full with two-time world medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia. A U.S. pair hasn’t won a Grand Prix series event of any kind in 12 years.

Skate America TV/Stream schedule (all times ET)
Friday
Pairs Short Program — 10:30 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)

Saturday
Men’s Short Program — 12 a.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Pairs Free Skate — 4:25 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate — 6:03 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate — 6-8 p.m. (NBCSN, LIVE)
Women’s Short Program — 10:19 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)

Sunday
Rhythm Dance — 12:10 a.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate/Highlights — 12:30-1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Free Dance — 2:12 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Women’s Free Skate — 4-6 p.m. (NBCSN and GOLD, LIVE)

Vincent Zhou expects to bounce back at Skate America

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzOct 16, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Despite a “difficult summer” of dealing with a recurring back problem, Vincent Zhou believes he’s ready to perform at Skate America this weekend in Everett, Wash.

He spent the off-season healing his back; it was the same injury that plagued him at the 2018 World Championships in Milan in March. He was third after the short, but fell three times in the free skate and plummeted to 14th overall. Compare that to the PyeongChang Olympics, where finished sixth overall.

And month ago, he finished fourth overall at the U.S. International Classic. He said he is now back to full strength, consistently landing all of his quads again. During a recent media teleconference, he said that he is planning “more than two” quads for the Skate America free skate, but hasn’t settled on a total. His approach to this season, he said, is that it’s not all about the jumps.

The summer also gave Zhou time to recharge, especially through participating in so many shows.

“There’s not as much pressure to land quads – there’s no pressure to land quads, unless you’re crazy and wanna do quads in shows. It was just a fun way to enjoy the sport that I love. Because so much of the time, skating gets to be about the everyday pressure and stress and ‘you have to do this, you have to win.’

“Doing shows this summer has definitely helped me get a little more comfortable with engaging with the audience. I’m still nowhere near good enough but I do my best. I’m working on choreography every day and it’s helping me to learn more aesthetic ways to engage with the audience. The transition from junior to senior involves learning how to actually keep your skating interesting, as opposed to throwing an arm towards the crowd and looking at them just to say you engaged with them. So, like I said, still got a long way to go. We’re working on all aspects of my skating.”

It’s a good reminder that the Olympic year was Zhou’s first season as a senior. He’s focused on the big picture, including the next Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022.

“You don’t see Asian-themed programs too much,” he said of his free skate music choice to skate to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. “I thought it would be good. It has appeal, too because a lot of the skating community is Asian and if I can do something that they can sort of relate to, then win-win. Nothing is certain but because the 2022 Olympics are in Beijing, and I might be going for hopefully the gold in those Olympics, I want to start understanding what it’s like to that type of music at a high level.”

He’s taken a few Kung fu lessons, too, so he can “understand the position a little better, because I know that a lot of Western ideas of Asian martial arts are just like, ‘okay, here’s a cool flexed hand position.’ I wanted to learn the foundation of how to move in a more accurate way.”

The men’s short program is Friday.

