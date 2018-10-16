TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
How to watch 2018 Skate America

By Nick ZaccardiOct 16, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Nathan Chen headlines as the U.S. champions in all four disciplines are in action at Skate America, opening the Grand Prix season, live on NBC Sports with the entire event streamed live for NBC Sports Gold “Figure Skating Pass” subscribers this weekend.

Chen, who rebounded from finishing fifth in PyeongChang to win the world title by the largest margin in history, can become the first U.S. man to repeat as Skate America champ since Timothy Goebel in 2000 and 2001. His competition includes Olympic teammate Vincent Zhou, who was sixth in PyeongChang.

Bradie Tennell, after beating Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva for her first senior international title last month, also returns to Skate America, where she burst onto the scene last year with a bronze medal. Japanese Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto, who went one-two at 2017 Skate America, return.

In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue look to follow up their first national title and a world silver medal by becoming the 10th straight U.S. couple to win Skate America.

U.S. pairs champs Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim will have their hands full with two-time world medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia. A U.S. pair hasn’t won a Grand Prix series event of any kind in 12 years.

Skate America TV/Stream schedule (all times ET)
Friday
Pairs Short Program — 10:30 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)

Saturday
Men’s Short Program — 12 a.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Pairs Free Skate — 4:25 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate — 6:03 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate — 6-8 p.m. (NBCSN, LIVE)
Women’s Short Program — 10:19 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)

Sunday
Rhythm Dance — 12:10 a.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate/Highlights — 12:30-1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Free Dance — 2:12 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Women’s Free Skate — 4-6 p.m. (NBCSN and GOLD, LIVE)

Vincent Zhou expects to bounce back at Skate America

By Rachel LutzOct 16, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Despite a “difficult summer” of dealing with a recurring back problem, Vincent Zhou believes he’s ready to perform at Skate America this weekend in Everett, Wash.

He spent the off-season healing his back; it was the same injury that plagued him at the 2018 World Championships in Milan in March. He was third after the short, but fell three times in the free skate and plummeted to 14th overall. Compare that to the PyeongChang Olympics, where finished sixth overall.

And month ago, he finished fourth overall at the U.S. International Classic. He said he is now back to full strength, consistently landing all of his quads again. During a recent media teleconference, he said that he is planning “more than two” quads for the Skate America free skate, but hasn’t settled on a total. His approach to this season, he said, is that it’s not all about the jumps.

The summer also gave Zhou time to recharge, especially through participating in so many shows.

“There’s not as much pressure to land quads – there’s no pressure to land quads, unless you’re crazy and wanna do quads in shows. It was just a fun way to enjoy the sport that I love. Because so much of the time, skating gets to be about the everyday pressure and stress and ‘you have to do this, you have to win.’

“Doing shows this summer has definitely helped me get a little more comfortable with engaging with the audience. I’m still nowhere near good enough but I do my best. I’m working on choreography every day and it’s helping me to learn more aesthetic ways to engage with the audience. The transition from junior to senior involves learning how to actually keep your skating interesting, as opposed to throwing an arm towards the crowd and looking at them just to say you engaged with them. So, like I said, still got a long way to go. We’re working on all aspects of my skating.”

It’s a good reminder that the Olympic year was Zhou’s first season as a senior. He’s focused on the big picture, including the next Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022.

“You don’t see Asian-themed programs too much,” he said of his free skate music choice to skate to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. “I thought it would be good. It has appeal, too because a lot of the skating community is Asian and if I can do something that they can sort of relate to, then win-win. Nothing is certain but because the 2022 Olympics are in Beijing, and I might be going for hopefully the gold in those Olympics, I want to start understanding what it’s like to that type of music at a high level.”

He’s taken a few Kung fu lessons, too, so he can “understand the position a little better, because I know that a lot of Western ideas of Asian martial arts are just like, ‘okay, here’s a cool flexed hand position.’ I wanted to learn the foundation of how to move in a more accurate way.”

The men’s short program is Friday.

IAAF delays testosterone rule change after Caster Semenya challenge

By Nick ZaccardiOct 16, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
The IAAF delayed implementing a rule limiting women’s testosterone levels from Nov. 1 until March due to a legal appeal from Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya and South Africa’s track and field federation.

The IAAF expects a hearing in Semenya’s case in February with a verdict by March 26.

“The IAAF remains very confident of the legal, scientific and ethical bases for the regulations, and therefore fully expects the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reject these challenges,” the IAAF said in a press release. “However, the IAAF also understands that all affected athletes need certainty on the point as soon as possible. Therefore, in exchange for Ms. Semenya and [Athletics South Africa] agreeing to an expedited timetable, the IAAF has agreed not to enforce the regulations against any athlete unless and until they are upheld in the CAS award.”

The proposed rule calls for female runners with high testosterone to reduce those levels to be allowed in international races between 400m and the mile.

Semenya, who underwent gender testing in 2009 and is expected to be affected by the rule, said in June it is “discriminatory, irrational, unjustifiable,” in her first public comments since it was announced April 26.

“I am very upset that I have been pushed into the public spotlight again. I don’t like talking about this new rule,” Semenya said in a June press release. “I just want to run naturally, the way I was born.”

IAAF president Seb Coe said the rule was “about leveling the playing field to ensure fair and meaningful competition.”

The IAAF had gender-verification testing in place until 2011, when it was replaced with a test for abnormally high levels of natural testosterone.

In July 2015, CAS suspended the IAAF’s regulation, ruling that it lacked sufficient scientific backing and was therefore unjustifiably discriminatory.

The gender-testing issue was raised in 2009, when Semenya won the world 800m title by nearly 2.5 seconds at age 18. Word leaked that track officials mandated she undergo sex testing.

Semenya was not cleared to run for 11 months and came back to earn silver at the 2011 Worlds and 2012 Olympics, while the testosterone-limiting rule was in effect, behind Russian Maria Savinova, who has since been stripped of her golds for doping.

Semenya then had a lull in performance after the London Games while the testosterone-limiting rule was still in effect. After CAS suspended the rule in 2015, Semenya peaked again in 2016, going undefeated in 800m races, twice breaking the national record and comfortably winning Olympic gold. She has won 29 straight 800m finals dating to 2015, according to Tilastopaja.org.

Semenya has never spoken publicly in detail about her situation. It has never been publicly verified that Semenya’s body naturally produces abnormally high levels of testosterone or that she ever took hormone suppressants.

VIDEO: 49ers wide receiver/Olympian long jumps in TD celebration