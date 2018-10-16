How to watch 2018 Skate America

Nathan Chen headlines as the U.S. champions in all four disciplines are in action at Skate America, opening the Grand Prix season, live on NBC Sports with the entire event streamed live for NBC Sports Gold “Figure Skating Pass” subscribers this weekend.
Chen, who rebounded from finishing fifth in PyeongChang to win the world title by the largest margin in history, can become the first U.S. man to repeat as Skate America champ since Timothy Goebel in 2000 and 2001. His competition includes Olympic teammate Vincent Zhou, who was sixth in PyeongChang.
Bradie Tennell, after beating Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva for her first senior international title last month, also returns to Skate America, where she burst onto the scene last year with a bronze medal. Japanese Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto, who went one-two at 2017 Skate America, return.
In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue look to follow up their first national title and a world silver medal by becoming the 10th straight U.S. couple to win Skate America.
U.S. pairs champs Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim will have their hands full with two-time world medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia. A U.S. pair hasn’t won a Grand Prix series event of any kind in 12 years.
Skate America TV/Stream schedule (all times ET)
Friday
Pairs Short Program — 10:30 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Saturday
Men’s Short Program — 12 a.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Pairs Free Skate — 4:25 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate — 6:03 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate — 6-8 p.m. (NBCSN, LIVE)
Women’s Short Program — 10:19 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Sunday
Rhythm Dance — 12:10 a.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Men’s Free Skate/Highlights — 12:30-1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Free Dance — 2:12 p.m. (GOLD, LIVE)
Women’s Free Skate — 4-6 p.m. (NBCSN and GOLD, LIVE)
As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold….go to NBCsportsgold.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season…NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Gracie Gold details ‘mental health crisis,’ return to skatingFollow @nbcolympictalk