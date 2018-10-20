Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim split from coach Aliona Savchenko

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Married U.S. pair team Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim confirmed a split from their coach Aliona Savchenko after their free skate at Skate America in Everett, Wash.

“Whatever lies ahead, we’re gonna be going through it together,” Chris told Andrea Joyce after their performance. “That’s gonna help both of us over the next three-and-a-half years. We’ve taken so much from Aliona… we’re very grateful for the work that she’s done with us.”

They did not say if they were currently working with a coach.

Savchenko also confirmed the split to NBC’s Johnny Weir.

The Knierims helped Team USA to a bronze medal in the PyeongChang team event in February. After finishing 15th at both the Olympics and the world championships in March, they decided they either needed to make a coaching change or retire.

Alexa has always been vocal about her admiration of Savchenko. After the world championships, Savchenko reassured the Knierims about their performance, which included two falls in the free skate. Soon after, the pair asked the five-time Olympian to coach them.

They moved from Colorado Springs, where they were originally paired by longtime coach Dalilah Sappenfield, to Chicago for a short while where they trained with the Olympic pairs champion Savchenko. Then, the Knierims trained in Oberstdorf, Germany under Savchenko for much of the fall.

They began this season with a decidedly new program style, skating their short program to “Castle” by Halsey and their free skate to “Wicked Game” by James Vincent Monroe.

