TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Nathan Chen wins Skate America by largest margin in history

By Nick ZaccardiOct 20, 2018, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jordan Burroughs falls in wrestling worlds quarterfinals Sofia Goggia, Olympic downhill champion, to miss chunk of World Cup season Nathan Chen tops Skate America short program

Nathan Chen scaled back the quadruple jumps, yet still won Skate America by the largest margin in the event’s history.

Chen, on a fall recess from Yale freshman classes, totaled 280.57 points between Friday’s short program and Saturday’s free skate, prevailing by 41.06 points over a field lacking any other Olympic or world medalists. It’s the largest gap in any discipline at Skate America under the 16-year-old points system.

It’s also the world’s top score on the young season. Yet Chen attempted four quads total in Everett, Wash., down from the eight he tried at the Olympics, to ease into the season.

“It’s a great start for me,” Chen told Andrea Joyce on NBCSN after landing three quads in a clean free skate. “I definitely had sort of lower expectations coming into this event, just because I’m in a completely new situation in life. … Watered down my programs a little bit, but I think it was definitely appropriate.”

Chen was a disappointing fifth in PyeongChang, then won the world title a month later by the largest margin in history.

With Saturday’s victory, Chen tied the U.S. men’s record of four Grand Prix series titles (Jeremy AbbottTodd EldredgeJohnny Weir, though Eldredge won more Grand Prix-level events before the series debuted in 1995).

The 19-year-old flies back to New Haven for school, returning to the Grand Prix during Thanksgiving break for Internationaux de France. That field includes two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang of China and Jason Brown, the top American from the Sochi Olympics.

Chen’s biggest competition are Japanese Olympic gold and silver medalists Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno. He would not face them until December’s Grand Prix Final at the earliest.

U.S. bronze medalist Vincent Zhou, sixth at the Olympics, was fifth at Skate America. The 17-year-old landed five quads between two programs but was dinged for several under-rotations.

Skate America continues later Saturday with the women’s short program, featuring U.S. champion Bradie Tennell.

SKATE AMERICA: Full Results | TV Schedule

Earlier Saturday, Russians Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the pairs’ title by the largest margin at a Grand Prix in four years. The two-time world medalists totaled 204.85 points — 25.87 ahead of fellow Russians Alisa Efimova and Aleksandr Korovin — and topped the free skate by 16.27.

Tarasova and Morozov were fourth in PyeongChang but are the top returning active pair. None of the Olympic pairs’ medalists are competing in a Grand Prix.

Germans Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot are on an indefinite break. Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong haven’t competed since the Games with Sui recovering from a stress fracture in her foot. Bronze medalists Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada retired.

Americans finished third (Ashley Cain, Timothy LeDuc), fourth (Olympians Alexa Scimeca Knierim, Chris Knierim) and sixth (Nica Digerness, Danny Neudecker), extending a drought of 12 years without a Grand Prix title for a U.S. pair.

The three teams combined for falls in five of their six programs. After, the Knierims said they split from coach Savchenko.

As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. GO HERE to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season…NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Starr Andrews, next leading U.S. woman?

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim split from coach Aliona Savchenko

AP Images
By Rachel LutzOct 20, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Married U.S. pair team Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim confirmed a split from their coach Aliona Savchenko after their free skate at Skate America in Everett, Wash.

“Whatever lies ahead, we’re gonna be going through it together,” Chris told Andrea Joyce after their performance. “That’s gonna help both of us over the next three-and-a-half years. We’ve taken so much from Aliona… we’re very grateful for the work that she’s done with us.”

They did not say if they were currently working with a coach.

Savchenko also confirmed the split to NBC’s Johnny Weir.

The Knierims helped Team USA to a bronze medal in the PyeongChang team event in February. After finishing 15th at both the Olympics and the world championships in March, they decided they either needed to make a coaching change or retire.

Alexa has always been vocal about her admiration of Savchenko. After the world championships, Savchenko reassured the Knierims about their performance, which included two falls in the free skate. Soon after, the pair asked the five-time Olympian to coach them.

They moved from Colorado Springs, where they were originally paired by longtime coach Dalilah Sappenfield, to Chicago for a short while where they trained with the Olympic pairs champion Savchenko. Then, the Knierims trained in Oberstdorf, Germany under Savchenko for much of the fall.

They began this season with a decidedly new program style, skating their short program to “Castle” by Halsey and their free skate to “Wicked Game” by James Vincent Monroe.

As a reminder, you can watch the ISU Grand Prix Series live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nathan Chen, Yale student, swaps books for boots at Skate America

Jordan Burroughs falls in wrestling worlds quarterfinals

By Nick ZaccardiOct 20, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Nathan Chen wins Skate America by largest margin in history Sofia Goggia, Olympic downhill champion, to miss chunk of World Cup season Nathan Chen tops Skate America short program

Jordan Burroughs‘ bid to match John Smith‘s American record six global wrestling championships must wait another year.

Burroughs lost in the 74kg quarterfinals at the world championships in Budapest on Saturday. Russian Zaurbek Sidakov took him out 6-5, according to USA Wrestling.

Burroughs, the 2012 Olympic champion and four-time world champion, could still grab a medal Sunday (as can every American man in the four freestyle divisions in play), but he’s out of the race for gold and silver.

Burroughs was expected to face Cuban-born Italian Frank Chamizo in a semifinal showdown later Saturday had he gotten past Sidakov, a 22-year-old at his first senior worlds.

Burroughs and Chamizo split head-to-head matches earlier this year, marking Burroughs’ sixth career senior defeat. Now Burroughs has seven losses in more than 150 senior matches of a seven-plus-year senior career.

Two of those came at the Rio Olympics, the only global championship that Burroughs left without a medal.

The U.S.’ other Olympic gold medalists — Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis — wrestle later next week.

In other men’s freestyle weight classes Saturday, former Burroughs foil David Taylor made the 86kg final in his senior worlds debut, upsetting Iran’s Olympic and world champion Hassan Yazdani along the way. He gets top-seeded Turk Fatih Erdin in Sunday’s gold-medal match.

“One match away from being a world champion,” said Taylor, a 27-year-old who won the Hodge Trophy as the NCAA’s best wrestler in 2012 and 2014. “Something I’ve dreamt about for a really, really long time.”

In the 61kg bracket, worlds rookie Joe Colon lost in Saturday’s semifinals, putting him directly into a Sunday bronze-medal match. Colon actually lost in the final of the world team trials in June, but U.S. champion Nahshon Garrett withdrew from worlds due to injury, it was announced two weeks ago.

Like Burroughs, 2017 World bronze medalist Nick Gwiazdowski lost Saturday but remains in the 125kg repechage bracket with a chance at bronze Sunday.

“Not a bad spot, everybody wrestling for medals [Sunday],” U.S. coach Bill Zadick said. “A little bit less than what we had anticipated, maybe, knowing the stars that we have and the star power that we had wrestling today.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Wrestling worlds TV schedule