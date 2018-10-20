TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Sofia Goggia, Olympic downhill champion, to miss chunk of World Cup season

By Nick ZaccardiOct 20, 2018, 7:34 AM EDT
Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia is out until January after fracturing her right ankle in a training fall on Friday while preparing for next weekend’s World Cup season opener in Austria.

The Italian is not expected to have surgery, but the bone needs four to five weeks to heal.

The timetable means Goggia will miss the first six speed races of the World Cup season, denting a bid to repeat as World Cup downhill season champion. Goggia made five speed-race podiums at December stops in Lake Louise, Canada and Val d’Isere, France, between the last two seasons.

Her absence will increase Lindsey Vonn‘s chances to grab wins at Lake Louise (where she owns a record 18 victories), St. Moritz and Val d’Isere on back-to-back-to-back weekends in December. Vonn, who will retire after this season, is four wins shy of Swede Ingemar Stenmark‘s record 86 career World Cup victories.

When healthy, Vonn has averaged seven wins per season in recent years.

Vonn is not racing the World Cup season opener, a giant slalom in Soelden, which she has skipped four of the last five years.

Jordan Burroughs falls in wrestling worlds quarterfinals

Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com
By Nick ZaccardiOct 20, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
Jordan Burroughs‘ bid to match John Smith‘s American record six global wrestling championships must wait another year.

Burroughs lost in the 74kg quarterfinals at the world championships in Budapest on Saturday. Russian Zaurbek Sidakov took him out 6-5, according to USA Wrestling.

Burroughs, the 2012 Olympic champion and four-time world champion, could still grab a bronze medal Sunday (pending Sidakov’s later Saturday semifinal result), but he’s out of the race for gold and silver.

Burroughs was expected to face Cuban-born Italian Frank Chamizo in a semifinal showdown later Saturday had he gotten past Sidakov, a 22-year-old at his first senior worlds.

Burroughs and Chamizo split head-to-head matches earlier this year, marking Burroughs’ sixth career senior defeat. Now Burroughs has seven losses in more than 150 senior matches of a seven-plus-year senior career.

Two of those came at the Rio Olympics, the only global championship that Burroughs left without a medal.

The U.S.’ other Olympic gold medalists — Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis — wrestle later next week.

Nathan Chen tops Skate America short program

By Nick ZaccardiOct 20, 2018, 1:33 AM EDT
Nathan Chen is so far making the most of his fall recess from Yale.

The world champion and freshman student passed his first test of the Grand Prix season — the Skate America short program in Everett, Wash., about 3,000 miles from campus.

Chen took it easy Friday night, attempting one quadruple jump rather than two (and stepping out of the landing of an under-rotated quad flip), but still tallied 90.58 points and leads by 8.49.

It doesn’t challenge the top scores in the world this young season, but it was plenty enough against this field lacking any other Olympic or world championships medalists.

“Hell of a lot better than midterms,” Chen told Andrea Joyce on NBC Sports Gold. “This is where my comfort is.”

He leads three-time Czech Olympian Michal Březina going into Saturday’s free skate (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold) looking to be the first U.S. man to repeat at Skate America since Timothy Goebel in 2001.

Fellow U.S. Olympian Vincent Zhou is sixth (76.38) with two quads but with under-rotations on all three of his jumping passes.

SKATE AMERICA: Full Results | TV Schedule

Chen, a disappointing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics, hasn’t lost on American ice in nearly three years.

That doesn’t figure to change Saturday, even though the 19-year-old faced plenty of obstacles this fall: a full Ivy League class schedule, training more or less on his own with coach Rafael Arutunian back in Southern California and a pesky cold that affected him for two weeks leading up to his season debut two weeks ago.

Chen fell three times in one program for the first time in his senior career at the Japan Open on Oct. 6, a free skate-only event that can be viewed as an exhibition.

On the more competitive Grand Prix series, it helps that neither of Chen’s top rivals — Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno, the Olympic gold and silver medalists — will go up against him until December’s Grand Prix Final at the earliest.

Earlier Friday, Russians Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took the lead in a messy pairs’ short program from top to bottom. The two-time world medalists tallied 71.24 points despite Tarasova under-rotating her part of side-by-side triple toe loops.

The three U.S. teams all counted a fall and sit fourth, fifth and seventh. Olympians Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are in fifth after downgraded side-by-side triple Salchows and a step-sequence fall for Scimeca Knierim.

A U.S. pair hasn’t won a Grand Prix series event in 12 years.

