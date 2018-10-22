How to watch 2018 World Gymnastics Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports and Olympic Channel combine to air daily live coverage of the World Gymnastics Championships from Doha starting with qualifying on Thursday.

Select qualifying sessions — including those for the U.S. men and women — will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Olympic Channel airs daily live coverage of team, all-around and apparatus finals sessions at 9 a.m. starting next Monday, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Simone Biles leads the U.S. contingent, seeking her record-breaking fourth all-around title after taking all of 2017 off. Of the records Biles can break in Doha, she will pass Vitaly Scherbo for the most golds in worlds history if she earns three (she earned four each in 2014 and 2015).

The U.S. women’s team, which also includes 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd, is clearly favored to extend its reign dating to 2011 as best in the world.

The U.S. men eye their first team medal since 2014, led by two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak and 2017 U.S. all-around champion Yul Moldauer.

Japan’s Kohei Uchimura, the record-holder with six world all-around titles, is reportedly not doing all six events in Doha due to an ankle injury.

Day Time (ET) Network Event Thursday, Oct. 25 2-4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying Friday, Oct. 26 2-4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live U.S. Men’s Qualifying 10 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying 1-3 p.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying Saturday, Oct. 27 4-5:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NBCSports.com/live U.S. Women’s Qualifying Sunday, Oct. 28 2-3:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying 4-5:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying 6:30-8 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying Monday, Oct. 29 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Team Final Tuesday, Oct. 30 9-11 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Team Final Wednesday, Oct. 31 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Men’s All-Around Thursday, Nov. 1 9-11 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s All-Around 8-10 p.m. NBCSN Women’s All-Around* Friday, Nov. 2 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Apparatus Finals 10 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN All-Around Finals* Saturday, Nov. 3 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Apparatus Finals 10 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN Apparatus Finals* Sunday, Nov. 4 3-6 p.m. NBC Highlights*

*Delayed broadcast