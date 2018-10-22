TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

How to watch 2018 World Gymnastics Championships

By OlympicTalkOct 22, 2018, 11:38 AM EDT
NBC Sports and Olympic Channel combine to air daily live coverage of the World Gymnastics Championships from Doha starting with qualifying on Thursday.

Select qualifying sessions — including those for the U.S. men and women — will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Olympic Channel airs daily live coverage of team, all-around and apparatus finals sessions at 9 a.m. starting next Monday, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Simone Biles leads the U.S. contingent, seeking her record-breaking fourth all-around title after taking all of 2017 off. Of the records Biles can break in Doha, she will pass Vitaly Scherbo for the most golds in worlds history if she earns three (she earned four each in 2014 and 2015).

The U.S. women’s team, which also includes 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd, is clearly favored to extend its reign dating to 2011 as best in the world.

The U.S. men eye their first team medal since 2014, led by two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak and 2017 U.S. all-around champion Yul Moldauer.

Japan’s Kohei Uchimura, the record-holder with six world all-around titles, is reportedly not doing all six events in Doha due to an ankle injury.

Day Time (ET) Network Event
Thursday, Oct. 25 2-4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying
Friday, Oct. 26 2-4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live U.S. Men’s Qualifying
10 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying
1-3 p.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying
Saturday, Oct. 27 4-5:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NBCSports.com/live U.S. Women’s Qualifying
Sunday, Oct. 28 2-3:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying
4-5:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying
6:30-8 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying
Monday, Oct. 29 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Team Final
Tuesday, Oct. 30 9-11 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Team Final
Wednesday, Oct. 31 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Men’s All-Around
Thursday, Nov. 1 9-11 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s All-Around
8-10 p.m. NBCSN Women’s All-Around*
Friday, Nov. 2 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Apparatus Finals
10 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN All-Around Finals*
Saturday, Nov. 3 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Apparatus Finals
10 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN Apparatus Finals*
Sunday, Nov. 4 3-6 p.m. NBC Highlights*

*Delayed broadcast

NBC Sports Gold launches ‘Snow Pass’ for winter sports streaming

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 22, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
NBC Sports Gold launched a new “Snow Pass,” offering 700-plus live hours of winter sports coverage this season available for purchase here for $69.99.

The Snow Pass will stream Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping and snowboarding events, including every remaining stop of the World Cup season for each sport. Plus, live coverage of world championships in February and March.

The World Cup Alpine skiing season starts this weekend with the traditional opening giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria, featuring U.S. Olympic champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety.

Snow Pass Schedule

Event Date
ALPINE SKIING
Soelden, AUT Oct. 27 – 28
Levi, FIN Nov. 17 – 18
Killington, USA Nov. 24 – 25
Lake Louise, CAN Nov. 24 – 25
Beaver Creek, USA Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Lake Louise, CAN Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
St. Moritz, SUI Dec. 8 – 9
Val d’Isere, FRA Dec. 8 – 9
Val Gardena, ITA Dec. 14 – 15
Val d’Isere, FRA Dec. 14 – 16
Alta Badia, ITA Dec. 16
Courchevel, FRA Dec. 21 – 22
Madonna di Campiglio, ITA Dec. 22
Bormio, ITA Dec. 28 – 29
Semmering, AUT Dec. 28 – 29
Zagreb, CRO Jan. 5 – 6
Flachau, AUT Jan. 8
Adelboden, SUI Jan. 12 – 13
St. Anton, AUT Jan. 12 – 13
Kronplatz, ITA Jan. 15
Wengen, SUI Jan. 18 – 20
Cortina d’Ampezzo, ITA Jan. 19 – 20
Kitzbuehel, AUT Jan. 25 – 27
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, GER Jan. 26 – 27
Schladming, AUT Jan. 29
Maribor, SLO Feb. 1 – 2
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, GER Feb. 2 – 3
World Championships – Are, SWE Feb. 5 – 17
Bansko, BUL Feb. 22 – 24
Crans-Montana, SUI Feb. 23 – 24
Kvitfjell, NOR Mar. 2 – 3
Sochi, RUS Mar. 2 – 3
Spindleruv Myln, CZE Mar. 8 – 9
Kranjska Gora, SLO Mar. 9 – 10
World Cup Finals – Soldeu, AND Mar. 13 – 17
 
SKI JUMPING
Wisla, POL Nov. 16 – 18
Ruka, FIN Nov. 23 – 25
Nizhny Tagil, RUS Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Lillehammer, NOR Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Titisee-Neustadt, GER Dec. 7 – 9
Engelberg, SUI Dec. 14 -16
Premanon, FRA Dec. 15 -16
Four Hills Tournament, Europe Dec. 29 – Jan. 6
Liberec, CZE Jan. 11 – 13
Sapporo, JPN Jan. 12
Zao, JPN Jan. 18 – 20
Zakopane, POL Jan. 18 – 20
Sapporo, JPN Jan. 25 – 26
Rasnov, ROU Jan. 26 – 27
Oberstdorf, GER Feb. 1 – 3
Hinzenbach, AUT Feb. 2 – 3
Ljubno, SLO Feb. 8 – 10
Lahti, FIN Feb. 8 – 10
Willingen, GER Feb. 15 – 17
Oberstdorf, GER Feb. 16 – 17
Raw Air Tournament Mar. 8 – 17
Nizhny Tagil, RUS Mar. 16 – 17
Planica, SLO Mar. 21 – 24
Chaikovsky, RUS Mar. 23 – 24
 
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Ruka, FIN Nov. 24 – 25
Lillehammer, NOR Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Beitostolen, NOR Dec. 8 – 9
Davos, SUI Dec. 15 -16
Tour de Ski Dec. 29 – Jan. 6
Dresden, GER Jan. 12 – 13
Otepaa, EST Jan. 19 – 20
Ulricehamn, SWE Jan. 26 – 27
Lahti, FIN Feb. 9 – 10
Cogne, ITA Feb. 16 – 17
Oslo, NOR Mar. 9 – 10
Drammen, NOR Mar. 12
Falun, SWE Mar. 16 – 17
Quebec City, CAN Mar. 22 – 24
 
NORDIC COMBINED
Ruka, FIN Nov. 24 – 25
Lillehammer, NOR Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Ramsau, AUT Dec. 22 – 23
Otepaa, EST Jan. 5 – 6
Val de Fiemme, ITA Jan. 11 – 13
Chaux Neuve, FRA Jan. 19 – 20
Trondheim, NOR Jan. 27
Klingenthal, GER Feb. 2 – 3
Lahti, FIN Feb. 9 – 10
World Championships – Seefeld, AUT Feb. 20 – Mar. 3
Oslo, NOR Mar. 9
Trondheim, NOR Mar. 13
Schonach, GER Mar. 16 – 17
 
FREESTYLE
Modena, ITA Nov. 4
Stubai, AUT Nov. 23 – 24
Val Thorens, FRA Dec. 7 – 8
Ruka, FIN Dec. 7
Copper Mountain, USA Dec. 7
Arosa, SUI Dec. 12
Thaiwoo, CHN Dec. 15 -16
Montafon, AUT Dec. 16
Secret Garden, CHN Dec. 21
Innichen, ITA Dec. 22 – 23
Font Romeu, FRA Jan. 12
Calgary, CAN Jan. 12
Laax, SUI Jan. 18 – 19
Lake Placid, USA Jan. 18
Idre Fjall, SWE Jan. 19 – 20
Seiser Alm, ITA Jan. 25
Blue Mountain, CAN Jan. 25
Mt. Tremblant, CAN Jan. 25
World Championships – Park City, USA Feb. 2 – 9
Moscow, RUS Feb. 16 – 17
Feldberg, GER Feb. 16 – 17
Calgary, CAN Feb. 16
Tazawoko, JPN Feb. 22 – 23
Sunny Valley, RUS Feb. 23 – 24
Minsk, BLR Feb. 23
Shymbulak, KAZ Mar. 2 – 3
Secret Garden, CHN Mar. 2 – 3
Mammoth Mountain, USA Mar. 9 – 10
Quebec City, CAN Mar. 16 – 17
Veysonnaz, SUI Mar. 17
Tignes, FRA Mar. 22
Oslo, NOR Mar. 23
Silvaplana, SUI Mar. 30
 
SNOWBOARDING
Modena, ITA Nov. 3
Beijing, CHN Nov. 24 – 25
Copper Mountain, USA Dec. 8
Carrezza, ITA Dec. 12
Cortina d’Ampezzo, ITA Dec. 14
Montafon, AUT Dec. 14 – 15
Secret Garden, CHN Dec. 20 – 22
Cervinia, ITA Dec. 22
Bad Gastein, AUT Jan. 8 – 9
Kreischberg, AUT Jan. 12
Laax, SUI Jan. 18 – 19
Rogla, SLO Jan. 19
Kazan, RUS Jan. 19 – 20
Seiser Alm, ITA Jan. 26
Moscow, RUS Jan. 26 – 27
World Championships – Park City, USA Feb. 1 – 10
Calgary, CAN Feb. 15
Pyeongchang, KOR Feb. 16 – 17
Secret Garden, CHN Feb. 23 – 24
Baqueira Beret, ESP Mar. 2
Erzurum, TUR Mar. 9 – 10
Mammoth Mountain, USA Mar. 9 – 10
Scuol, SUI Mar. 9
Veysonnaz, SUI Mar. 16
Quebec City, CAN Mar. 16 – 17
Oslo, NOR Mar. 22
Winterberg, GER Mar. 23 – 24
 
BIATHLON
Pokljuka, SLO Dec. 2 – 9
Hochfilzen, AUT Dec. 13 – 16
Nove Mesto, CZE Dec. 20 – 23
Oberhof, GER Jan. 10 – 13
Ruhpolding, GER Jan. 16 – 20
Antholz-Anterselva, ITA Jan. 24 – 27
Canmore, CAN Feb. 7 – 10
Salt Lake City, USA Feb. 14 – 17
World Championships – Oestersund, SWE Mar. 7 – 17
Oslo, NOR Mar. 21 – 24

Kohei Uchimura out of world championships all-around

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 22, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
Kohei Uchimura will sit out the world championships all-around for a second straight year due to an ankle injury, according to Japanese media.

Uchimura, a two-time Olympic all-around champion and six-time world champ, suffered right ankle ligament damage on Sept. 25.

Uchimura was limited in pre-worlds training in Doha on Monday, sitting out floor exercise and vault, the two events that tax the legs the most, according to the Olympic Channel.

He is still eligible to compete in qualifying, the Oct. 29 team final and individual finals, but sitting out any of the six apparatuses in qualifying excludes him from the all-around.

“The most important thing is to win as a team,” Uchimura told Olympic Channel through a translator. “All I have to do is do all four other apparatus perfectly, without mistake.”

Uchimura said three weeks ago that the injury was not as serious as his left ankle ligament tear on a vault landing during all-around qualifying at the 2017 World Championships, which ended his streak as global all-around winner at eight years.

Uchimura, 29, said he could not walk for about a month after last year’s injury, but this time he was back on his feet two days later, according to Nikkan Sports.

China’s Xiao Ruoteng won the world all-around title in Uchimura’s absence last year and is expected to do the all-around in Doha in qualifying this week and the Oct. 31 final. China’s Lin Chaopan and Japanese Kenzo Shirai took silver and bronze last year. The top U.S. hope is two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, a five-time U.S. all-around champion whose best world all-around finish was sixth in 2013.

Uchimura’s six world all-around titles are twice as many as any other man or woman. Simone Biles is expected to go for a record-breaking fourth women’s title in Doha.

“I still have two years to go until the Tokyo Olympics, so I shouldn’t compete [and put too much strain on myself] now,” Uchimura, who hasn’t committed to doing all six events at a fourth Olympics in 2020, said Monday, according to Kyodo News.

