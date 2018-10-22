TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

J’den Cox, Kyle Dake earn first wrestling world titles

By Nick ZaccardiOct 22, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
J’den Cox had enough of bronze. Kyle Dake, an NCAA wrestling legend, considered quitting after finishing second at U.S. trials year after year.

Both Cox and Dake broke through for their first wrestling world titles in Budapest on Monday, giving the U.S. three male world champions in one year for the first time since 1995.

Cox, bronze medalist at the Rio Olympics and 2017 Worlds, dumped Belarusian Ivan Yankouski 4-1 in the 92kg final. A half-hour earlier, Dake completed an unscored upon run through the 79kg division, beating Olympic bronze medalist Jabrayil Hasanov of Azerbaijan 2-0.

Both Cox and Dake won their titles at non-Olympic weights. It’s likely that Cox drops back down to 86kg, where David Taylor just won the world title, for the Tokyo 2020 trials. Dake’s road might be even tougher if he goes down to 74kg, land of five-time Olympic and world champion Jordan Burroughs.

Since Rio, Cox underwent surgery for the torn meniscus that he competed on at the Olympics, won his third NCAA title, mulled and ruled out playing college football for Missouri, moved up from 86kg to 92kg, relocated to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and shaved his head.

“I expected this outcome,” Cox said. “I did the work.”

Dake, 27, reached the pinnacle of international wrestling five years after completing an unrivaled NCAA career at Cornell. Dake, nicknamed “Kid Dynamite,” is the only wrestler to win NCAA titles at four weight classes or without a redshirt.

From 2013-17, Dake was runner-up at Olympic or world championships trials four times. Three times, he ran into Burroughs in world trials finals. He considered retiring after losing in the 2016 Olympic Trials 86kg final to Cox.

Dake made his first world team this year, helped some by the tournament moving from eight weight classes to 10. He didn’t have to face Burroughs or Cox at trials.

“Motivating, having guys like that who are just half a step, quarter of a step, eighth of a step ahead of you, that you need to go catch puts a fire under your belly,” Dake said. “I challenge [Olympic and world 97kg champion] Kyle Snyder [in practice]. I challenge J’den. I challenge those guys. I go down [in weight]. I’ll wrestle Jordan.”

And Dake proved he belonged in Budapest as the first U.S. man to win an Olympic or world title without surrendering a point in at least 30 years. Helen Maroulis, who wrestles later this week, also notched the feat at the 2015 and 2017 Worlds.

Worlds continue Tuesday, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, with the most anticipated match of the tournament — Snyder versus Russian Olympic champ Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the 97kg final, a rematch of the 2017 final dubbed the “Match of the Century” won by Snyder.

Also Monday, 2017 World silver medalist Thomas Gilman dropped his 57kg bronze-medal match 5-4 to Süleyman Atlı of Turkey.

MORE: Wrestling worlds TV schedule

NBC Sports Gold launches ‘Snow Pass’ for winter sports streaming

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 22, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
NBC Sports Gold launched a new “Snow Pass,” offering 700-plus live hours of winter sports coverage this season available for purchase here for $69.99.

The Snow Pass will stream Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping and snowboarding events, including every remaining stop of the World Cup season for each sport. Plus, live coverage of world championships in February and March.

The World Cup Alpine skiing season starts this weekend with the traditional opening giant slaloms in Soelden, Austria, featuring U.S. Olympic champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety.

MORE: NBC Sports Gold launches ‘Figure Skating Pass’

Snow Pass Schedule

Event Date
ALPINE SKIING
Soelden, AUT Oct. 27 – 28
Levi, FIN Nov. 17 – 18
Killington, USA Nov. 24 – 25
Lake Louise, CAN Nov. 24 – 25
Beaver Creek, USA Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Lake Louise, CAN Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
St. Moritz, SUI Dec. 8 – 9
Val d’Isere, FRA Dec. 8 – 9
Val Gardena, ITA Dec. 14 – 15
Val d’Isere, FRA Dec. 14 – 16
Alta Badia, ITA Dec. 16
Courchevel, FRA Dec. 21 – 22
Madonna di Campiglio, ITA Dec. 22
Bormio, ITA Dec. 28 – 29
Semmering, AUT Dec. 28 – 29
Zagreb, CRO Jan. 5 – 6
Flachau, AUT Jan. 8
Adelboden, SUI Jan. 12 – 13
St. Anton, AUT Jan. 12 – 13
Kronplatz, ITA Jan. 15
Wengen, SUI Jan. 18 – 20
Cortina d’Ampezzo, ITA Jan. 19 – 20
Kitzbuehel, AUT Jan. 25 – 27
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, GER Jan. 26 – 27
Schladming, AUT Jan. 29
Maribor, SLO Feb. 1 – 2
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, GER Feb. 2 – 3
World Championships – Are, SWE Feb. 5 – 17
Bansko, BUL Feb. 22 – 24
Crans-Montana, SUI Feb. 23 – 24
Kvitfjell, NOR Mar. 2 – 3
Sochi, RUS Mar. 2 – 3
Spindleruv Myln, CZE Mar. 8 – 9
Kranjska Gora, SLO Mar. 9 – 10
World Cup Finals – Soldeu, AND Mar. 13 – 17
 
SKI JUMPING
Wisla, POL Nov. 16 – 18
Ruka, FIN Nov. 23 – 25
Nizhny Tagil, RUS Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Lillehammer, NOR Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Titisee-Neustadt, GER Dec. 7 – 9
Engelberg, SUI Dec. 14 -16
Premanon, FRA Dec. 15 -16
Four Hills Tournament, Europe Dec. 29 – Jan. 6
Liberec, CZE Jan. 11 – 13
Sapporo, JPN Jan. 12
Zao, JPN Jan. 18 – 20
Zakopane, POL Jan. 18 – 20
Sapporo, JPN Jan. 25 – 26
Rasnov, ROU Jan. 26 – 27
Oberstdorf, GER Feb. 1 – 3
Hinzenbach, AUT Feb. 2 – 3
Ljubno, SLO Feb. 8 – 10
Lahti, FIN Feb. 8 – 10
Willingen, GER Feb. 15 – 17
Oberstdorf, GER Feb. 16 – 17
Raw Air Tournament Mar. 8 – 17
Nizhny Tagil, RUS Mar. 16 – 17
Planica, SLO Mar. 21 – 24
Chaikovsky, RUS Mar. 23 – 24
 
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Ruka, FIN Nov. 24 – 25
Lillehammer, NOR Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Beitostolen, NOR Dec. 8 – 9
Davos, SUI Dec. 15 -16
Tour de Ski Dec. 29 – Jan. 6
Dresden, GER Jan. 12 – 13
Otepaa, EST Jan. 19 – 20
Ulricehamn, SWE Jan. 26 – 27
Lahti, FIN Feb. 9 – 10
Cogne, ITA Feb. 16 – 17
Oslo, NOR Mar. 9 – 10
Drammen, NOR Mar. 12
Falun, SWE Mar. 16 – 17
Quebec City, CAN Mar. 22 – 24
 
NORDIC COMBINED
Ruka, FIN Nov. 24 – 25
Lillehammer, NOR Nov. 30 – Dec. 2
Ramsau, AUT Dec. 22 – 23
Otepaa, EST Jan. 5 – 6
Val de Fiemme, ITA Jan. 11 – 13
Chaux Neuve, FRA Jan. 19 – 20
Trondheim, NOR Jan. 27
Klingenthal, GER Feb. 2 – 3
Lahti, FIN Feb. 9 – 10
World Championships – Seefeld, AUT Feb. 20 – Mar. 3
Oslo, NOR Mar. 9
Trondheim, NOR Mar. 13
Schonach, GER Mar. 16 – 17
 
FREESTYLE
Modena, ITA Nov. 4
Stubai, AUT Nov. 23 – 24
Val Thorens, FRA Dec. 7 – 8
Ruka, FIN Dec. 7
Copper Mountain, USA Dec. 7
Arosa, SUI Dec. 12
Thaiwoo, CHN Dec. 15 -16
Montafon, AUT Dec. 16
Secret Garden, CHN Dec. 21
Innichen, ITA Dec. 22 – 23
Font Romeu, FRA Jan. 12
Calgary, CAN Jan. 12
Laax, SUI Jan. 18 – 19
Lake Placid, USA Jan. 18
Idre Fjall, SWE Jan. 19 – 20
Seiser Alm, ITA Jan. 25
Blue Mountain, CAN Jan. 25
Mt. Tremblant, CAN Jan. 25
World Championships – Park City, USA Feb. 2 – 9
Moscow, RUS Feb. 16 – 17
Feldberg, GER Feb. 16 – 17
Calgary, CAN Feb. 16
Tazawoko, JPN Feb. 22 – 23
Sunny Valley, RUS Feb. 23 – 24
Minsk, BLR Feb. 23
Shymbulak, KAZ Mar. 2 – 3
Secret Garden, CHN Mar. 2 – 3
Mammoth Mountain, USA Mar. 9 – 10
Quebec City, CAN Mar. 16 – 17
Veysonnaz, SUI Mar. 17
Tignes, FRA Mar. 22
Oslo, NOR Mar. 23
Silvaplana, SUI Mar. 30
 
SNOWBOARDING
Modena, ITA Nov. 3
Beijing, CHN Nov. 24 – 25
Copper Mountain, USA Dec. 8
Carrezza, ITA Dec. 12
Cortina d’Ampezzo, ITA Dec. 14
Montafon, AUT Dec. 14 – 15
Secret Garden, CHN Dec. 20 – 22
Cervinia, ITA Dec. 22
Bad Gastein, AUT Jan. 8 – 9
Kreischberg, AUT Jan. 12
Laax, SUI Jan. 18 – 19
Rogla, SLO Jan. 19
Kazan, RUS Jan. 19 – 20
Seiser Alm, ITA Jan. 26
Moscow, RUS Jan. 26 – 27
World Championships – Park City, USA Feb. 1 – 10
Calgary, CAN Feb. 15
Pyeongchang, KOR Feb. 16 – 17
Secret Garden, CHN Feb. 23 – 24
Baqueira Beret, ESP Mar. 2
Erzurum, TUR Mar. 9 – 10
Mammoth Mountain, USA Mar. 9 – 10
Scuol, SUI Mar. 9
Veysonnaz, SUI Mar. 16
Quebec City, CAN Mar. 16 – 17
Oslo, NOR Mar. 22
Winterberg, GER Mar. 23 – 24
 
BIATHLON
Pokljuka, SLO Dec. 2 – 9
Hochfilzen, AUT Dec. 13 – 16
Nove Mesto, CZE Dec. 20 – 23
Oberhof, GER Jan. 10 – 13
Ruhpolding, GER Jan. 16 – 20
Antholz-Anterselva, ITA Jan. 24 – 27
Canmore, CAN Feb. 7 – 10
Salt Lake City, USA Feb. 14 – 17
World Championships – Oestersund, SWE Mar. 7 – 17
Oslo, NOR Mar. 21 – 24

How to watch 2018 World Gymnastics Championships

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 22, 2018, 11:38 AM EDT
NBC Sports and Olympic Channel combine to air daily live coverage of the World Gymnastics Championships from Doha starting with qualifying on Thursday.

Select qualifying sessions — including those for the U.S. men and women — will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Olympic Channel airs daily live coverage of team, all-around and apparatus finals sessions at 9 a.m. starting next Monday, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Simone Biles leads the U.S. contingent, seeking her record-breaking fourth all-around title after taking all of 2017 off. Of the records Biles can break in Doha, she will pass Vitaly Scherbo for the most golds in worlds history if she earns three (she earned four each in 2014 and 2015).

The U.S. women’s team, which also includes 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd, is clearly favored to extend its reign dating to 2011 as best in the world.

The U.S. men eye their first team medal since 2014, led by two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak and 2017 U.S. all-around champion Yul Moldauer.

Japan’s Kohei Uchimura, the record-holder with six world all-around titles, is reportedly not doing all six events in Doha due to an ankle injury.

VIDEO: Simone Biles interview on TODAY after historic nationals

Day Time (ET) Network Event
Thursday, Oct. 25 2-4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying
Friday, Oct. 26 2-4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live U.S. Men’s Qualifying
10 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying
1-3 p.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Qualifying
Saturday, Oct. 27 4-5:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NBCSports.com/live U.S. Women’s Qualifying
Sunday, Oct. 28 2-3:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying
4-5:30 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying
6:30-8 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Qualifying
Monday, Oct. 29 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Team Final
Tuesday, Oct. 30 9-11 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Team Final
Wednesday, Oct. 31 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Men’s All-Around
Thursday, Nov. 1 9-11 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s All-Around
8-10 p.m. NBCSN Women’s All-Around*
Friday, Nov. 2 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Apparatus Finals
10 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN All-Around Finals*
Saturday, Nov. 3 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel Apparatus Finals
10 p.m.-12 a.m. NBCSN Apparatus Finals*
Sunday, Nov. 4 3-6 p.m. NBC Highlights*

*Delayed broadcast