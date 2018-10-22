TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Kohei Uchimura out of world championships all-around

By Nick ZaccardiOct 22, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
Kohei Uchimura will sit out the world championships all-around for a second straight year due to an ankle injury, according to Japanese media.

Uchimura, a two-time Olympic all-around champion and six-time world champ, suffered right ankle ligament damage on Sept. 25.

Uchimura was limited in pre-worlds training in Doha on Monday, sitting out floor exercise and vault, the two events that tax the legs the most, according to the Olympic Channel.

He is still eligible to compete in qualifying, the Oct. 29 team final and individual finals, but sitting out any of the six apparatuses in qualifying excludes him from the all-around.

“The most important thing is to win as a team,” Uchimura told Olympic Channel through a translator. “All I have to do is do all four other apparatus perfectly, without mistake.”

Uchimura said three weeks ago that the injury was not as serious as his left ankle ligament tear on a vault landing during all-around qualifying at the 2017 World Championships, which ended his streak as global all-around winner at eight years.

Uchimura, 29, said he could not walk for about a month after last year’s injury, but this time he was back on his feet two days later, according to Nikkan Sports.

China’s Xiao Ruoteng won the world all-around title in Uchimura’s absence last year and is expected to do the all-around in Doha in qualifying this week and the Oct. 31 final. China’s Lin Chaopan and Japanese Kenzo Shirai took silver and bronze last year. The top U.S. hope is two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, a five-time U.S. all-around champion whose best world all-around finish was sixth in 2013.

Uchimura’s six world all-around titles are twice as many as any other man or woman. Simone Biles is expected to go for a record-breaking fourth women’s title in Doha.

“I still have two years to go until the Tokyo Olympics, so I shouldn’t compete [and put too much strain on myself] now,” Uchimura, who hasn’t committed to doing all six events at a fourth Olympics in 2020, said Monday, according to Kyodo News.

Satoko Miyahara wins Skate America; U.S. women miss podium

By Nick ZaccardiOct 21, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Japan’s Satoko Miyahara repeated as Skate America champion, while the U.S. failed to put a woman on the singles podium for the second time in the event’s 40-year history.

Miyahara, a two-time world medalist and fourth at the Olympics, became the first woman to win back-to-back Skate Americas since Yuna Kim in 2008 and 2009. She topped the short program and free skate, totaling 219.71 points and winning by 5.81.

She relegated countrywoman Kaori Sakamoto to silver at Skate America for a second straight year. Russian Sofia Samodurova, a 16-year-old in her Grand Prix debut, held on for bronze as the top of the standings went unchanged from after Saturday’s short.

SKATE AMERICA: Full Results

U.S. champion Bradie Tennell entered Skate America with the best total score of the field this season, but she had trouble with her triple Lutz-triple loop combination both days.

Tennell finished fourth, one spot lower than at her Grand Prix debut breakout at Skate America a year ago. The difficult triple Lutz-triple loop combo was done by just one senior woman last season — Olympic champion Alina Zagitova.

“I came into this competition feeling very prepared, and yesterday’s [triple-triple combo] mistake kind of threw me off a little bit,” Tennell, the only U.S. Olympian doing two Grand Prix events this fall, told Andrea Joyce on NBCSN. “But I’m proud of how I recovered from that, both in that [short] program and this [free skate]. I have a lot to work on.”

The only other time the U.S. didn’t put a woman on the Skate America podium was 10 years ago, when it was also held in Everett, Wash.

Miyahara, 20, has been the leading Japanese woman for most of the last four years, filling the void left by Mao Asada. Only 4-foot-11, Miyahara hasn’t challenged top Russians Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva in jumping consistency, but her artistry has helped her make the podium in 10 of 12 Grand Prix starts.

Miyahara is arguably the top threat to the Russians this season with world champion Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada taking the year off and Italian Carolina Kostner out of the Grand Prix series with a hip injury. Two other Japanese may have a strong say — 16-year-old Rika Kihira, who landed two triple Axels in her senior international debut last month, and world silver medalist Wakaba Higuchi.

Earlier Sunday, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue earned the U.S.’ 10th straight Skate America ice dance title. More on the new leading U.S. couple here.

The Grand Prix season continues next week with Skate Canada featuring Olympic silver medalist Medvedeva with coverage on NBC and NBC Sports Gold.

David Taylor wins wrestling world title, at long last

By Nick ZaccardiOct 21, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
David Taylor, the formerly dominant NCAA wrestler known as the Magic Man, was stuck for five years.

Stuck finishing second or third in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 World Championships team trials in the U.S.’ toughest weight class owned by Jordan Burroughs. When Taylor moved up a division, he suffered the same fate in 2016 (Olympic Trials) and 2017.

At last, at 27 years old, Taylor made his first world team this summer. It helped that United World Wrestling expanded the number of weight classes from eight to 10 (still six at the Olympics), meaning Taylor didn’t have to go through Burroughs, Olympic bronze medalist J’den Cox or four-time NCAA champion Kyle Dake at trials. But Taylor earned his place, going undefeated internationally this year.

Then in Budapest on Sunday, Taylor completed a breakthrough run through the 86kg bracket, becoming a world champion.

Taylor is the oldest first-time Olympic or world champion for USA Wrestling since 2006, when now-freestyle head coach Bill Zadick did so at 33. Taylor reached the top four years after ending an NCAA career at Penn State that included two Hodge Trophies, given to the college wrestler of the year.

“I don’t know if I ever really believed if I was best in the world, for a long time,” Taylor said.

Taylor had to work from start to finish in Budapest, upsetting Iran’s Olympic and world champion Hassan Yazdani in his first match Saturday. He suffered a knee injury in his second match and said he was kicked in the face in the semifinals. He then dumped Turkey’s top-seeded Fatih Erdin in the final, scoring a two-point takedown in the first 10 seconds and getting a 12-2 tech fall.

Upon weighing in Saturday, Taylor looked at his phone screen protector and saw what he had written days before, “2018 World champion 86 kilos.” He knew the great Yazdani was first up in his bracket. It’s time, he thought.

“This flag on my shoulders, looking up, just the chills that I get when I think of that moment [of winning],” Taylor said. “To be able to earn it the way that I earned it, there’s no easy way. … I wrestled every single best guy every single round.”

The U.S. earned medals in all four weight classes with finals Sunday.

The 2012 Olympic champ Burroughs rallied for bronze, beating Cuban-born Italian nemesis Frank Chamizo via tiebreaker by scoring the last point with 26 seconds left. It’s the seventh Olympic or world medal for Burroughs in eight global tournaments, coming one day after he suffered just his seventh defeat in seven-plus years on the senior stage.

“All I thought about [after Saturday’s loss] was Rio, Rio, Rio, Rio,” Burroughs said, referencing failing to earn a medal at the 2016 Olympics. “I was thinking, well, damn, there were a lot of people who thought I quit after I lost to [Russian Aniuar] Geduev [in the Rio quarterfinals]. I’m not a quitter. I’m not a quitter. You can call me what you want, but you can never call me a quitter.”

Nick Gwiazdowski earned his second straight heavyweight bronze, winning both of his repechage matches after a Saturday loss to eventual silver medalist Deng Zhiwei of China.

In the 61kg bracket, worlds rookie Joe Colon earned a bronze medal, two weeks after replacing U.S. champion Nahshon Garrett on the team. Garrett, who beat Colon in the world team trials final in June, is out with a torn pectoral.

Cox and Dake advanced to Monday’s gold-medal matches in the 92kg and 79kg divisions, respectively.

“If it wasn’t for those guys, I wouldn’t be where I am,” Taylor said of Burroughs, Cox and Dake. “When I went up in weight class, it was for the future of my career. It wasn’t just for short-term.”

Logan Stieber, a 2016 World champion, lost his opening match at 65kg. Thomas Gilman, the 2017 World silver medalist at 57kg, lost his semifinal match and will go for bronze Monday.

Olympic champions Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis begin their world title defenses on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

