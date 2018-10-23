TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Abdulrashid Sadulayev pins Kyle Snyder in Rematch of the Century

By Nick ZaccardiOct 23, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Kyle Snyder called out Abdulrashid Sadulayev in the spring, saying he could beat the Russian more soundly than in the 2017 Match of the Century. That Sadulayev was getting bad advice from those who told him he could beat Snyder if he entered the world championships in the 97kg freestyle division again this year.

Turns out, Sadulayev’s advisers were right.

The Russian Tank pinned Snyder for gold in the Rematch of the Century at wrestling worlds in Budapest on Tuesday. It was over in 70 seconds.

Sadulayev took control with a single-leg shot at 40 seconds, quickly took Snyder down and, after 20 seconds of jostling, used his 215 pounds on top of Snyder to get the American’s shoulders on the mat.

“Ended quickly,” Snyder said. “That stunk. Everybody knows Sadulayev’s a very talented wrestler. He hit me in a good move, and it worked out well for him. … This one doesn’t even really hurt too much right now.”

Snyder, 22, lost on the global championship stage for the first time. In 2015, he became the youngest American to win a world title. In 2016, he became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion. In 2017, he beat Sadulayev in the worlds final 6-5, overcoming a two-point deficit in the final minute in a battle of Olympic gold medalists.

Former Russian freestyle coach Magomed Guseynov was proven prophetic Tuesday.

“Sadulayev wasn’t prepared well last time,” he told United World Wrestling before worlds. “[Sadulayev] is 10 times better than Snyder. … Being a coach with 47 years of experience, I guarantee that Sadulayev won’t give him a chance to score a single point. Sadulayev will wrestle as if Snyder is an amateur.”

Sadulayev, a 22-year-old from Dagestan, was undefeated at the senior international level from November 2013 up to that 2017 World final. He beat four Rio Olympic 86kg opponents by a combined 28-1.

Sadulayev was more impressive than Snyder in Monday’s early rounds, winning all four matches by the 10-point mercy rule. Snyder’s closest match was his semifinal, a 3-0 win over two-time world medalist Pavlo Oliynyk of Hungary.

In other divisions Tuesday, three-time world champion Adeline Gray beat Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe of Canada to reach Wednesday’s 76kg final. Gray took 2017 off to recover from injuries after surprisingly missing the medals at her first Olympics in Rio.

Helen Maroulis, a 2015 and 2017 World champion and Rio gold medalist, opens her bid Wednesday to tie Tricia Saunders for the U.S. female record of four combined Olympic and world titles.

Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 23, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will combine to air every Alpine skiing World Cup race this season, plus the world championships in February.

Coverage is spread among NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold’s “Snow Pass.”

For Lindsey Vonn, it’s her last season, whether or not she breaks Ingemar Stenmark‘s record 86 World Cup wins. Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, is at 82. She debuts at speed races at Lake Louise, Alberta, from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Mikaela Shiffrin will try to join Vonn as the only women to win three straight World Cup overall titles in the last 25 years. Shiffrin plans to race all of the slaloms and giant slaloms and hand-picked downhills and super-Gs.

Double Olympic champion Ted Ligety returns for his 16th World Cup season, looking for his first win in three years after a series of injuries following his Sochi giant slalom gold medal.

The man to watch, though, is Austrian Marcel Hirscher. Last season, Hirscher became the first skier to win seven World Cup overall titles, earned his first two Olympic titles and moved to fourth place on the World Cup wins list with 58. He trails Stenmark, Vonn and Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll (62).

Date Time (ET) Event Network#
Oct. 27 4 a.m. Women’s GS – Soelden NBC Sports Gold
Oct. 28 4 a.m. Men’s GS – Soelden NBC Sports Gold
Nov. 17 7 a.m. Women’s SL – Levi Olympic Channel
Nov. 18 7 a.m. Men’s SL – Levi Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Men’s & Women’s SL – Levi* NBCSN
Nov. 24 1 p.m. Women’s GS – Killington NBCSN
3 p.m. Women’s GS – Killington* NBC
Nov. 24 4 p.m. Men’s DH – Lake Louise Olympic Channel
Nov. 25 1 p.m. Women’s SL – Killington NBC
4 p.m. Men’s SG – Lake Louise Olympic Channel
Nov. 30 12:30 p.m. Men’s SG – Beaver Creek NBCSN
2 p.m. Women’s DH – Lake Louise NBCSN
Dec. 1 1 p.m. Men’s DH – Beaver Creek NBCSN
2 p.m. Women’s DH – Lake Louise NBCSN
5 p.m. Men’s DH – Beaver Creek NBC
Dec. 2 1 p.m. Women’s SG – Lake Louise Olympic Channel
2:30 p.m. Men’s GS – Beaver Creek NBCSN
5 p.m. Men’s GS – Beaver Creek NBC
5:30 p.m. Women’s SG – Lake Louise* NBCSN
Dec. 8 5 a.m. Women’s SG – St. Moritz Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s GS – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
10:30 p.m. Women’s SG – St. Moritz NBCSN
Dec. 9 6:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
7:30 a.m. Women’s Parallel SL – St. Moritz Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Women’s Parallel SL – St. Moritz NBCSN
Dec. 14 6 a.m. Men’s SG – Val Gardena Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Women’s SC – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
Dec. 15 4:30 a.m. Women’s DH – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
6 a.m. Men’s DH – Val Gardena Olympic Channel
7 p.m. Women’s DH – Val d’Isere* NBCSN
8 p.m. Men’s DH – Val Gardena* NBCSN
Dec. 16 5 a.m. Women’s SG – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s GS – Alta Badia Olympic Channel
6 p.m. Women’s SG – Val d’Isere* NBCSN
Dec. 17 12 p.m. Men’s Parallel GS – Alta Badia Olympic Channel
Dec. 21 7:30 a.m. Women’s GS – Courchevel Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Women’s GS – Courchevel* NBCSN
Dec. 22 7:30 a.m. Women’s SL – Courchevel Olympic Channel
11 a.m. Men’s SL – Madonna di Campiglio Olympic Channel
2:30 p.m. Women’s SL – Courchevel* NBCSN
Dec. 23 3 p.m. Women’s SL & GS – Courchevel* NBC
Dec. 28 4:30 a.m. Women’s GS – Semmering NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Bormio Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Men’s DH – Bormio* NBCSN
Dec. 29 4:30 a.m. Women’s SL – Semmering NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s SG – Bormio Olympic Channel
2:30 p.m. Men’s SG – Bormio* NBCSN
Jan. 1 10:30 a.m. City Event – Oslo Olympic Channel
Jan. 5 10 a.m. Women’s SL – Zagreb Olympic Channel
Jan. 6 9:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Zagreb Olympic Channel
Jan. 8 12 p.m. Women’s SL – Flachau NBC Sports Gold
Jan. 12 5:45 a.m. Women’s DH – St. Anton NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Men’s GS – Adelboden Olympic Channel
Jan. 13 5:30 a.m. Women’s SG – St. Anton NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Adelboden Olympic Channel
Jan. 15 7 a.m. Women’s GS – Kronplatz Olympic Channel
11:30 p.m. Women’s GS – Kronplatz* NBCSN
Jan. 18 8 a.m. Men’s SC – Wengen Olympic Channel
6 p.m. Men’s SC – Wengen* NBCSN
Jan. 19 4:30 a.m. Women’s DH – Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympic Channel
6:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Wengen Olympic Channel
Jan. 20 5 a.m. Women’s SG – Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s SL – Wengen Olympic Channel
8 p.m. Women’s SG – Cortina d’Ampezzo* NBCSN
9 p.m. Men’s DH – Wengen* NBCSN
Jan. 25 5:30 a.m. Men’s SG – Kitzbuehel NBC Sports Gold
Jan. 26 5:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Kitzbuehel NBC Sports Gold
4 a.m. Women’s DH – Garmisch Olympic Channel
10 a.m. Women’s DH – Garmisch* NBCSN
Jan. 27 4:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Kitzbuehel NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Women’s SG – Garmisch Olympic Channel
9 p.m. Women’s SG – Garmisch* NBCSN
Jan. 28 4 p.m. Men’s DH – Kitzbuehel* NBCSN
Jan. 29 11:45 a.m. Men’s SL – Schladming NBC Sports Gold
11 p.m. Men’s SL – Kitzbuehel* NBCSN
Feb. 1 7 a.m. Women’s GS – Maribor Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Women’s GS – Maribor* NBCSN
Feb. 2 5:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Garmisch Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Women’s SL – Maribor Olympic Channel
Feb. 3 2 a.m. Women’s SL – Maribor* NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Men’s GS – Garmisch Olympic Channel
Feb. 5 6:30 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SG NBCSN
Feb. 6 6:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SG NBCSN
Feb. 7 5 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SC – DH NBCSN
Feb. 8 10 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SC – SL NBCSN
Feb. 9 6:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s DH Olympic Channel
3:30 p.m. World Champs – Men’s DH* NBC
6:30 p.m. World Champs – Men’s DH* NBCSN
Feb. 10 6:30 a.m. World Champs – Women’s DH Olympic Channel
4:30 p.m. World Champs – Women’s DH* NBC
11:30 p.m. World Champs – Women’s DH* NBCSN
Feb. 11 5 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SC – DH NBCSN
8:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SC – SL NBCSN
Feb. 12 10 a.m. World Champs – Team Event NBCSN
Feb. 14 8 a.m. World Champs – Women’s GS Olympic Channel
10:30 a.m. World Champs – Women’s GS NBCSN
11:30 a.m. World Champs – Women’s GS NBCSN
Feb. 15 8 a.m. World Champs – Men’s GS Olympic Channel
10:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s GS* NBCSN
11:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s GS NBCSN
5 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SL Olympic Channel
Feb. 16 7 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SL* NBCSN
8 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SL NBCSN
1 p.m. World Champs – Women’s SL* NBC
5 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SL Olympic Channel
Feb. 17 7 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SL* NBCSN
8 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SL NBCSN
Feb. 19 11:30 a.m. City Event – Stockholm Olympic Channel
11:30 p.m. City Event – Stockholm* NBCSN
Feb. 22 7 a.m. Men’s SC – Bansko Olympic Channel
Feb. 23 4:30 a.m. Women’s DH – Crans-Montana Olympic Channel
6 a.m. Men’s SG – Bansko* Olympic Channel
Feb. 24 6:30 a.m. Men’s GS – Bansko Olympic Channel
7:30 a.m. Women’s SC – Crans-Montana Olympic Channel
11 p.m. Women’s SC – Crans-Montana* NBCSN
Mar. 2 2:30 a.m. Women’s DH – Sochi Olympic Channel
4 a.m. Men’s DH – Kvitfjell Olympic Channel
Mar. 3 1 a.m. Women’s DH – Sochi* NBCSN
2:30 a.m. Women’s SG – Sochi Olympic Channel
5 a.m. Men’s SG – Kvitfjell Olympic Channel
4 p.m. Women’s SG – Sochi* NBCSN
Mar. 8 7:30 a.m. Women’s GS – Spindleruv Myln Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Women’s GS – Spindleruv Myln* NBCSN
Mar. 9 6:30 a.m. Men’s GS – Kranjska Gora Olympic Channel
7:30 a.m. Women’s SL – Spindleruv Myln Olympic Channel
Mar. 10 7:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Kranjska Gora Olympic Channel
Mar. 13 5:30 a.m. Men’s DH – WC Finals Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Women’s DH – WC Finals Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Men’s/Women’s DH – WC Finals* NBCSN
Mar. 14 5:30 a.m. Women’s SG – WC Finals Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s SG – WC Finals Olympic Channel
11 p.m. Women’s/Men’s SG – WC Finals* NBCSN
Mar. 15 7 a.m. Team Event – WC Finals Olympic Channel
Mar. 16 7 a.m. Men’s GS – WC Finals Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Women’s SL – WC Finals Olympic Channel
11 p.m. Men’s GS/Women’s SL – WC Finals* NBCSN
Mar. 17 7 a.m. Women’s GS – WC Finals Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Men’s SL – WC Finals Olympic Channel
4:30 p.m. Women’s GS/Men’s SL – WC Finals* NBCSN

*Same-day delay

Skate America champ Satoko Miyahara hopes to challenge Russians

Getty Images
By Lynn RutherfordOct 22, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Like many elite figure skating coaches, Mie Hamada trains two of her country’s top athletes: Satoko Miyahara, the four-time and reigning Japanese champion who won her second straight Skate America title on Sunday; and Rika Kihira, the sport’s leading female proponent of the triple axel.

Also in common with many of her colleagues, both of Hamada’s star pupils will compete at the same Grand Prix event: NHK Trophy, held Nov. 9-11 in Hiroshima, Japan.

Unlike most coaches, though, Hamada is clear about which student she wants to win, be it at NHK or this season’s Japanese and world championships.

“I hope the champion is 18, because we want to see a senior lady, not a senior girl, don’t you think?” Hamada said in Everett. “A skater who has a story, not only jumps.”

A skater like Miyahara, who at age 20 is about four years Kihira’s senior.

“Jumps are very important, we know that, but the five (program) components, the artistry, should also count,” Hamada said.

“This is figure skating,” she added, drawing out each syllable for emphasis.I hope judges understand what is important for the sport.”

In Everett, Miyahara had it all: two intricate, elegant programs; gorgeous spins and steps; clean triple jumps – everything except a triple axel. She was the only lady in the event to land a triple lutz, triple toe combination that wasn’t judged under rotated. In fact, none of her jumps received the dreaded “<” – quite a feat, given some of her prior results and the new, more stringent international judging system (IJS) guidelines.

“During the off-season I did some training with very light weights, and it was very new for me,” said the tiny Miyahara, who is listed in her ISU bio as five feet tall. “I was training to make my hamstrings stronger. I had a bad habit of not using the butt and the hamstrings, only to use the front side (of my thighs), and that was not good for big jumps.”

Hamada, weary of the under rotations that have cost Miyahara dearly in the past, is behind the new regimen.

“This year, Satoko has a new strength trainer, and she worked very hard in the summer time, so she gets extra muscle,” Hamada said. “Then in October, we just relaxed and did some easier exercises before (Skate America).”

Miyahara has grown stronger in other ways. At last season’s Skate America, the skater spoke of her dangerous calcium deficiency, for which she was taking supplements. That has improved, but Miyahara remains underweight. Off-ice in Everett, she was never without a small canvas bag packed with snacks, and she apologetically delayed our interview so she could sit down and eat some.

“I like to eat, so it’s not hard for me, but I don’t know why I lose weight when I come to competitions,” Miyahara said. “There is no practice like the usual practice, it’s a lot less, but I think maybe I am using my mind a lot and I need food.”

Hamada speculates the weight problem is due to her skater’s deep work ethic, which includes her studies at Kansai University in Osaka.

“Each day, every day, every moment, she is working hard,” Hamada said. “She has to think about nutrition all of the time. Most skaters her age are trying to lose weight, but she is the opposite. She has to take carbohydrates, she has to take everything.”

Both coach and skater hope the increased strength – plus a revised judging system that includes grades of execution (GOE) for elements ranging from -5 to +5 – help Miyahara challenge the Russian contingent this season, including Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and two-time world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva.

“It is not a very easy thing, but I think I have to improve my programs and jumps, and everything, to get more (GOE) pluses,” Miyahara said. “When I compete with Russians, I always watch them and think, ‘why do they jump like machines?’”

For now, though, Miyahara’s main competition is training partner Kihara. In the few weeks leading up to NHK, they will share the ice in Osaka, where they always skate together in the same sessions.

“Rika learns how to use her edges from Satoko, who has beautiful edges and skates without any noise,” Hamada said. “But Satoko learns how to jump from Rika, so it’s a good situation. They are not enemies, they are good rivals. It is very important to have a good rival.”

Kihira – the first lady to land a triple axel-triple toe loop combination in history, at the Junior Grand Prix Final last season – plans two triple axels in her free skate at NHK, Hamada said. Although she is working on quadruple jumps, including toe loop and salchow, she likely will not attempt them this season.

“(Kihira) is working very hard on the artistry, because I want her to become a very beautiful lady skater with triple axel and quad,” Hamada said. “This year I am not planning to have quads in her programs but I want beautiful edges, beautiful flow.”

And Miyahara, as always, vows to work harder.

“It’s a very good environment for me to practice (with Kihira), because she pushes me and I feel like I have to do more,” she said.

