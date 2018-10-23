TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Simone Biles eyes medal that has eluded her at world championships

By Nick ZaccardiOct 23, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Alpine skiing season TV schedule Abdulrashid Sadulayev pins Kyle Snyder in Rematch of the Century Usain Bolt offered contract with Australia soccer club, hurdles remain

Whenever Simone Biles takes the competition floor, she’s setting out for some kind of history. But it’s what’s in her own past that motivates her at this week’s world championships, her first international meet since bagging four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

“I’ve never medaled in a bar final [uneven bars], but I’ve only been in one,” Biles said last week when asked the event she would most like to win aside from the team competition. “Maybe if I could make a bar final, that would be pretty cool because I think of all the medals you can get and the finals you can participate in, I always admire the bar workers just because it’s so hard mentally and physically.”

Biles’ U.S. team is an overwhelming favorite to earn a sixth straight Olympic or world title in Doha — the longest female run of dominance in the sport since the 1970s Soviet teams. And to notch her fourth world all-around crown, breaking a tie with Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the female record. (Worlds were not held as often in the era of legends Larisa Latynina, Vera Caslavska and Nadia Comaneci.)

Men’s qualifying starts Thursday. The U.S. women’s qualifying session is Saturday. The women’s team final is next Tuesday, followed by the all-around two days later and individual apparatus finals the two days after that.

MORE: Gymnastics worlds TV schedule

Biles is the lone member of the U.S. women’s team of six (one will be named an alternate) who has competed at an Olympics or in a world championships team competition. That doesn’t mean they’re not decorated.

Morgan Hurd won the world all-around title in Biles’ year off in 2017 (when there was no team event). Ragan Smith was favored over Hurd for last year’s gold before tearing ankle ligaments on a warm-up vault minutes before introductions. Riley McCusker made the U.S. all-around podium the last two years.

But of Rio’s Final Five, only Biles has competed on the elite level since the Games.

“We have a different group of girls,” Biles said. “They’re all upcoming and trying to make a name for themselves. … Here I am a veteran.”

Most of Biles’ teammates speak of her in awe.

“Just watching her compete is inspiring,” said Kara Eaker, a balance beam star who was 10 years old when Biles won her first world title in 2013.

What else Biles can do next week in Doha: with three gold medals, pass Vitaly Scherbo‘s 12 for the most in worlds history. Have a vault named after her, if she becomes the first woman to perform the Cheng with an extra half twist. Biles stuck it at the world team selection camp two weeks ago.

“It’s shocking, actually, how easily she does some of these moves,” said Tom Foster, in his first year as U.S. high-performance team director. Forster was asked last week about which five gymnasts of the six were going to compete for the U.S. “I know you’re not going to be surprised by this, but definitely going to use Simone,” was his lone concrete statement.

“She’s really the epitome of what coaches talk about in every sport, an athlete that’s very focused, works really hard, has natural ability and has good technique,” Forster continued. “It’s uncommon to get all those attributes together in one person in any sport. When you do, you get Simone.”

The lone apparatus that Biles has not conquered internationally is the uneven bars. In 2014, Biles said all she wanted for Christmas was to become a good bars worker. During her year off, she dreamed that she went back to the gym and couldn’t do a single giant swing on the apparatus.

Biles has made one uneven bars final at worlds — placing fourth in 2013 — and was 14th in Rio.

When Biles returned to training less than a year ago, her new coach, Laurent Landi, was best known for guiding a bars specialist — Olympic silver medalist Madison Kocian. In her comeback this summer, Biles brought her most difficult bars set yet and won her first national title on the apparatus.

“Never thought at this point in my career I would be most confident on bars,” she tweeted last month.

Biles snapchatted from Doha on Friday the first page of a book’s third chapter. It’s title: “You are not Special.” Read into it what you will.

“Cultivating the mind through learning from failures is more effective than making yourself feel special even for the most trivial things. … High self-esteem is displayed in recognizing your weaknesses and striving to overcome them.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Gymnastics CEO resigns after Simone Biles’ criticism

Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 23, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Abdulrashid Sadulayev pins Kyle Snyder in Rematch of the Century Usain Bolt offered contract with Australia soccer club, hurdles remain Matthew Centrowitz eyes American record after bounce-back year

NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will combine to air every Alpine skiing World Cup race this season, plus the world championships in February.

Coverage is spread among NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold’s “Snow Pass.”

For Lindsey Vonn, it’s her last season, whether or not she breaks Ingemar Stenmark‘s record 86 World Cup wins. Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, is at 82. She debuts at speed races at Lake Louise, Alberta, from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Mikaela Shiffrin will try to join Vonn as the only women to win three straight World Cup overall titles in the last 25 years. Shiffrin plans to race all of the slaloms and giant slaloms and hand-picked downhills and super-Gs.

Double Olympic champion Ted Ligety returns for his 16th World Cup season, looking for his first win in three years after a series of injuries following his Sochi giant slalom gold medal.

The man to watch, though, is Austrian Marcel Hirscher. Last season, Hirscher became the first skier to win seven World Cup overall titles, earned his first two Olympic titles and moved to fourth place on the World Cup wins list with 58. He trails Stenmark, Vonn and Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll (62).

MORE: NBC Sports Gold launches ‘Snow Pass’

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Date Time (ET) Event Network#
Oct. 27 4 a.m. Women’s GS – Soelden NBC Sports Gold
Oct. 28 4 a.m. Men’s GS – Soelden NBC Sports Gold
Nov. 17 7 a.m. Women’s SL – Levi Olympic Channel
Nov. 18 7 a.m. Men’s SL – Levi Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Men’s & Women’s SL – Levi* NBCSN
Nov. 24 1 p.m. Women’s GS – Killington NBCSN
3 p.m. Women’s GS – Killington* NBC
Nov. 24 4 p.m. Men’s DH – Lake Louise Olympic Channel
Nov. 25 1 p.m. Women’s SL – Killington NBC
4 p.m. Men’s SG – Lake Louise Olympic Channel
Nov. 30 12:30 p.m. Men’s SG – Beaver Creek NBCSN
2 p.m. Women’s DH – Lake Louise NBCSN
Dec. 1 1 p.m. Men’s DH – Beaver Creek NBCSN
2 p.m. Women’s DH – Lake Louise NBCSN
5 p.m. Men’s DH – Beaver Creek NBC
Dec. 2 1 p.m. Women’s SG – Lake Louise Olympic Channel
2:30 p.m. Men’s GS – Beaver Creek NBCSN
5 p.m. Men’s GS – Beaver Creek NBC
5:30 p.m. Women’s SG – Lake Louise* NBCSN
Dec. 8 5 a.m. Women’s SG – St. Moritz Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s GS – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
10:30 p.m. Women’s SG – St. Moritz NBCSN
Dec. 9 6:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
7:30 a.m. Women’s Parallel SL – St. Moritz Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Women’s Parallel SL – St. Moritz NBCSN
Dec. 14 6 a.m. Men’s SG – Val Gardena Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Women’s SC – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
Dec. 15 4:30 a.m. Women’s DH – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
6 a.m. Men’s DH – Val Gardena Olympic Channel
7 p.m. Women’s DH – Val d’Isere* NBCSN
8 p.m. Men’s DH – Val Gardena* NBCSN
Dec. 16 5 a.m. Women’s SG – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s GS – Alta Badia Olympic Channel
6 p.m. Women’s SG – Val d’Isere* NBCSN
Dec. 17 12 p.m. Men’s Parallel GS – Alta Badia Olympic Channel
Dec. 21 7:30 a.m. Women’s GS – Courchevel Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Women’s GS – Courchevel* NBCSN
Dec. 22 7:30 a.m. Women’s SL – Courchevel Olympic Channel
11 a.m. Men’s SL – Madonna di Campiglio Olympic Channel
2:30 p.m. Women’s SL – Courchevel* NBCSN
Dec. 23 3 p.m. Women’s SL & GS – Courchevel* NBC
Dec. 28 4:30 a.m. Women’s GS – Semmering NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Bormio Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Men’s DH – Bormio* NBCSN
Dec. 29 4:30 a.m. Women’s SL – Semmering NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s SG – Bormio Olympic Channel
2:30 p.m. Men’s SG – Bormio* NBCSN
Jan. 1 10:30 a.m. City Event – Oslo Olympic Channel
Jan. 5 10 a.m. Women’s SL – Zagreb Olympic Channel
Jan. 6 9:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Zagreb Olympic Channel
Jan. 8 12 p.m. Women’s SL – Flachau NBC Sports Gold
Jan. 12 5:45 a.m. Women’s DH – St. Anton NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Men’s GS – Adelboden Olympic Channel
Jan. 13 5:30 a.m. Women’s SG – St. Anton NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Adelboden Olympic Channel
Jan. 15 7 a.m. Women’s GS – Kronplatz Olympic Channel
11:30 p.m. Women’s GS – Kronplatz* NBCSN
Jan. 18 8 a.m. Men’s SC – Wengen Olympic Channel
6 p.m. Men’s SC – Wengen* NBCSN
Jan. 19 4:30 a.m. Women’s DH – Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympic Channel
6:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Wengen Olympic Channel
Jan. 20 5 a.m. Women’s SG – Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s SL – Wengen Olympic Channel
8 p.m. Women’s SG – Cortina d’Ampezzo* NBCSN
9 p.m. Men’s DH – Wengen* NBCSN
Jan. 25 5:30 a.m. Men’s SG – Kitzbuehel NBC Sports Gold
Jan. 26 5:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Kitzbuehel NBC Sports Gold
4 a.m. Women’s DH – Garmisch Olympic Channel
10 a.m. Women’s DH – Garmisch* NBCSN
Jan. 27 4:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Kitzbuehel NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Women’s SG – Garmisch Olympic Channel
9 p.m. Women’s SG – Garmisch* NBCSN
Jan. 28 4 p.m. Men’s DH – Kitzbuehel* NBCSN
Jan. 29 11:45 a.m. Men’s SL – Schladming NBC Sports Gold
11 p.m. Men’s SL – Kitzbuehel* NBCSN
Feb. 1 7 a.m. Women’s GS – Maribor Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Women’s GS – Maribor* NBCSN
Feb. 2 5:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Garmisch Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Women’s SL – Maribor Olympic Channel
Feb. 3 2 a.m. Women’s SL – Maribor* NBCSN
7:30 a.m. Men’s GS – Garmisch Olympic Channel
Feb. 5 6:30 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SG NBCSN
Feb. 6 6:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SG NBCSN
Feb. 7 5 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SC – DH NBCSN
Feb. 8 10 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SC – SL NBCSN
Feb. 9 6:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s DH Olympic Channel
3:30 p.m. World Champs – Men’s DH* NBC
6:30 p.m. World Champs – Men’s DH* NBCSN
Feb. 10 6:30 a.m. World Champs – Women’s DH Olympic Channel
4:30 p.m. World Champs – Women’s DH* NBC
11:30 p.m. World Champs – Women’s DH* NBCSN
Feb. 11 5 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SC – DH NBCSN
8:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SC – SL NBCSN
Feb. 12 10 a.m. World Champs – Team Event NBCSN
Feb. 14 8 a.m. World Champs – Women’s GS Olympic Channel
10:30 a.m. World Champs – Women’s GS NBCSN
11:30 a.m. World Champs – Women’s GS NBCSN
Feb. 15 8 a.m. World Champs – Men’s GS Olympic Channel
10:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s GS* NBCSN
11:30 a.m. World Champs – Men’s GS NBCSN
5 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SL Olympic Channel
Feb. 16 7 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SL* NBCSN
8 a.m. World Champs – Women’s SL NBCSN
1 p.m. World Champs – Women’s SL* NBC
5 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SL Olympic Channel
Feb. 17 7 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SL* NBCSN
8 a.m. World Champs – Men’s SL NBCSN
Feb. 19 11:30 a.m. City Event – Stockholm Olympic Channel
11:30 p.m. City Event – Stockholm* NBCSN
Feb. 22 7 a.m. Men’s SC – Bansko Olympic Channel
Feb. 23 4:30 a.m. Women’s DH – Crans-Montana Olympic Channel
6 a.m. Men’s SG – Bansko* Olympic Channel
Feb. 24 6:30 a.m. Men’s GS – Bansko Olympic Channel
7:30 a.m. Women’s SC – Crans-Montana Olympic Channel
11 p.m. Women’s SC – Crans-Montana* NBCSN
Mar. 2 2:30 a.m. Women’s DH – Sochi Olympic Channel
4 a.m. Men’s DH – Kvitfjell Olympic Channel
Mar. 3 1 a.m. Women’s DH – Sochi* NBCSN
2:30 a.m. Women’s SG – Sochi Olympic Channel
5 a.m. Men’s SG – Kvitfjell Olympic Channel
4 p.m. Women’s SG – Sochi* NBCSN
Mar. 8 7:30 a.m. Women’s GS – Spindleruv Myln Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Women’s GS – Spindleruv Myln* NBCSN
Mar. 9 6:30 a.m. Men’s GS – Kranjska Gora Olympic Channel
7:30 a.m. Women’s SL – Spindleruv Myln Olympic Channel
Mar. 10 7:30 a.m. Men’s SL – Kranjska Gora Olympic Channel
Mar. 13 5:30 a.m. Men’s DH – WC Finals Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Women’s DH – WC Finals Olympic Channel
12 p.m. Men’s/Women’s DH – WC Finals* NBCSN
Mar. 14 5:30 a.m. Women’s SG – WC Finals Olympic Channel
7 a.m. Men’s SG – WC Finals Olympic Channel
11 p.m. Women’s/Men’s SG – WC Finals* NBCSN
Mar. 15 7 a.m. Team Event – WC Finals Olympic Channel
Mar. 16 7 a.m. Men’s GS – WC Finals Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Women’s SL – WC Finals Olympic Channel
11 p.m. Men’s GS/Women’s SL – WC Finals* NBCSN
Mar. 17 7 a.m. Women’s GS – WC Finals Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Men’s SL – WC Finals Olympic Channel
4:30 p.m. Women’s GS/Men’s SL – WC Finals* NBCSN

*Same-day delay

Abdulrashid Sadulayev pins Kyle Snyder in Rematch of the Century

By Nick ZaccardiOct 23, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Usain Bolt offered contract with Australia soccer club, hurdles remain Matthew Centrowitz eyes American record after bounce-back year J’den Cox, Kyle Dake earn first wrestling world titles

Kyle Snyder called out Abdulrashid Sadulayev in the spring, saying he could beat the Russian more soundly than in the 2017 Match of the Century. That Sadulayev was getting bad advice from those who told him he could beat Snyder if he entered the world championships in the 97kg freestyle division again this year.

Turns out, Sadulayev’s advisers were right.

The Russian Tank pinned Snyder for gold in the Rematch of the Century at wrestling worlds in Budapest on Tuesday. It was over in 70 seconds.

Sadulayev took control with a single-leg shot at 40 seconds, quickly took Snyder down and, after 20 seconds of jostling, used his 215 pounds on top of Snyder to get the American’s shoulders on the mat.

“Ended quickly,” Snyder said. “That stunk. Everybody knows Sadulayev’s a very talented wrestler. He hit me in a good move, and it worked out well for him. … This one doesn’t even really hurt too much right now.”

Snyder, 22, lost on the global championship stage for the first time. In 2015, he became the youngest American to win a world title. In 2016, he became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion. In 2017, he beat Sadulayev in the worlds final 6-5, overcoming a two-point deficit in the final minute in a battle of Olympic gold medalists.

Former Russian freestyle coach Magomed Guseynov was proven prophetic Tuesday.

“Sadulayev wasn’t prepared well last time,” he told United World Wrestling before worlds. “[Sadulayev] is 10 times better than Snyder. … Being a coach with 47 years of experience, I guarantee that Sadulayev won’t give him a chance to score a single point. Sadulayev will wrestle as if Snyder is an amateur.”

Sadulayev, a 22-year-old from Dagestan, was undefeated at the senior international level from November 2013 up to that 2017 World final. He beat four Rio Olympic 86kg opponents by a combined 28-1.

Sadulayev was more impressive than Snyder in Monday’s early rounds, winning all four matches by the 10-point mercy rule. Snyder’s closest match was his semifinal, a 3-0 win over two-time world medalist Pavlo Oliynyk of Hungary.

In other divisions Tuesday, three-time world champion Adeline Gray beat Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe of Canada to reach Wednesday’s 76kg final. Gray took 2017 off to recover from injuries after surprisingly missing the medals at her first Olympics in Rio.

Helen Maroulis, a 2015 and 2017 World champion and Rio gold medalist, opens her bid Wednesday to tie Tricia Saunders for the U.S. female record of four combined Olympic and world titles.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Wrestling worlds TV schedule