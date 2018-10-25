TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Hannah Brandt, Olympic gold medalist, to practice with Minnesota Wild

By OlympicTalkOct 25, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
Hannah Brandt will become the latest U.S. female hockey player to practice with an NHL team on Dec. 14.

Brandt will skate with her home state’s Minnesota Wild as part of the club’s Girls’ Hockey Weekend. Brandt plays her club hockey for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the NWHL.

The 24-year-old forward tallied a goal and an assist in her Olympic debut in PyeongChang, helping the U.S. to its first Olympic hockey title since the first women’s tournament at Nagano 1998.

Brandt also garnered attention at the Games given her sister, Marissa, who was adopted from South Korea, played for the host nation. It marked the first time a U.S. Olympian’s sibling competed for a different nation at the same Winter Olympics in any sport.

In 2014, U.S. Olympians Hilary Knight and Anne Schleper skated with the Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning, respectively. Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados practiced with the Edmonton Oilers less than a month after the Sochi Olympics.

Knight has said she hopes to play in an NHL preseason game.

One woman has played in the NHL — 1998 Canadian Olympic goalie Manon Rheaume in exhibition games in 1992 and 1993.

(h/t The Ice Garden)

U.S. women’s gymnastics team for world championships qualifying named

By Nick ZaccardiOct 25, 2018, 3:36 PM EDT
As expected, Simone Biles must outscore a U.S. teammate to make the world championships all-around final.

The Olympic all-around gold medalist and three-time world champion is one of three U.S. women slated to compete on all four apparatuses in qualifying at worlds in Doha on Saturday. The top two out of Biles, 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd and two-time U.S. bronze medalist Riley McCusker advance to next Thursday’s all-around final.

Biles, Hurd and McCusker are joined on the U.S. women’s team for qualifying by first-year seniors Grace McCallum (floor exercise, uneven bars and vault) and Kara Eaker (balance beam).

Ragan Smith, the 2017 U.S. all-around champion who has struggled with injuries the last year, was named the alternate.

In Tuesday’s team final, nations are reduced to three gymnasts per apparatus, with all three scores counting.

Biles, eyeing a female record-breaking fourth world title, is used to competition within the U.S. team just to make all-around finals.

In 2013, Biles and Kyla Ross outscored McKayla Maroney in worlds qualifying, then went one-two in the final.

In 2014, Biles and Ross made it ahead of MyKayla Skinner and Madison Kocian. Biles and Ross would share the podium again, this time with Ross taking bronze.

In 2015, Biles and Gabby Douglas kept Aly Raisman out of the world all-around final. In Rio, Raisman made it over Douglas. Both times, the U.S. went one-two in the all-around final.

Every time, Biles safely qualified in the No. 1 spot overall and at least 1.8 points clear of the No. 3 American.

Given that, the competition between Hurd and McCusker for the second U.S. all-around final spot should be among the most intriguing of qualifying.

Hurd outscored McCusker by. 55 between two days at the U.S. Championships in August. McCusker was second to Biles at a selection camp two weeks ago, two points better than Hurd.

Gymnasts also vie for apparatus finals spots in qualifying.

The top eight women per apparatus make each of the four event finals, maximum two per country. That’s where McCallum and Eaker can make their mark individually. McCallum was second to Biles on floor at the selection camp. Eaker had the top beam score in the selection camp all-around.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens World Cup season with nerves settling, history calling

By Nick ZaccardiOct 25, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
Mikaela Shiffrin knows that last season was incredibly successful — Olympic gold and silver medals, a repeat World Cup overall title and fifth slalom globe with a personal-best 12 wins on the circuit.

She also knows that most friends and family asked about something else — her fourth-place finish in the PyeongChang Olympic slalom.

“They say, what happened in the slalom?” she said in a preseason interview with Austrian TV. “And there’s not really one answer. And a lot of the answers I have will just sound like I’m complaining or that they’re excuses. So I don’t like to talk about it too much because I like to focus more on the incredible success that I did have in the giant slalom and the super combined as well, but for sure the slalom was a disappointing thing for me. To be so close to a medal, coming in fourth place, it’s kind of like a little burn.”

Shiffrin begins the post-Olympic season with the traditional opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday.

Four years ago, she began the PyeongChang Olympic cycle with her first win in a discipline other than slalom in Soelden (a tie with Anna Veith). She would end the quadrennial with two medals in South Korea in events other than slalom.

In between, Shiffrin suffered the first significant injury of her career, began racing speed events (even won a downhill) and spoke about nerves that caused her to throw up before races (including the PyeongChang slalom).

She began Skyping and texting a sports psychologist, who suggested writing the words “I am” on her lime-green gloves. Shiffrin had read the poem “Invictus.” I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul.

“I’m more excited for this season, going into Soelden, than I have been in the past,” she said last week. “The last couple of years, I felt a little bit like someone has a choke hold on my neck, and the closer we get to the race, the more I feel like they’re choking me. This year, I feel a lot more comfortable with my skiing or just kind of comfortable with this whole process.”

This season, Shiffrin can join the farewelling Lindsey Vonn as the only women to win three straight World Cup overall titles in the last 25 years.

She can pass childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria for the World Cup slalom wins record — Shiffrin has 32 (plus three parallel slalom wins that don’t count for this stat); the retired Schild 35.

She is favored to tick off both boxes. But Shiffrin only speaks about the numbers when they’re brought up by reporters.

“To be honest, I don’t know how many slalom wins that I have now,” she told Austrian TV. “It’s something in the 30s, I guess, and I have a total of 40-something wins. I don’t really count, so I don’t really know where I am in terms of those records. For me, it’s the best way to think about it because if I start thinking about those records, it’s going to be too much pressure.”

The goals this season include the usuals. A priority on defending the slalom title. Striving for a first giant slalom season title. Dabbling in speed races as she bids for another overall globe. (Shiffrin did something out of character this offseason, spending vacation time in Martinique with a top GS rival, Frenchwoman Tessa Worley, while on a trip with her boyfriend, French racer Mathieu Faivre, and other members of that nation’s team.)

Shiffrin also voiced a new goal, long-term, that would put her in exclusive company.

“Some day I will be able to have wins in every discipline,” Shiffrin said (she has them all except super-G), “and hopefully I will be able to win in every event in one season.”

Not even Vonn has done the latter. Shiffrin would be the fourth after Petra KronbergerJanica Kostelic and Tina Maze. Now that would really get the friends and family talking.

