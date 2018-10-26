TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Caster Semenya talks 800m world record, goals, meeting LeBron James

By Nick ZaccardiOct 26, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wear Tonga flag bearer’s Olympic outfit Hannah Brandt, Olympic gold medalist, to practice with Minnesota Wild USA Gymnastics U.S. women’s gymnastics team for world championships qualifying named

As Caster Semenya appealed a planned rule change that could impact her dramatically, she put together one of the fastest middle-distance seasons in track and field history.

In an interview last week, the scrutinized Olympic 800m champion from South Africa declined to discuss her in-process legal challenge to an IAAF rule that would force female runners in her events with high testosterone to reduce those levels starting next season.

“I’ve been advised to stick in my lane,” Semenya said before receiving the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award at the Billie Jean King-founded Women’s Sport Foundation’s annual salute in New York City. “I cannot say anything about it.”

The IAAF expects a hearing in Semenya’s case in February with a verdict by March 26.

In 2009, when Semenya won the world 800m title by nearly 2.5 seconds at age 18, word leaked that track officials mandated she undergo sex testing. The IAAF had gender-verification testing in place until 2011, when it was replaced with a test for abnormally high levels of natural testosterone.

In July 2015, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) suspended the IAAF’s regulation, ruling that it lacked sufficient scientific backing and was therefore unjustifiably discriminatory. CAS is also handling Semenya’s appeal to the current proposed rule change.

Semenya has never spoken publicly in detail about her situation. It has never been publicly verified that Semenya’s body naturally produces abnormally high levels of testosterone or that she ever took hormone suppressants.

What’s clear is that Semenya is looking forward to competing next season.

This past spring and summer, she clocked the three fastest times of her life in each of the 400m, the 800m and the 1500m (breaking 1:55 for the first time).

Semenya is now the fourth-fastest woman in history in her primary event, the 800m, and .97 of a second slower than the questioned world record set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvílová in 1983.

It’s hard for Semenya to gauge her chances of closing in on the longest-standing record in the sport (assuming her legal challenge holds up).

“But if you are a half-second or a second away from a world record, then you think, OK, there are things that I’m doing right,” she said. “The most important thing is being consistent. When you run 1:55, 1:54 consistent, it shows that you can do better than that.

“Also when you run 400 meters under 50 [seconds], then you can run [the 1500 meters] under four minutes, it shows you still have more in the tank.”

Semenya broke those time barriers for the first time this spring and summer. She finished the season ranked No. 1 in the world in the 800m, No. 4 in the 400m and No. 9 in the 1500m, rare versatility.

She said she would rather win a fourth world title at 800m next year than break the world record. The 400m is also very much in her plans.

“If we can run almost 49 low next year … then we’ll know we’re ready to do anything at 800 meters,” she said. The only women to break 49.5 since the Rio Olympics are Rio gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and world silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain.

World records clearly are important to Semenya.

She said her favorite race was not at an Olympics or world championships, but a 600m in Berlin in August 2017. She took nearly a second off the fastest time ever in the event, which is not on the Olympic program and thus is listed as a “world best” rather than a record.

Semenya returned to Berlin, also site of that eye-popping 2009 World title, for another highlight last month. She ran the world’s fastest 1000m in 22 years and met LeBron James.

“He just told me, keep on doing what I’m doing,” Semenya said. “He inspires me. I inspire him. It was just more for exchanging words when greatness meets greatness.”

NBC Sports’ Seth Rubinroit and NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Centrowitz eyes Americana record after bounce-back year

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wear Tonga flag bearer’s Olympic outfit

AP
By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Viral Tonga Olympic flag bearer Pita Taufatofua was very much a part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s two-day visit to the Polynesian kingdom this week.

So much so that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore the traditional Tongan garb that Taufatofua made famous at the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony.

“Harry and Meghan making my Olympic outfit look good!” was posted on Taufatofua’s social media.

Taufatofua was in the background of images of the royal couple inspecting the dress. Taufatofua said on social media that he met them.

The 34-year-old has said he plans a Tokyo 2020 Olympic run in a new sport aligned with water, but he has not revealed what the sport is. He also guaranteed that he will earn a medal in Tokyo should he qualify.

Taufatofua became a viral hit for his shirtless, oiled-up debut at the Rio Opening Ceremony, then lost in the first round via mercy rule in the taekwondo tournament.

He made a quixotic bid to qualify for the PyeongChang Winter Games in cross-country skiing — and accomplished the feat, barely, in a sport that has lenient requirements for nations with a lack of winter sports depth.

Taufatofua finished 114th out of 116 in his 15km Olympic cross-country skiing race, nearly 23 minutes behind the winner.

If Taufatofua is able to carry the Tongan flag at a third Opening Ceremony, he will definitely be shirtless again, in a similar outfit to what he wore in Rio and PyeongChang.

“When I went to Rio, I was told by some of our own people [dignitaries], don’t wear this, don’t wear that,” Taufatofua said. “We want you to wear a suit and a tie. I said no. I said, you were taught to wear that suit and that tie 50 years ago. I said, my ancestors go back 1,000 years. I want to wear what they wore because I’m representing them when I carry that flag. They said no, so we carried it in our bags and hid it under our uniforms when we walked in the backstages of Rio and pulled it out when they had no chance to kick us off the team. Then, afterwards, they [other people] said, whose idea was it? They [the Tongan officials] said it was ours. It was all of ours.”

The PyeongChang uniform was headed for the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. The Rio one was placed on his wall at home.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shiffrin opens World Cup season with nerves settling, history calling

Hannah Brandt, Olympic gold medalist, to practice with Minnesota Wild

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 25, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hannah Brandt will become the latest U.S. female hockey player to practice with an NHL team on Dec. 14.

Brandt will skate with her home state’s Minnesota Wild as part of the club’s Girls’ Hockey Weekend. Brandt plays her club hockey for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the NWHL.

The 24-year-old forward tallied a goal and an assist in her Olympic debut in PyeongChang, helping the U.S. to its first Olympic hockey title since the first women’s tournament at Nagano 1998.

Brandt also garnered attention at the Games given her sister, Marissa, who was adopted from South Korea, played for the host nation. It marked the first time a U.S. Olympian’s sibling competed for a different nation at the same Winter Olympics in any sport.

In 2014, U.S. Olympians Hilary Knight and Anne Schleper skated with the Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning, respectively. Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados practiced with the Edmonton Oilers less than a month after the Sochi Olympics.

Knight has said she hopes to play in an NHL preseason game.

One woman has played in the NHL — 1998 Canadian Olympic goalie Manon Rheaume in exhibition games in 1992 and 1993.

(h/t The Ice Garden)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. hockey captain marries longtime Canadian rival