AP

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wear Tonga flag bearer’s Olympic outfit

By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Viral Tonga Olympic flag bearer Pita Taufatofua was very much a part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s two-day visit to the Polynesian kingdom this week.

So much so that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore the traditional Tongan garb that Taufatofua made famous at the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony.

“Harry and Meghan making my Olympic outfit look good!” was posted on Taufatofua’s social media.

Taufatofua was in the background of images of the royal couple inspecting the dress. Taufatofua said on social media that he met them.

The 34-year-old has said he plans a Tokyo 2020 Olympic run in a new sport aligned with water, but he has not revealed what the sport is. He also guaranteed that he will earn a medal in Tokyo should he qualify.

Taufatofua became a viral hit for his shirtless, oiled-up debut at the Rio Opening Ceremony, then lost in the first round via mercy rule in the taekwondo tournament.

He made a quixotic bid to qualify for the PyeongChang Winter Games in cross-country skiing — and accomplished the feat, barely, in a sport that has lenient requirements for nations with a lack of winter sports depth.

Taufatofua finished 114th out of 116 in his 15km Olympic cross-country skiing race, nearly 23 minutes behind the winner.

If Taufatofua is able to carry the Tongan flag at a third Opening Ceremony, he will definitely be shirtless again, in a similar outfit to what he wore in Rio and PyeongChang.

“When I went to Rio, I was told by some of our own people [dignitaries], don’t wear this, don’t wear that,” Taufatofua said. “We want you to wear a suit and a tie. I said no. I said, you were taught to wear that suit and that tie 50 years ago. I said, my ancestors go back 1,000 years. I want to wear what they wore because I’m representing them when I carry that flag. They said no, so we carried it in our bags and hid it under our uniforms when we walked in the backstages of Rio and pulled it out when they had no chance to kick us off the team. Then, afterwards, they [other people] said, whose idea was it? They [the Tongan officials] said it was ours. It was all of ours.”

The PyeongChang uniform was headed for the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. The Rio one was placed on his wall at home.

Simone Biles visits ER on eve of world championships

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 26, 2018, 5:14 PM EDT
Simone Biles visited an ER due to a kidney stone late Friday night, about 12 hours before she and the U.S. women compete in qualifying at the world championships in Doha, according to her social media.

“Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships,” her account tweeted. “This kidney stone can wait…. doing it for my team! I’ll be gucci girls.”

USA Gymnastics has not responded to messages seeking confirmation. Its account retweeted Biles’ tweet regarding the kidney stone.

Biles and her teammates begin qualifying at 11 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app). Biles is on the start list for all four apparatuses.

The U.S. won the last five combined Olympic and world team titles dating to 2011. Biles won all three world all-around titles in the last Olympic cycle and can break the female record with a fourth gold Thursday.

Simone Biles kidney stone
Simone Biles’ Snapchat

Olympic medalist Matt Antoine retires from skeleton

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 26, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Matt Antoine, the 2014 Olympic skeleton bronze medalist, announced his retirement and move to coaching after winning the U.S. selection races for the upcoming World Cup season.

“Even though I know competing isn’t right for me anymore, I still feel like I have a lot to give to the sport,” the two-time Olympian said, according to U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton. “I want to be involved, even if it’s in a different capacity.”

Antoine’s career highlight came in Sochi, but it was tinged with sadness.

Antoine passed countryman John Daly for third place after the third run by .04. In the fourth and final run, Daly’s sled came out of the groove during the start, which sent him into a skid. Daly finished 15th, which all but guaranteed Antoine a medal.

“If I could pick anyone to beat me tonight or get a medal, I’d pick my own teammate Matt Antoine,” Daly said to NBC that night, choking back tears. “The first thing he thought about was consoling me. He said, ‘The only reason I got this medal is because of you. We’re only as good as we are because we had each other.’ He’s the most selfless person I know.”

Antoine joined 2002 Olympic gold medalist Jim Shea, his inspiration to switch from snowboarding, as the only U.S. men to earn skeleton medals since it was re-added to the program for the Salt Lake City Winter Games.

“It’s definitely the best moment of my life, without a doubt,” Antoine said that night at the Sanki Sliding Center in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

Antoine, 33, said a year later that he was diagnosed with depression and that he nearly retired after Sochi.

“Everyone, at some point, needs help,” Antoine said then, according to The Associated Press. “At first I almost felt defeated that I had to seek medical and professional help. It felt like I had lost.

“I don’t feel that way anymore.”

Antoine bought a house in Phoenix, adopted Dixie, a golden retriever, and regained control of his life. He ended his Olympic career with an 11th-place finish in PyeongChang.

Antoine was the top U.S. slider on the World Cup the last five years, finishing between third and eighth in the standings, and the only American man to make a World Cup podium in the last eight years.

At his first skeleton tryout 15 years ago, Antoine was told he wasn’t good enough and sent home. He came back the next winter and made the development team.

“I knew after one run that it was something I loved and wanted to do,” he said.

Daly’s career is likely over after he came out of retirement and placed 16th in PyeongChang. Four-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender did not slide in World Cup selection races, and it’s unclear if she will compete this season.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

