TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Janne Ahonen, ski jumping great, retires for third time

By Nick ZaccardiOct 27, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Simone Biles, with kidney stone, dominates gymnastics worlds qualifying Mikaela Shiffrin makes podium in World Cup season opener Aksel Lund Svindal ’50-50′ on Alpine skiing return

Janne Ahonen, the greatest ski jumper without an individual Olympic medal, has retired for a third time at age 41, according to Finland newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

The Finnish legend earned two Olympic silver medals in team events in 2002 and 2006, plus individual world titles in 1997 and 2005. He also amassed 36 World Cup wins and 108 podiums between 1992 and 2018, plus a record five titles at the prestigious Four Hills Tournament.

“I will never quit ski jumping — I will continue to jump when I feel like it — but I can confirm that I will not take part in any competitions anymore” Ahonen said, according to an International Ski Federation translation of the report.

Individually, Ahonen’s best Olympic finish was fourth — on the normal hill in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

Ahonen retired in 2008 and 2011, only to come back for his fifth and sixth Winter Olympics. He competed in a seventh Olympics in PyeongChang with finishes of 27th and 40th, plus eighth in the team event.

Only fellow ski jumper Noriaki Kasai of Japan has competed in more Winter Games than Ahonen.

Ahonen entered the sport at the tail end of Finland’s dominance. Now, Finland is an afterthought. No Olympic or world medals in a decade and just one men’s World Cup podium in the last seven years.

Ahonen wrote a tell-all autobiography during his first retirement that sold out in first printing. He detailed the kind of severe lack of eating that has long been associated with the sport.

During the summer, Ahonen would sometimes consume no more than 200 calories a day, eating cereal with a little nonfat yogurt for breakfast, nothing for lunch and another small portion of cereal for dinner.

He was also known for drag racing in offseasons.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Norwegian Alpine great ’50-50′ on race return

Simone Biles, with kidney stone, dominates gymnastics worlds qualifying

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 27, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Janne Ahonen, ski jumping great, retires for third time Mikaela Shiffrin makes podium in World Cup season opener Aksel Lund Svindal ’50-50′ on Alpine skiing return

Simone Biles was in the emergency room past 1 a.m. on Saturday in Qatar. Didn’t look like in in world championships qualifying 17 hours later.

The four-time Rio Olympic champion endured a large kidney stone she named the “Doha Pearl,” coming back with the top all-around qualifying score thus far and all but guaranteeing a place in all four apparatus finals. The last gymnast to run the table like that in qualifying? Biles in 2013.

“I heard roller coasters may help kidney stones,” Biles said, according to the International Gymnastics Federation, “and I am basically my own little roller coaster out there.”

She totaled 60.965 points, a whopping 4.5 points clear of second-place Morgan Hurd with half the gymnasts to go in qualifying.

She has the highest score on balance beam, floor exercise and vault and the second-highest on uneven bars. She also got a vault named after her after becoming the first woman to perform it in a major international competition (video here).

Biles said she felt stomach pain on her right side for two days before getting it checked out. She thought it was her appendix before tests showed the stone that was too large to pass.

“Even when I’m walking and doing some stretches, I’m in a bit of pain,” she said. “The adrenaline definitely helped.”

GYM WORLDS: Results | TV/Stream Schedule

Biles, Hurd and Riley McCusker had an internal competition Saturday for two available spots in the all-around. Hurd won last year’s world all-around title in Biles’ break from gymnastics.

McCusker all but took herself out of the running on the first two rotations, bending her knees on her bars landing with a big step forward and falling off the beam.

Biles hasn’t lost an all-around in more than five years. With a gold Thursday, she will break a tie with Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the most world all-around titles for a woman.

The incomparable Biles can break more records in apparatus finals Friday and Saturday. She is currently two gold medals shy of Vitaly Scherbo‘s career record of 12 at worlds. She can also fill the biggest hole on her résumé with a first uneven bars medal.

Women’s qualifying ends Sunday, highlighted by China and Russia.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Sam Mikulak has best U.S. results in qualifying in 39 years

Mikaela Shiffrin makes podium in World Cup season opener

By Nick ZaccardiOct 27, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Janne Ahonen, ski jumping great, retires for third time Simone Biles, with kidney stone, dominates gymnastics worlds qualifying Aksel Lund Svindal ’50-50′ on Alpine skiing return

Mikaela Shiffrin and Tessa Worley vacationed together in Martinique in the offseason. They shared the podium — Worley first, Shiffrin third — in far less inviting weather in the first race of the World Cup season, a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria on Saturday.

Shiffrin, the Olympic GS champion, finished .94 behind the Frenchwoman and .59 behind Italian runner-up Federica Brignone. She was disappointed with her first run on a course set by her coach, which put her in fourth place and six tenths back going into the afternoon finale.

“I wasn’t really fighting hard enough,” Shiffrin said, according to The Associated Press. “For sure [my second run] was better. It was not like pretty skiing but I was fighting harder. I had fun out there but I also had some turns that were not fun at all.”

The start was moved down before the first run due to poor visibility, compounded by windy snowfall and bumpy terrain on the Rettenbach glacier.

“It was a fight,” Worley said.

MORE: Full Results | Alpine season TV schedule

Shiffrin made the podium in Soelden for the fourth time in five years. She’s favored this season to join Lindsey Vonn as the only women to win three straight World Cup overall titles in the last 25 years.

Shiffrin gained points Saturday on her top rivals from recent seasons. Swiss Wendy Holdener, last season’s overall runner-up, was seventh. Another Swiss, Lara Gut, the 2016 World Cup overall champ, was 14th.

“I was able to start the season with a podium and it’s a great thing,” Shiffrin said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “It’s not enough, but it’s OK for now and it’s a good place to start.”

Worley, who relegated Shiffrin to GS silver at the 2017 Worlds, became the first Frenchwoman to win in Soelden. It’s her 13th World Cup win, all in giant slalom. She was a disappointing seventh in the PyeongChang Olympic GS.

The World Cup season continues with the opening men’s giant slalom in Soelden on Sunday (4 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold). Double Olympic champion Ted Ligety has won four times on the Rettenbach glacier.

Shiffrin is expected to headline the next women’s World Cup race, a slalom in Levi, Finland in three weeks. Vonn plans her season debut in her farewell year for the first speed events at Lake Louise, Alberta, in five weeks.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Vonn explains why it’s her final season