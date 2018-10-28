2018 World Gymnastics Championships women’s finals qualifiers

Full list of women’s qualifiers (with qualifying scores) for the world gymnastics championships team final (Tuesday), all-around final (Thursday) and apparatus finals (Friday and Saturday) …
Team Qualifying
1. United States — 174.429
2. Russia — 165.497
3. China — 165.196
4. Canada — 163.897
5. Brazil — 162.529
6. Japan — 162.180
7. France — 161.629
8. Germany — 161.071
All-Around Qualifying
1. Simone Biles (USA) — 60.965 (2016 Olympic champion, three-time world champion)
2. Morgan Hurd (USA) — 56.465 (2017 World champion)
3. Mai Murakami (JPN) – 55.632
4. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 55.564
5. Angelina Melnikova (RUS) — 55.465
6. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.999 (2017 World silver medalist)
7. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 54.798
8. Luo Huan (CHN) — 54.131
9. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 53.999
10. Ellie Downie (GBR) — 53.532
11. Irina Alekseeva (RUS) — 53.532
12. Chen Yile (CHN) — 53.499
13. Asuka Teramoto (JPN) — 53.466
14. Kelly Simm (GBR) — 53.099
15. Naomi Visser (NED) — 52.832
16. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 52.798
17. Denisa Golgota (ROU) — 52.765
18. Jade Barbosa (BRA) — 52.733
19. Brooklyn Moors (CAN) — 52.632
20. Lara Mori (ITA) — 52.199
21. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 52.165
22. Lorette Charpy (FRA) — 52.165
23. Ana Perez (ESP) — 52.132
24. Axelle Klinckaert (BEL) — 52.074
MORE: Worlds TV/Stream Schedule
Balance Beam Qualifying
1. Simone Biles (USA) — 14.8 (2016 Olympic bronze medalist, two-time world champion)
2. Kara Eaker (USA) — 14.466
3. Zhang Jin (CHN) — 14.1
4. Sanne Wevers (NED) — 14.033 (2016 Olympic champion)
5. Anne-Marie Padurariu (CAN) — 13.966
6. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 13.766
7. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.733
8. Liu Tingting (CHN) — 13.733
Floor Exercise Qualifying
1. Simone Biles (USA) — 15.333 (2016 Olympic champion, three-time world champion)
2. Mai Murakami (JPN) — 14.1 (2017 World champion)
3. Angelina Melnikova (RUS) — 14.033
4. Morgan Hurd (USA) — 13.933
5. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 13.9
6. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 13.9
7. Liliya Akhaimova (RUS) — 13.6
8. Brooklyn Moors (CAN) — 13.5
Uneven Bars Qualifying
1. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 15.066 (2017 World bronze medalist)
2. Simone Biles (USA) — 14.866
3. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.566
4. Luo Huan (CHN) — 14.466
5. Morgan Hurd (USA) — 14.466
6. Aliya Mustafina (RUS) — 14.433 (2012, 2016 Olympic champion)
7. Jonna Adlerteg (SWE) — 14.433
8. Becky Downie (GBR) — 14.4
Vault Qualifying
1. Simone Biles (USA) –15.666 (2016 Olympic champion)
2. Shallon Olsen (CAN) — 14.55
3. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) — 14.483
4. Alexa Moreno (MEX) — 14.466
5. Oksana Chusovitina (UZB) — 14.2 (2003 World champion)
6. Pyon Rye Yong (PRK) — 14.133
7. Ellie Black (CAN) — 14.124
8. Liu Jinru (CHN) — 14.116
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Why world medalist skipped USA Gymnastics selection camp
Make it 17 Olympic or world championships vault finals for Oksana Chusovitina. The 43-year-old Uzbek mom can become the oldest Olympic gymnast in 100 years in Tokyo.
Chusovitina, who competed in a gymnastics record-breaking seventh Olympics in Rio, qualified fifth into Friday’s eight-woman vault final at worlds in Doha.
While Simone Biles is the clear favorite, Chusovitina is a medal threat. She was fifth last year, and the 2017 World gold and silver medalists are not competing in Doha this week.
The 2017 International Gymnastics Hall of Fame inductee made her 14th world vault final overall, highlighted by a 2003 World title. She also reached the last three Olympic vault finals with a silver at Beijing 2008.
MORE: Full women’s finals qualifiers
Chusovitina is already the oldest female Olympic gymnast.
She debuted at the world championships in 1991, winning gold with the Soviet Union, and at the Olympics in 1992 with the Unified Team.
She also represented Germany from 2006 through 2012. She had moved there to seek treatment for son Alisher’s leukemia. Alisher turns 20 next year.
Chusovitina has long focused on vault, where she has won nine world medals, the most recent in 2011.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Gymnastics Worlds TV/Stream Schedule
SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — The season-opening men’s World Cup giant slalom that was canceled due to bad weather at the Rettenbach glacier on Sunday will be rescheduled for another resort in Europe.
The men’s race director of governing body FIS, Markus Waldner, said the race will be held before the Christmas break, and that organizers were expected to announce the new date and venue on Monday.
Excessive snowfall and strong winds forced the cancellation of Sunday’s race.
Organizers initially delayed the start of the giant slalom by an hour, but called off the event soon after as no improvement of the weather was forecast.
“It is no longer possible to clean the course from the 50 cm of overnight snowfall and ensure a safe race,” FIS said, adding that high winds were blowing fresh snow onto the course as well.
It’s the second straight year that the traditional season-opener on the Austrian glacier had to be cancelled, after gusts made the race impossible in 2017.
Under old FIS regulations, the opening race of a season could not be moved or rescheduled, but that rule has changed this season.
The first race of the women’s World Cup on the same course Saturday took place in tough conditions with low clouds and snowfall.
World champion Tessa Worley of France won the race, ahead of Italy’s Federica Brignone and Olympic GS champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States.
The next World Cup events are slaloms in Levi, Finland, with the women racing on Nov. 17 and the men the following day.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Svindal ’50-50′ on return