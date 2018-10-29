TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Yevgenia Medvedeva thankful for Brian Orser late-night talk after Skate Canada disaster

By Nick ZaccardiOct 29, 2018, 9:14 AM EDT
Yevgenia Medvedeva said she will always remember her seventh-place Skate Canada short program. She won’t soon forget how coach Brian Orser helped her process it early Sunday morning.

“After short program, I was really ready to die,” the Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion told Skate Canada of her performance Saturday, her first time outside the top three in any program in her four senior seasons. “I didn’t want to say, ‘Oh no, I don’t care, just go forward.’ I felt awful. I felt so bad. I just really wanted to kill myself. I wasn’t even in the main warm-up [for the top six in the free skate].”

Medvedeva rebounded with the highest-scoring free skate Sunday, albeit with jumping errors, to finish third overall behind countrywoman Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Japanese Mako Yamashita. Medvedeva kept her flawless record of making the podium in all 20 of her competitions since turning senior in 2015.

“Really thankful to Brian because he talked with me until 1 a.m. this night,” Medvedeva said Sunday. “I almost didn’t sleep this night. I slept about two hours and a half because I thought about all the stuff.”

In her free skate, Medvedeva landed seven triple jumps, though one was downgraded and she lost points on two edge calls. Her score — 137.08 — ranks her ninth in the world this season.

“I really tried to wake up wild animal inside of me,” said Medvedeva, who wore a crown of flowers in the kiss and cry and shouted out Johnny Weir. “I made a huge step forward because I lose all concentration in the short program.”

Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, whom Medvedeva trained with before splitting from coach Eteri Tutberidze and moving to Orser’s training group in Toronto after PyeongChang, has the world’s best free skate score this season of 158.5.

“I didn’t know what to expect after free program,” Medvedeva said. “I really didn’t think even about podium. I thought that I just have to do everything in my power just to not regret about all of this competition. But I will remind myself that mistake in the short program for all my life. I think it’s a good lesson to me to keep concentration and attention.”

Medvedeva next competes at Internationaux de France in three weeks, with a place in December’s six-skater Grand Prix Final at stake.

“I know that I have to win in France,” she said.

Bob Corkum named U.S. women’s hockey head coach

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 29, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Bob Corkum, who played 12 NHL seasons, succeeds Robb Stauber as head coach of the U.S. women’s hockey team this season.

Corkum was announced as head coach Monday, along with assistants nine-year NHL defenseman Brian Pothier and Joel Johnson, who is in his 14th year on the University of Minnesota women’s team’s coaching staff. Corkum’s deal is through the 2019 World Championship. Pothier and Johnson were named on the staff only for next week’s Four Nations Cup.

Reagan Carey, director of U.S. women’s hockey since 2010, stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Corkum previously was an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s under-22 team and head coach for the U.S. men’s team at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. He played center for seven NHL teams between 1990 and 2002.

Stauber, a former Los Angeles Kings goaltender, was U.S. women’s head coach for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, guiding teams to world and Olympic titles. PyeongChang marked the Americans’ first Olympic hockey gold since the first Winter Games women’s hockey tournament in 1998.

Stauber and his wife were named co-head coaches of the newest NWHL team, the Minnesota Whitecaps, in May.

It is unknown if Stauber could return to the U.S. coaching staff before the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The U.S. plays its first international tournament since the Olympics next week at the Four Nations Cup in Saskatchewan, an annual event that also includes Canada, Finland and Sweden.

The roster includes all of the stars from the Olympic team save captain Meghan Duggan, who is sitting out with an injury but plans to return to the national team later in this Olympic cycle, and twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, who are pregnant.

2018 World Gymnastics Championships women’s finals qualifiers

AP
By OlympicTalkOct 28, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Full list of women’s qualifiers (with qualifying scores) for the world gymnastics championships team final (Tuesday), all-around final (Thursday) and apparatus finals (Friday and Saturday) …

Team Qualifying
1. United States — 174.429
2. Russia — 165.497
3. China — 165.196
4. Canada — 163.897
5. Brazil — 162.529
6. Japan — 162.180
7. France — 161.629
8. Germany — 161.071

All-Around Qualifying
1. Simone Biles (USA) — 60.965 (2016 Olympic champion, three-time world champion)
2. Morgan Hurd (USA) — 56.465 (2017 World champion)
3. Mai Murakami (JPN) – 55.632
4. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 55.564
5. Angelina Melnikova (RUS) — 55.465
6. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.999 (2017 World silver medalist)
7. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 54.798
8. Luo Huan (CHN) — 54.131
9. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 53.999
10. Ellie Downie (GBR) — 53.532
11. Irina Alekseeva (RUS) — 53.532
12. Chen Yile (CHN) — 53.499
13. Asuka Teramoto (JPN) — 53.466
14. Kelly Simm (GBR) — 53.099
15. Naomi Visser (NED) — 52.832
16. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 52.798
17. Denisa Golgota (ROU) — 52.765
18. Jade Barbosa (BRA) — 52.733
19. Brooklyn Moors (CAN) — 52.632
20. Lara Mori (ITA) — 52.199
21. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 52.165
22. Lorette Charpy (FRA) — 52.165
23. Ana Perez (ESP) — 52.132
24. Axelle Klinckaert (BEL) — 52.074

Balance Beam Qualifying
1. Simone Biles (USA) — 14.8 (2016 Olympic bronze medalist, two-time world champion)
2. Kara Eaker (USA) — 14.466
3. Zhang Jin (CHN) — 14.1
4. Sanne Wevers (NED) — 14.033 (2016 Olympic champion)
5. Anne-Marie Padurariu (CAN) — 13.966
6. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 13.766
7. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.733
8. Liu Tingting (CHN) — 13.733

Floor Exercise Qualifying
1. Simone Biles (USA) — 15.333 (2016 Olympic champion, three-time world champion)
2. Mai Murakami (JPN) — 14.1 (2017 World champion)
3. Angelina Melnikova (RUS) — 14.033
4. Morgan Hurd (USA) — 13.933
5. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 13.9
6. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 13.9
7. Liliya Akhaimova (RUS) — 13.6
8. Brooklyn Moors (CAN) — 13.5

Uneven Bars Qualifying
1. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 15.066 (2017 World bronze medalist)
2. Simone Biles (USA) — 14.866
3. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.566
4. Luo Huan (CHN) — 14.466
5. Morgan Hurd (USA) — 14.466
6. Aliya Mustafina (RUS) — 14.433 (2012, 2016 Olympic champion)
7. Jonna Adlerteg (SWE) — 14.433
8. Becky Downie (GBR) — 14.4

Vault Qualifying
1. Simone Biles (USA) –15.666 (2016 Olympic champion)
2. Shallon Olsen (CAN) — 14.55
3. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) — 14.483
4. Alexa Moreno (MEX) — 14.466
5. Oksana Chusovitina (UZB) — 14.2 (2003 World champion)
6. Pyon Rye Yong (PRK) — 14.133
7. Ellie Black (CAN) — 14.124
8. Liu Jinru (CHN) — 14.116

