Aly Raisman addresses USA Gymnastics problems on TODAY

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aly Raisman spoke out again about USA Gymnastics’ leadership problems following the revelations of the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes.

Raisman, one of hundreds of Nassar survivors, detailed her concerns on TODAY on Tuesday.

In the last week, USA Gymnastics tumbling head coach Sergio Galvez resigned pending an investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which handles sexual misconduct allegations within national governing bodies.

On Monday, 2000 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Tasha Schwikert and sister and former national team member Jordan Schwikert filed lawsuits against Nassar, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee for enabling and failing to prevent Nassar’s crimes.

Also Monday, former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of tampering with evidence in the Nassar investigation.

“I never imagined it would be this bad,” Raisman said on TODAY. “There still has not been a full independent investigation by law enforcement. That is just absolutely absurd. It’s very clear this problem is much bigger than Steve Penny, Larry Nassar and this new coach. So it’s so important to get to the bottom of it. There is no new USA Gymnastics until we understand every single thing that happened. We can’t trust USA Gymnastics because they’re not being transparent.”

In a statement overnight, USA Gymnastics said it “has undergone significant reforms in the wake of [Nassar’s] horrific acts that have impacted our athletes and community forever,” according to TODAY.

“It’s more important to them to protect and fix this PR problem that they have,” Raisman said. “They need to understand this is a child-abuse problem. It is so widespread and far-reaching.”

USA Gymnastics is seeking its fourth CEO since March 2017 after Mary Bono resigned four days into her new role following criticism from Raisman, Simone Biles and many in the gymnastics community.

“You could hire the best CEO, but if you don’t have the answers, if the CEO is still working with people that covered this up, you’re never going to get anywhere,” Raisman said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: World Gymnastics Championships TV/Stream Schedule