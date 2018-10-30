TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Aly Raisman
TODAY

Aly Raisman addresses USA Gymnastics problems on TODAY

By OlympicTalkOct 30, 2018, 8:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Russia men's gymnastics China steals men’s gymnastics world title after Russian drama; U.S. 4th Bob Corkum named U.S. women’s hockey head coach Yevgenia Medvedeva Yevgenia Medvedeva thankful for Brian Orser late-night talk after Skate Canada disaster

Aly Raisman spoke out again about USA Gymnastics’ leadership problems following the revelations of the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes.

Raisman, one of hundreds of Nassar survivors, detailed her concerns on TODAY on Tuesday.

In the last week, USA Gymnastics tumbling head coach Sergio Galvez resigned pending an investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which handles sexual misconduct allegations within national governing bodies.

On Monday, 2000 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Tasha Schwikert and sister and former national team member Jordan Schwikert filed lawsuits against Nassar, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee for enabling and failing to prevent Nassar’s crimes.

Also Monday, former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of tampering with evidence in the Nassar investigation.

“I never imagined it would be this bad,” Raisman said on TODAY. “There still has not been a full independent investigation by law enforcement. That is just absolutely absurd. It’s very clear this problem is much bigger than Steve Penny, Larry Nassar and this new coach. So it’s so important to get to the bottom of it. There is no new USA Gymnastics until we understand every single thing that happened. We can’t trust USA Gymnastics because they’re not being transparent.”

In a statement overnight, USA Gymnastics said it “has undergone significant reforms in the wake of [Nassar’s] horrific acts that have impacted our athletes and community forever,” according to TODAY.

“It’s more important to them to protect and fix this PR problem that they have,” Raisman said. “They need to understand this is a child-abuse problem. It is so widespread and far-reaching.”

USA Gymnastics is seeking its fourth CEO since March 2017 after Mary Bono resigned four days into her new role following criticism from Raisman, Simone Biles and many in the gymnastics community.

“You could hire the best CEO, but if you don’t have the answers, if the CEO is still working with people that covered this up, you’re never going to get anywhere,” Raisman said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: World Gymnastics Championships TV/Stream Schedule

WATCH LIVE: Gymnastics worlds women’s team final

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 30, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team goes for a sixth straight Olympic or world title, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA on Tuesday morning.

Simone BilesMorgan HurdRiley McCuskerGrace McCallum and Kara Eaker are overwhelming favorites in Doha, qualifying nearly nine points ahead of second-place Russia. The margin between Russia and eighth-place Germany was half that.

LIVE STREAM: Gymnastics Worlds Women’s Team Final — 9 a.m. ET

The U.S. has won every Olympic and world title dating to 2011, the longest run of dominance in the event since the Soviet Union swept every gold from 1968-78.

Biles, competing with a kidney stone named the “Doha Pearl,” has been a part of the last three championship teams. She will tie Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman for the most U.S. Olympic or world team titles with a win Tuesday.

Worlds continue Wednesday with the men’s all-around, followed by Biles and Hurd in Thursday’s all-around and apparatus finals Friday and Saturday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Women’s individual finals qualifiers

China steals men’s gymnastics world title after Russian drama; U.S. 4th

By Nick ZaccardiOct 29, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Aly Raisman Aly Raisman addresses USA Gymnastics problems on TODAY Bob Corkum named U.S. women’s hockey head coach Yevgenia Medvedeva Yevgenia Medvedeva thankful for Brian Orser late-night talk after Skate Canada disaster

Russia hoped for its first men’s world team title since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Instead, China is back atop the sport after a three-year hiatus, via the smallest margin of victory in modern gymnastics history.

Russian Nikita Nagornyy‘s error on high bar on Monday’s last routine, muscling out of a handstand, handed the Chinese gold by .049 in the closest Olympic or world men’s or women’s team final since the perfect-10 scoring system was replaced in 2006.

“Almost everyone cried,” Russian Olympian Nikolai Kuksenkov said, according to R-Sport.

Nagornyy said he thought upon dismounting that it was enough for gold. Russia would have prevailed if he repeated his score from last week’s qualifying in Doha.

The 21-year-old Olympian has a tattoo on his ribs that says “salvame y guardame,” which roughly translates to “save and protect me” in Spanish and is a common Russian Orthodox phrase.

China won despite falls from world all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng on its first and last routines. Japan, the reigning Olympic and world champion, took bronze, 1.75 points ahead of the U.S.

GYM WORLDS: Full Results | TV/Stream Schedule

China captured 10 of 11 world team titles from 1994 through 2014 before Japan’s resurgence. China dropped to bronze in Rio but now looks more determined to spoil one of the most important events for the host country at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Russia was in position for a breakthrough title, leading by 1.919 after four rotations. Then Artur Dalaloyan fell off the parallel bars. China busted through the opening, outscoring the Russians by 2.867 on the apparatus.

Japan led at the halfway point but was also done in on bars. Two-time Olympian Yusuke Tanaka came off on the fourth rotation, dropping the Japanese to third place. Eight-time Olympic and world all-around champion Kohei Uchimura is limited by an ankle injury, sitting out floor exercise and vault.

The U.S.’ fourth-place finish was the best it could have hoped for without significant help from China, Japan and Russia. The Americans were fifth at the Rio Olympics and at the last worlds with a team event in 2015. They missed the podium at three straight global championships for the first time since 1997, 1999 and 2000.

“The expectations for us weren’t very high,” Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak said in a USA Gymnastics interview. “Going into it, people didn’t see us on the podium, but I think we showed that we’re a lot closer to being on that podium than people expected us to be. The biggest takeaway for us is get our starts [routine difficulty] up just a little bit more within this group, get a couple of guys healthy that are hurt right now.”

Mikulak, who last week qualified for five of the seven individual finals (most by an American since 1979), fell on the opening rotation on pommel horse, long the U.S.’ nemesis apparatus in team finals. He rallied for the day’s best high bar score — 14.5.

Mikulak qualified third into Wednesday’s all-around final, where the two-time Olympian can earn his first individual Olympic or world medal.

Worlds continue with the women’s team final Tuesday, live at 9 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The U.S., led by Simone Biles, is an overwhelming favorite to win a sixth straight Olympic or world title.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

GYM WORLDS: Full women’s finals qualifiers