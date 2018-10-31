TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Artur Dalaloyan wins world all-around in tiebreak; Sam Mikulak’s heartbreak

By Nick ZaccardiOct 31, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
A tiebreak followed heartbreak.

Artur Dalaloyan became the first Russian man to win a world championships all-around since 1999, with the same score as Chinese Xiao Ruoteng. Dalaloyan, in his first global all-around, took gold via tiebreak of throwing out each gymnast’s lowest score from the six routines.

That came about 10 minutes after American Sam Mikulak dropped out of the medals on his last routine on high bar. Mikulak, a two-time Olympian and five-time national all-around champion, remains one of the greatest U.S. gymnasts without an individual Olympic or world medal.

It was a repeat of 2013 for Mikulak. He entered the last rotation on high bar in third place. A hit routine would have put him on the podium. Though he did not fall, Mikulak made two significant errors (this time, a missed handstand and one of his hands coming off the bar on a release catch),

He had practiced this scenario over and over in practice, ending a six-routine session on high bar. High bar is his best event. He felt ready.

“That hurt real bad,” he told media in Doha. “You should have done it. You had your chance.”

Mikulak ended up fifth, 1.058 points behind bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy of Russia. His flawed high bar scored 12.366, 2.2 fewer points than in qualifying.

What an early week it has been for Dalaloyan and Nagornyy.

“I was surprised and can’t say anything more,” Dalaloyan said, according to the International Gymnastics Federation. “I need to probably go to my hotel, take a deep breath and realize that yes, I won this championship.”

Each Russian made a critical error in the last two rotations of Monday’s team final, where China surged past Russia for gold by .049. Dalaloyan fell off the parallel bars and was particularly affected, seen sitting, hunched over and shielded by the raised competition floor and stairs after the last routine.

Russia was seeking its first world team title since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

“I thought we had won,” Nagornyy, whose high bar on the last routine of the team final sealed the silver, said Monday. “I am sure we are going to get over it.”

Kohei Uchimura, who won all eight Olympic and world all-around titles in the last two Olympic cycles, sat out the world all-around for the second straight year with an ankle injury. A Japanese man failed to make an Olympic or world all-around podium for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games.

Worlds continue Thursday with Simone Biles eyeing a record-breaking fourth women’s world all-around title. She would also tie Vitaly Scherbo‘s record for career world gold medals with 12. Olympic Channel airs live coverage.

Mikulak has four more chances for that individual medal in apparatus finals Friday and Saturday.

“I’m going to get fired up and pissed,” Mikulak said in a USA Gymnastics interview. “I’m going to go home dying, or I’m going to get a medal.”

Jessie Diggins calls police after SUV driver bullies her while training

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 31, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Olympic cross-country skiing champion Jessie Diggins wrote that she called the police on a motorist who bullied her while roller skiing on roads in her hometown of Afton, Minn.

Diggins, who in PyeongChang teamed with Kikkan Randall to earn the U.S.’ first Olympic cross-country title, wrote that an SUV driver passed her and her high school coach so close that she was rocked sideways from the wind.

After the car slowed down, Diggins knocked on a window, “shouting that he was going to get us killed, and he flipped me the finger and turned the music up.”

“It was the most incredible display of aggressive bullying and ‘I’m bigger than you and I’m in a SUV so I’m going to harass you’ that I’ve ever seen,” Diggins wrote.

Diggins wrote the car’s license plate number and called the police, who tracked the driver down and said the man apologized.

“But…it made me feel sick inside,” she wrote. “If that guy had been 6 inches closer to us, we would be in the hospital or dead.”

Diggins finished the blog by saying she had many more positive interactions training in Afton, where she is very popular. Diggins is mentioned in the second paragraph of the small city’s Wikipedia page and was honored with her own day and ice cream after PyeongChang.

Simone Biles, U.S. gymnastics team win world title by record margin

By Nick ZaccardiOct 30, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s gymnastics team is as dominant as ever. All the more impressive considering everything that’s happened off the competition floor since we last saw it at the Rio Olympics.

The Simone Biles-anchored five-woman team won the world championship in Doha on Tuesday by the largest margin under the 12-year-old scoring system. Biles, Morgan HurdRiley McCuskerGrace McCallum and Kara Eaker combined for 171.629 points with zero falls.

The Americans routed silver medalist Russia by 8.766 points, crushing the previous record margin of victory of 6.693 set in 2014. It also beat the Olympic record of 8.209 set by the U.S. in Rio. China rallied past Brazil for bronze on the last rotation.

The records are under the Code of Points, which replaced the perfect-10 judging system in 2006.

The U.S. has won six straight Olympic or world titles dating to 2011, the longest dynasty in the event since the Soviet Union teams of the 1970s. In 72 routines, they’ve counted zero falls.

This was the first title since the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes became public, with hundreds of survivors coming forward (including Biles and eight more Olympians), and three USA Gymnastics CEOs stepping down amid the fallout. Plus the end of the Karolyi era, revamping the national-team program.

The rout was inevitable after the U.S. women distanced Russia by nearly nine points in qualifying over the weekend.

Biles, competing with a kidney stone she named the “Doha Pearl,” tied Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman for the U.S. record of four Olympic/world team titles. She is the only U.S. Olympian who has returned to elite competition since Rio.

“I’m really proud. It’s been a long year to get here,” said Biles, who resumed training last Nov. 1 after a year off following her four golds in Rio. “I’m really proud of the rookies we have on the team, and of course the veteran coming back.”

She had the highest scores on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Biles lost a half-point on balance beam for putting her hand on the beam to keep from falling off after a piked front somersault.

“I get a little jittery every time I go into that skill because it’s near the end, and I know what I’m capable of,” Biles said, according to the International Gymnastics Federation. “I don’t know why I get so shy on that skill.”

Hurd, McCusker, McCallum and Eaker earned their first team golds. Hurd is the only one from that group who previously competed at worlds, winning the all-around during Biles’ break last year in Montreal, where there was no team event.

“It’s what I’ve been working for my entire life,” the 17-year-old McCusker said in a USA Gymnastics interview.

Next up? Individual finals, beginning with the men’s and women’s all-around the next two days.

Biles goes for a record-breaking fourth women’s world all-around gold on Thursday, where her closest rival from qualifying was Hurd (a distant 4.5 points behind).

Then on Friday and Saturday, Biles will likely try to become the first woman to earn six medals at a single worlds since Soviet Yelena Shushunova in 1987. The last woman to do it at the Olympics was Romanian Daniela Silivaș in 1988.

