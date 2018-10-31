Jessie Diggins calls police after SUV driver bullies her while training

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A tiebreak followed heartbreak.

Artur Dalaloyan became the first Russian man to win a world championships all-around since 1999, with the same score as Chinese Xiao Ruoteng. Dalaloyan, in his first global all-around, took gold via tiebreak of throwing out each gymnast’s lowest score from the six routines.

That came about 10 minutes after American Sam Mikulak dropped out of the medals on his last routine on high bar. Mikulak, a two-time Olympian and five-time national all-around champion, remains one of the greatest U.S. gymnasts without an individual Olympic or world medal.

It was a repeat of 2013 for Mikulak. He entered the last rotation on high bar in third place. A hit routine would have put him on the podium. Though he did not fall, Mikulak made two significant errors (this time, a missed handstand and one of his hands coming off the bar on a release catch),

He had practiced this scenario over and over in practice, ending a six-routine session on high bar. High bar is his best event. He felt ready.

“That hurt real bad,” he told media in Doha. “You should have done it. You had your chance.”

Mikulak ended up fifth, 1.058 points behind bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy of Russia. His flawed high bar scored 12.366, 2.2 fewer points than in qualifying.

“I really thought this was my year. This is the saddest I’ve ever been. I don’t think I’ve ever been this pissed off in my life.” Sam Mikulak pic.twitter.com/Fpk9bkZHvV — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) October 31, 2018

What an early week it has been for Dalaloyan and Nagornyy.

“I was surprised and can’t say anything more,” Dalaloyan said, according to the International Gymnastics Federation. “I need to probably go to my hotel, take a deep breath and realize that yes, I won this championship.”

Each Russian made a critical error in the last two rotations of Monday’s team final, where China surged past Russia for gold by .049. Dalaloyan fell off the parallel bars and was particularly affected, seen sitting, hunched over and shielded by the raised competition floor and stairs after the last routine.

Russia was seeking its first world team title since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

“I thought we had won,” Nagornyy, whose high bar on the last routine of the team final sealed the silver, said Monday. “I am sure we are going to get over it.”

Kohei Uchimura, who won all eight Olympic and world all-around titles in the last two Olympic cycles, sat out the world all-around for the second straight year with an ankle injury. A Japanese man failed to make an Olympic or world all-around podium for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games.

Worlds continue Thursday with Simone Biles eyeing a record-breaking fourth women’s world all-around title. She would also tie Vitaly Scherbo‘s record for career world gold medals with 12. Olympic Channel airs live coverage.

Mikulak has four more chances for that individual medal in apparatus finals Friday and Saturday.

“I’m going to get fired up and pissed,” Mikulak said in a USA Gymnastics interview. “I’m going to go home dying, or I’m going to get a medal.”

