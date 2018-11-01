Beyoncé, Jay-Z win Halloween with Flo-Jo, Tommie Smith costumes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many great candidates emerged, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s late entrant as Florence Griffith-Joyner and Tommie Smith was the Olympic costume highlight of Halloween.

The detail is extraordinary.

Beyoncé chose Flo-Jo’s self-designed, one-legged purple running suit from the 1988 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. It’s true to form, right down to the details on the bib, including the No. 371.

In that suit, Flo-Jo shattered the 100m world record, lowering it from 10.76 to 10.49 in the quarterfinals, though there is debate whether the wind reading of 0.0 was correct given the nearby triple jump anemometer read 4.3 meters/second, more than twice the legal limit.

No matter, Flo-Jo went 10.70 and 10.61 in later rounds at trials, with a legal amount of tailwind.

Jay-Z’s costume was also on fact with Smith’s bib number from winning the 1968 Olympic 200m and the black glove on the correct right fist.

Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos shared one pair of black gloves, with Carlos taking the left.

There is one minor note, though. Smith and Carlos each stood on the podium with his shoes removed.

“To illustrate poverty,” Carlos said. “You got people in the South that’s going 20 miles to and 20 miles from to get to school, have no shoes on.”

