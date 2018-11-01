TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

WATCH LIVE: Simone Biles in gymnastics worlds all-around final

By OlympicTalkNov 1, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Simone Biles eyes a record-breaking fourth world all-around title, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA on Thursday.

Biles and teammate Morgan Hurd, who won the 2017 World all-around in Biles’ break from gymnastics, are favored to go one-two in Doha.

A U.S. woman won all seven Olympic and world all-arounds since 2011. Biles is tied with retired Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the most women’s all-around crowns.

LIVE STREAM: Gymnastics Worlds Women’s All-Around Final — 9 a.m. ET

Biles is in action exactly one year since she returned to training after a post-Olympic 14-month break under new coach Laurent Landi. With a win, she will tie Vitaly Scherbo for most world championship gold medals (12).

The Texan is competing with a kidney stone she named the “Doha Pearl,” which is too big for her to pass while in Qatar. It kept her in the emergency room past midnight on Saturday.

Biles could earn six total medals at worlds should she make the podium Thursday and in all four apparatus finals between Friday and Saturday.

GYM WORLDS: Full Results | TV Schedule

Alina Zagitova, Yuzuru Hanyu make Grand Prix Helsinki rarity; schedule

Alina Zagitova, Yuzuru Hanyu
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiOct 31, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
Alina Zagitova and Yuzuru Hanyu are in this week’s Grand Prix of Helsinki field, marking the first top-level event with both reigning Olympic singles figure skating champions in 26 years.

The last was the 1992 World Championships with Kristi Yamaguchi and Viktor Petrenko.

The last time multiple Olympic singles champions (reigning or not) competed in the same event was when Brian BoitanoKatarina Witt and Petrenko came out of professional skating for the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games (unless counting Yevgeny Plushenko and Yuna Kim at Sochi 2014, where Plushenko only did the team event).

Most gold medalists fade from competition after the Games, but both Zagitova and Hanyu have a full slate this season.

Each won lower-level events to start things off last month, but it begins in earnest at the first Grand Prix event ever held in Finland. NBC Sports Gold streams live coverage of every session starting Friday.

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 9 a.m. Pairs’ Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
10:45 a.m. Women’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
12:45 p.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Saturday 6:30 a.m. Men’s Short NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
8:30 a.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
11:30 a.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
1:30 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
Sunday 7 a.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK
1 p.m. Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK

Neither PyeongChang gold medalist is untouchable this fall.

Zagitova proved mortal at the world championships in March, falling thrice in her free skate and finishing fifth, her only loss in a little more than a year of senior international competition. The 16-year-old won Nebelhorn Trophy a month ago with the world’s highest score this season by a whopping 17 points.

Only one other skater from this season’s top 10 is in the Helsinki field — Japanese Kaori Sakamoto, coming off her second straight Skate America silver medal.

Zagitova’s season ramps up in December, with likely showdowns with Olympic silver medalist and former training partner Yevgenia Medvedeva at the Grand Prix Final and Russian nationals.

Hanyu faces more of a test in Helsinki.

Though the Japanese megastar won his September opener in Canada, he ranks fifth in the world by scores on the young season. Among those he trails is Russian Mikhail Kolyada, the world bronze medalist who is in this week’s field.

As is Jin Boyang, the Olympic fourth-place finisher who competes for the first time since falling five times in the world championships free skate.

Hanyu may be targeting 280.57 points, the world-leading score posted by Nathan Chen at Skate America two weeks ago while attempting half his top-end number of quadruple jumps. He would do well to simply win his Grand Prix opener for the first time in his ninth season.

The Helsinki pairs’ and dance fields lack the singles star power with none of the top-five finishers from PyeongChang.

Artur Dalaloyan wins world all-around in tiebreak; Sam Mikulak’s heartbreak

By Nick ZaccardiOct 31, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
A tiebreak followed heartbreak.

Artur Dalaloyan became the first Russian man to win a world championships all-around since 1999, with the same score as Chinese Xiao Ruoteng. Dalaloyan, in his first global all-around, took gold via tiebreak of throwing out each gymnast’s lowest score from the six routines.

That came about 10 minutes after American Sam Mikulak dropped out of the medals on his last routine on high bar. Mikulak, a two-time Olympian and five-time national all-around champion, remains one of the greatest U.S. gymnasts without an individual Olympic or world medal.

It was a repeat of 2013 for Mikulak. He entered the last rotation on high bar in third place. A hit routine would have put him on the podium. Though he did not fall, Mikulak made two significant errors (this time, a missed handstand and one of his hands coming off the bar on a release catch),

He had practiced this scenario over and over in practice, ending a six-routine session on high bar. High bar is his best event. He felt ready.

“That hurt real bad,” he told media in Doha. “You should have done it. You had your chance.”

Mikulak ended up fifth, 1.058 points behind bronze medalist Nikita Nagornyy of Russia. His flawed high bar scored 12.366, 2.2 fewer points than in qualifying.

GYM WORLDS: Results | TV Schedule

What an early week it has been for Dalaloyan and Nagornyy.

“I was surprised and can’t say anything more,” Dalaloyan said, according to the International Gymnastics Federation. “I need to probably go to my hotel, take a deep breath and realize that yes, I won this championship.”

Each Russian made a critical error in the last two rotations of Monday’s team final, where China surged past Russia for gold by .049. Dalaloyan fell off the parallel bars and was particularly affected, seen sitting, hunched over and shielded by the raised competition floor and stairs after the last routine.

Russia was seeking its first world team title since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

“I thought we had won,” Nagornyy, whose high bar on the last routine of the team final sealed the silver, said Monday. “I am sure we are going to get over it.”

Kohei Uchimura, who won all eight Olympic and world all-around titles in the last two Olympic cycles, sat out the world all-around for the second straight year with an ankle injury. A Japanese man failed to make an Olympic or world all-around podium for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games.

Worlds continue Thursday with Simone Biles eyeing a record-breaking fourth women’s world all-around title. She would also tie Vitaly Scherbo‘s record for career world gold medals with 12. Olympic Channel airs live coverage.

Mikulak has four more chances for that individual medal in apparatus finals Friday and Saturday.

“I’m going to get fired up and pissed,” Mikulak said in a USA Gymnastics interview. “I’m going to go home dying, or I’m going to get a medal.”

