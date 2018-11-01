Simone Biles wins fourth world all-around title, after falls, by record margin

Simone Biles can fall multiple times and still win. She had to prove that on the global stage for the first time Thursday.
Biles overcame her first two falls in more than 60 career Olympic or world champs routines to win a record-breaking fourth world all-around title, crowning her the best gymnast less than a year after she returned from a 14-month break.
Biles distanced Japan’s Mai Murakami by 1.693 points. Murakami held off 2017 World champ Morgan Hurd for silver by .066.
GYM WORLDS: Full Results | TV Schedule
Biles, a four-time Rio Olympic champion, shockingly sat down her opening vault landing and scored 14.533. She came off the balance beam two rotations later and tallied 13.233.
Remember, she’s competing with a kidney stone that she named the “Doha Pearl,” which was too big to pass in an emergency room visit on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Biles still led by .092 going into her last routine, floor exercise, where she is a full point better than the rest of the world. Biles nailed it to win by the largest gap in the women’s all-around at worlds since the perfect-10 judging system was thrown out in 2006. Shawn Johnson held the previous margin-of-victory record of 1.25 points from 2007.
Biles also broke her tie with retired Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the most women’s all-around titles. She also matched retired Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for the most career world gold medals with 12.
Biles can surge past Scherbo on Friday and Saturday with four more gold opportunities in apparatus finals. She could become the first woman to earn six medals at a worlds since Soviet Yelena Shushunova in 1987.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Men’s all-around decided by tiebreak
Many great candidates emerged, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s late entrant as Florence Griffith-Joyner and Tommie Smith was the Olympic costume highlight of Halloween.
The detail is extraordinary.
Beyoncé chose Flo-Jo’s self-designed, one-legged purple running suit from the 1988 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. It’s true to form, right down to the details on the bib, including the No. 371.
In that suit, Flo-Jo shattered the 100m world record, lowering it from 10.76 to 10.49 in the quarterfinals, though there is debate whether the wind reading of 0.0 was correct given the nearby triple jump anemometer read 4.3 meters/second, more than twice the legal limit.
No matter, Flo-Jo went 10.70 and 10.61 in later rounds at trials, with a legal amount of tailwind.
Jay-Z’s costume was also on fact with Smith’s bib number from winning the 1968 Olympic 200m and the black glove on the correct right fist.
Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos shared one pair of black gloves, with Carlos taking the left.
There is one minor note, though. Smith and Carlos each stood on the podium with his shoes removed.
“To illustrate poverty,” Carlos said. “You got people in the South that’s going 20 miles to and 20 miles from to get to school, have no shoes on.”
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: John Carlos, Tommie Smith remember 1968 Olympics on 50th anniversary
Simone Biles eyes a record-breaking fourth world all-around title, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming for subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Thursday.
Biles and teammate Morgan Hurd, who won the 2017 World all-around in Biles’ break from gymnastics, are favored to go one-two in Doha.
A U.S. woman won all seven Olympic and world all-arounds since 2011. Biles is tied with retired Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the most women’s all-around crowns.
LIVE STREAM: Gymnastics Worlds Women’s All-Around Final — 9 a.m. ET
Biles is in action nearly one year since she returned to training after a post-Olympic 14-month break under new coach Laurent Landi. With a win, she will tie Vitaly Scherbo for most world championship gold medals (12).
The Texan is competing with a kidney stone she named the “Doha Pearl,” which is too big for her to pass while in Qatar. It kept her in the emergency room past midnight on Saturday.
Biles could earn six total medals at worlds should she make the podium Thursday and in all four apparatus finals between Friday and Saturday.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
GYM WORLDS: Full Results | TV Schedule