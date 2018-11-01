Simone Biles wins fourth world all-around title, after falls, by record margin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles can fall multiple times and still win. She had to prove that on the global stage for the first time Thursday.

Biles overcame her first two falls in more than 60 career Olympic or world champs routines to win a record-breaking fourth world all-around title, crowning her the best gymnast less than a year after she returned from a 14-month break.

Biles distanced Japan’s Mai Murakami by 1.693 points. Murakami held off 2017 World champ Morgan Hurd for silver by .066.

Biles, a four-time Rio Olympic champion, shockingly sat down her opening vault landing and scored 14.533. She came off the balance beam two rotations later and tallied 13.233.

Remember, she’s competing with a kidney stone that she named the “Doha Pearl,” which was too big to pass in an emergency room visit on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Biles still led by .092 going into her last routine, floor exercise, where she is a full point better than the rest of the world. Biles nailed it to win by the largest gap in the women’s all-around at worlds since the perfect-10 judging system was thrown out in 2006. Shawn Johnson held the previous margin-of-victory record of 1.25 points from 2007.

Biles also broke her tie with retired Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the most women’s all-around titles. She also matched retired Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for the most career world gold medals with 12.

Biles can surge past Scherbo on Friday and Saturday with four more gold opportunities in apparatus finals. She could become the first woman to earn six medals at a worlds since Soviet Yelena Shushunova in 1987.

