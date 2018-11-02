TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Usain Bolt finished with Australian soccer club

By Nick ZaccardiNov 2, 2018, 7:12 AM EDT
Usain Bolt‘s bid for a pro soccer contract with an Australian club has ended.

Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners could not agree to a deal. The A-League club announced Friday that contract talks are over.

The Mariners offered Bolt a contract last month, at the end of his tryout deal, but said that they likely needed more money from an external party for Bolt to sign.

“There was a gap that we needed to try to fill, and in the time from then till now we haven’t been able to close that gap,” Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp said.

The club also said last month that while Bolt “made great progression” in his two months of preseason training, it “does not have the luxury” to play him in regular-season league matches.

Mielekamp declined to say Friday whether Bolt’s departure was more related to his talent or to financial terms.

“It’s more of a timing issue,” he said.

Bolt thanked the Mariners staff, players and fans in a statement.

“For making me feel so welcome during my time there. I wish the club success for the season ahead,” Bolt said.

The highlight of Bolt’s two-month stay in Gosford came Oct. 12, when he scored two goals in a friendly against a team that is not in the A-League. Bolt had said the match, his third, would determine his future after he first joined the club on an indefinite trial in hopes of getting a contract.

Mielekamp said the story of Bolt playing for last season’s last-place A-League club reached 600 million people.

“To see the footage go around the world, to have our club on the world stage and world media is something that we’ll forever be grateful for,” he said.

The eight-time Olympic champion Bolt has long harbored dreams of playing pro soccer.

Since retiring in summer 2017, he also trained alongside club teams in South Africa, Jamaica and Norway, plus had a much-publicized visit with Borussia Dortmund in March. Bolt and Dortmund share an apparel sponsor in Puma.

Bolt said he turned down offers from teams in France and Spain, but not in the top division. He preferred Australia, where he didn’t have to learn a language. His long-time dream has been to play for Manchester United.

North, South Korea progress unified Tokyo 2020 talks, 2032 Olympic bid

By OlympicTalkNov 2, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
South Korea reportedly asked North Korea to form joint Tokyo 2020 Olympic teams in six or seven sports, and the nations agreed to tell the International Olympic Committee officially of their 2032 Olympic bid intention on Friday.

In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-In said in a statement that the countries planned to jointly bid for 2032, and they would look to cooperate in major sports events such as the 2020 Games, without elaborating at the time.

Some more details emerged Friday, particularly regarding creating teams of North and South Korean athletes at the Tokyo Games.

“First of all, our athletes who’ve qualified for the Olympics should not suffer damages if unified teams are to be formed,” an unnamed South Korea Olympic Committee official said, according to Yonhap News Agency. “We also decided to minimize our requests for the IOC or international federations’ help. Instead of thinking about the results at the competitions, we will focus on the process of assembling unified teams that will show the two Koreas’ efforts moving toward one goal.”

The Koreas will send a unified team to the men’s handball world championship in January, it was announced last month.

In PyeongChang, the two nations marched together in the Opening Ceremony behind the Korea Unification flag and fielded a joint women’s hockey team. In the summer, they fielded joint canoeing, rowing and women’s basketball teams at the Asian Games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Simone Biles wins fourth world all-around title, after falls, by record gap

By Nick ZaccardiNov 1, 2018, 5:14 PM EDT
Simone Biles can fall multiple times and still win. She had to prove that on the global stage for the first time Thursday.

Biles overcame her first two falls in more than 60 career Olympic or world champs routines to grab a record-breaking fourth world all-around title, crowning her the best gymnast less than a year after she returned from a 14-month break.

She later apologized on Twitter for giving fans “a heart attack.”

“This one has probably been the hardest to get out of all my world championships and Olympic medals, and the scariest one,” the 21-time medalist Biles said, according to the International Gymnastics Federation. “A bit disappointing because that’s not the performance I would hope to give.”

Biles distanced Japan’s Mai Murakami by 1.693 points, the largest women’s world all-around margin of victory under the 12-year-old Code of Points. Why with two falls? Because her difficulty — which accounts for roughly 40 percent of scores — is 2.7 points greater than anybody else, by far her greatest d score edge of her five Olympic/world all-around titles. Falling off an apparatus is a one-point deduction.

Murakami held off 2017 World champ Morgan Hurd for silver by .066.

GYM WORLDS: Full Results | TV Schedule

The four-time Rio Olympic champion shockingly sat down her opening vault landing and scored 14.533. She came off the balance beam two rotations later and tallied 13.233.

“I didn’t know if I was going to pull it off today, and then I started doubting myself,” she said. “I was definitely shocked.”

Remember, she’s competing with a kidney stone that she named the “Doha Pearl,” which was too big to pass in an emergency room visit on Friday night and Saturday morning. The U.S. prepared an alternate Tuesday team final lineup without her in case she had to withdraw, but Biles said Thursday the pain was manageable.

Not that it made her much less of an overwhelming favorite. Biles had the highest score in qualifying by 4.5. The falls did not put her in a precarious position in the standings.

“Instead of thinking I could win, I was thinking ‘Oh, Biles can fall,'” Murakami said.

Biles still led by .092 going into her last routine, floor exercise, where she is a full point better than the rest of the world.

“I was like, ‘Well, today seems to be horrible, so let’s see what else can go wrong,'” Biles said. “Then I had to get those bad thoughts out of my head.”

She went out of bounds on her first tumbling pass but still scored a 15, highest of the day by that full point.

That made it the largest overall gap in the women’s all-around at worlds since the perfect-10 judging system was thrown out in 2006. Shawn Johnson held the previous margin-of-victory record of 1.25 points from 2007.

Biles also broke her tie with retired Russian Svetlana Khorkina for the most women’s all-around titles. And matched retired Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for the most career world gold medals with 12.

Biles can surge past Scherbo on Friday and Saturday with four more gold opportunities in apparatus finals. She could become the first woman to earn six medals at a worlds since Soviet Yelena Shushunova in 1987.

“Hopefully in [apparatus] finals I’ll get to redeem myself,” Biles said.

Hurd, who won last year’s title in Biles’ absence, led after vault and was second to Biles after bars. But she put her hands down to keep from falling off the beam, where she scored 12.933. Hurd recovered on floor, moving from fourth to bronze.

“If you would have told me two years ago I would have had this many worlds medals, I would have never believed you,” said Hurd, a revelation since placing sixth at the 2017 U.S. Championships.

