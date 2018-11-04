TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Mary Keitany wins fourth New York City Marathon; Shalane Flanagan third

By Nick ZaccardiNov 4, 2018, 12:28 PM EST
Olympics

NEW YORK — Kenyan Mary Keitany won her fourth New York City Marathon with the second-fastest women’s time in race history, while 2017 champion Shalane Flanagan surged in Central Park to finish third.

Flanagan, in what could be her final marathon, mouthed “I love you” as she neared the Central Park finish line. Why?

“I just am so appreciative of being here today,” she said on ESPN2. “I felt so much love on the course.”

Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa took the men’s race in 2:05:59, the second-fastest time in New York history. Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai set the course record of 2:05:06 in 2011.

Fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata was second to Desisa, two seconds behind, followed by 2017 winner Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya another 25 seconds back.

NYC MARATHON: Results

Keitany, a 36-year-old mother of two, clocked 2:22:48, winning by 3 minutes, 13 seconds over countrywoman Vivian Cheruiyot.

Only Kenyan Margaret Okayo has run faster at the world’s largest annual marathon, 2:22:31 in 2003. Only Norwegian Grete Waitz has won more New York titles among male or female runners with nine.

Flanagan, who last year became the first U.S. female runner to win New York in 40 years, finished 3:33 behind Keitany and 20 seconds back of Cheruiyot. Keitany and Cheruiyot were the pre-race favorites. Fellow U.S. Olympians Molly Huddle and Des Linden were fourth and sixth.

Flanagan, a 37-year-old, four-time Olympian, ran faster than her winning time in 2017, when she relegated Keitany to second place.

The U.S. put three women in the top six for the first time in 40 years. Another notable American, Sarah Sellers, was 18th, six months after her surprise runner-up in Boston as a registered nurse anesthetist who did not start with the elite women.

Desisa, 28, won his first New York title after finishing second in 2014 and third in 2015 and 2017. He is best-known for winning the Boston Marathon in 2013 (the year of the twin bombings) and 2015.

Desisa outlasted Kitata and Kamworor in a three-way battle in the final miles in Central Park. The top American man was Jared Ward, who finished sixth, just as he did at the Rio Olympics. Bernard Lagat, a 43-year-old, five-time Olympian in his marathon debut, was 18th.

Paralympian Daniel Romanchuk became the first American to win the men’s wheelchair race, beating three-time winner Marcel Hug of Switzerland by one second in 1:36:21. Romanchuk, 20, also became the youngest male winner in New York history.

Swiss Manuela Schar repeated in the women’s wheelchair division, pulling away from 17-time Paralympic medalist and five-time New York winner Tatyana McFadden by 21 seconds in 1:50:27.

2018 New York City Marathon Results

By OlympicTalkNov 4, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
Top-10 and notable results from the 48th New York City Marathon on Nov. 4, 2018. Full, searchable results are here

Men’s Elite
1. Lelisa Desisa (ETH) — 2:05:59
2. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:06:01
3. Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) — 2:06:26
4. Tamirat Tola (ETH) — 2:08:30
5. Daniel Wanjiru (KRN) — 2:10:21
6. Jared Ward (USA) — 2:12 24
7. Scott Fauble (USA) — 2:12:28
8. Festus Talam (KEN) — 2:12:40
9. Shadrack Biwott (USA) — 2:12:52
10. Chris Derrick (USA) — 2:13:08
18. Bernard Lagat (USA) — 2:17:20

Women’s Elite
1. Mary Keitany (KEN) — 2:22:48
2. Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN) — 2:26:02
3. Shalane Flanagan (USA) — 2:26:22
4. Molly Huddle (USA) — 2:26:44
5. Rahma Tusa (ETH) — 2:27:13
6. Des Linden (USA) — 2:27:51
7. Allie Kieffer (USA) — 2:28:12
8. Lisa Weightman (AUS) — 2:29:11
9. Mamitu Daska (ETH) — 2:30:31
10. Belaynesh Fikadu (ETH) — 2:30:47
18. Sarah Sellers (USA) — 2:36:37

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:36:21
2. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:36:22
3. David Weir (GBR) — 1:36:23
4. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:40:22
5. Kurt Fearnley (AUS) — 1:40:23
6. Tomoki Suzuki — 1:40:28
7. Jordi Madera Jimenez (ESP) — 1:41:13
8. Josh George (USA) — 1:41:36
9. Hiroyuki Yamamoto (JPN) — 1:45:15
10. Josh Cassidy (USA) — 1:47:02

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:50:27
2. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:50:48
3. Zou Lihong (CHN) — 1:56:14
4. Eliza Ault-Connell (AUS) — 1:57:00
5. Margriet Van Den Broek (NED) — 1:57:30
6. Madison De Rozario (AUS) — 1:58:06
7. Susanna Scaroni (USA) — 1:59:55
8. Sandra Graf (SUI) — 2:00:00
9. Katrina Gerhard (USA) — 2:00:19
10. Aline Dos Santos Rocha (BRA) — 2:06:10

Yuzuru Hanyu wins Grand Prix of Helsinki in rout

By Nick ZaccardiNov 4, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
Olympics

Yuzuru Hanyu left no doubt in winning his Grand Prix season debut for the first time in nine tries.

The double Olympic champion tallied 297.12 points to beat Czech Michal Brezina by 39.14 in Helsinki this weekend. It’s one of the largest margins of victory in Grand Prix series history.

Hanyu’s free skate on Sunday included a historic quadruple toe loop-triple Axel sequence with four total quads (though two were under-rotated). Hanyu’s total score is the best in the world this season, supplanting world champion Nathan Chen‘s 280.57 from Skate America two weeks ago.

However, Hanyu said his goal was to break 200 points in the free, and he came up 9.57 short.

“Not all the jumps were perfectly landed, but through the short and the free program I was on my feet, so I’m very happy about that,” he said through a translator.

Hanyu and Chen are expected to go head-to-head for the first time since the Olympics at December’s Grand Prix Final. Hanyu said he hopes to try a quad Axel this season, but not until after Japanese nationals in late December.

Brezina, 28, picked up his second silver of the Grand Prix season. He landed one quad in each Helsinki program, and though he fell in the free skate, he should be headed to the exclusive, six-skater Grand Prix Final for the first time since 2011.

South Korean Cha Jun-Whan took third for the second straight week. He was followed by the last two world bronze medalists, Russian Mikhail Kolyada and Chinese Jin Boyang, who each fell multiple times in the free skate. American Alex Krasnozhon was seventh.

The Grand Prix season continues next weekend at Japan’s NHK Trophy, headlined by Olympic silver medalists Shoma Uno and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

