2018 U.S. marathon rankings

With the New York City Marathon in the books, the 2018 major marathon calendar is complete. It’s an opportune time to look at the U.S. rankings.
The fastest times reflect the prevailing storyline in U.S. road running — the women are outpacing the men on the global stage.
2017 marked the strongest year in U.S. female marathoning with five breaking 2:27 and nine breaking 2:30. This year is a close second, with four women breaking 2:27 and seven under 2:30. What’s more, the three fastest American women of 2017 were replaced completely by the three fastest women of 2018.
Four U.S. women are in the world top 100 for the year — Amy Cragg (18th), Sara Hall (76th), Shalane Flanagan (77th) and Molly Huddle (84th).
That doesn’t include Des Linden, who recorded the biggest marathon win for an American this year (in Boston) and Jordan Hasay, who last year became the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner of all time but did not race 26.2 miles this year due to injuries.
Just one U.S. man has broken 2:12 in 2018. If that holds, it will be the second occurrence in 17 years, along with 2013.
Galen Rupp, although out through the spring marathon season after foot surgery, is a massive favorite to win the Leap Day 2020 Olympic Trials. Rupp ranks 22nd in the world this year. The next-fastest American, Olympic teammate Jared Ward, is No. 262.
|Name
|Time
|Race
|Result
|Galen Rupp
|2:06:07
|Prague
|WIN
|Galen Rupp
|2:06:21
|Chicago
|5th
|Jared Ward
|2:12:24
|New York City
|6th
|Scott Fauble
|2:12:28
|New York City
|7th
|Elkanah Kibet
|2:12:35
|Chicago
|13th
|Shadrack Biwott
|2:12:52
|New York City
|9th
|Chris Derrick
|2:13:08
|New York City
|10th
|Aaron Braun
|2:13:16
|Chicago
|14th
|Jonas Hampton
|2:14:19
|Chicago
|15th
|Parker Stinson
|2:14:29
|Chicago
|16th
|Name
|Time
|Race
|Result
|Amy Cragg
|2:21:42
|Tokyo
|3rd
|Sara Hall
|2:26:20
|Ottawa
|3rd
|Shalane Flanagan
|2:26:22
|New York City
|3rd
|Molly Huddle
|2:26:44
|New York City
|4th
|Des Linden
|2:27:51
|New York City
|6th
|Allie Kieffer
|2:28:12
|New York City
|7th
|Lindsay Flanagan
|2:28:25
|Frankfurt
|13th
|Stephanie Bruce
|2:30:59
|New York City
|11th
|Roberta Groner
|2:31:01
|New York City
|12th
|Carrie Dimoff
|2:31:12
|New York City
|14th