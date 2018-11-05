TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
2018 U.S. marathon rankings

By Nick ZaccardiNov 5, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
With the New York City Marathon in the books, the 2018 major marathon calendar is complete. It’s an opportune time to look at the U.S. rankings.

The fastest times reflect the prevailing storyline in U.S. road running — the women are outpacing the men on the global stage.

2017 marked the strongest year in U.S. female marathoning with five breaking 2:27 and nine breaking 2:30. This year is a close second, with four women breaking 2:27 and seven under 2:30. What’s more, the three fastest American women of 2017 were replaced completely by the three fastest women of 2018.

Four U.S. women are in the world top 100 for the year — Amy Cragg (18th), Sara Hall (76th), Shalane Flanagan (77th) and Molly Huddle (84th).

That doesn’t include Des Linden, who recorded the biggest marathon win for an American this year (in Boston) and Jordan Hasay, who last year became the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner of all time but did not race 26.2 miles this year due to injuries.

Just one U.S. man has broken 2:12 in 2018. If that holds, it will be the second occurrence in 17 years, along with 2013.

Galen Rupp, although out through the spring marathon season after foot surgery, is a massive favorite to win the Leap Day 2020 Olympic Trials. Rupp ranks 22nd in the world this year. The next-fastest American, Olympic teammate Jared Ward, is No. 262.

Name Time Race Result
Galen Rupp 2:06:07 Prague WIN
Galen Rupp 2:06:21 Chicago 5th
Jared Ward 2:12:24 New York City 6th
Scott Fauble 2:12:28 New York City 7th
Elkanah Kibet 2:12:35 Chicago 13th
Shadrack Biwott 2:12:52 New York City 9th
Chris Derrick 2:13:08 New York City 10th
Aaron Braun 2:13:16 Chicago 14th
Jonas Hampton 2:14:19 Chicago 15th
Parker Stinson 2:14:29 Chicago 16th

 

Name Time Race Result
Amy Cragg 2:21:42 Tokyo 3rd
Sara Hall 2:26:20 Ottawa 3rd
Shalane Flanagan 2:26:22 New York City 3rd
Molly Huddle 2:26:44 New York City 4th
Des Linden 2:27:51 New York City 6th
Allie Kieffer 2:28:12 New York City 7th
Lindsay Flanagan 2:28:25 Frankfurt 13th
Stephanie Bruce 2:30:59 New York City 11th
Roberta Groner 2:31:01 New York City 12th
Carrie Dimoff 2:31:12 New York City 14th

USOC seeks to revoke USA Gymnastics as national governing body

By OlympicTalkNov 5, 2018, 5:39 PM EST
The U.S. Olympic Committee is seeking to shut down USA Gymnastics in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes and several leadership changes.

“You deserve better,” new USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in an open letter to the U.S. gymnastics community, two days after the world championships concluded.

“This is a situation in which there are no perfect solutions,” Hirshland said in a statement. “Seeking to revoke recognition is not a conclusion that we have come to easily. In the short-term, we have to work to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play. We are building plans to do just that. In the long-term, it will be the critically important responsibility of the recognized Gymnastics NGB, whether the existing organization or a new one, to lead gymnastics in the United States and build on the supportive community of athletes and clubs that can carry the sport forward for decades to come. We are prepared to identify and help build such an organization.”

Hirshland wrote that a review panel will be identified, a hearing will be held, a report will be issued, a recommendation will be made regarding USA Gymnastics’ status as a national governing body and the USOC board will vote, without detailing a timeline.

“You might be asking why now?” wrote Hirshland, who in July was named the USOC’s first permanent female CEO. “The short answer is that we believe the challenges facing the organization are simply more than it is capable of overcoming in its current form. We have worked closely with the new USAG board over recent months to support them, but despite diligent effort, the NGB continues to struggle. And that’s not fair to gymnasts around the country. Even weeks ago, I hoped there was a different way forward. But we now believe that is no longer possible.”

USA Gymnastics’ board of directors said in a statement that it is “evaluating the best path forward for our athletes, professional members, the organization and staff” after the USOC issued a letter to USA Gymnastics initiating the complaint.

“USA Gymnastics’ board was seated in June 2018 and inherited an organization in crisis with significant challenges that were years in the making,” the statement read. “In the four months since, the Board has done everything it could to move this organization towards a better future. We immediately took steps to change the leadership and are currently conducting a search to find a CEO who can rebuild the organization and, most importantly, regain the trust of the gymnastics community. Substantial work remains — in particular, working with the plaintiffs and USA Gymnastics’ insurers to resolve the ongoing litigation as quickly as possible. We will continue to prioritize our athletes’ health and safety and focus on acting in the best interests of the greater gymnastics community.”

Hirshland called for changes in USA Gymnastics leadership on Aug. 31, not a month into her new role.

“Under the circumstances, we feel that the organization is struggling to manage its obligations effectively and it is time to consider making adjustments in the leadership,” she said then, adding that the USOC would be reaching out to the USAG board to discuss changes.

USA Gymnastics is without a CEO after Mary Bono resigned Oct. 16, four days after being appointed to the role.

Bono replaced Kerry Perry, who resigned after Hirshland’s August comments. Bono received criticism for a September photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe tweeted from her account shortly after Nike debuted its advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Notably, Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles tweeted of Bono, “*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.” Nike is one of Biles’ sponsors.

Biles is among the more than 200 women who have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by former team doctor Nassar under the guise of treatment. Biles was critical of Perry, who replaced Steve Penny, for not being vocal enough in support of the survivors.

“Gymnastics as a sport will remain a bedrock for the Olympic community in the United States,” Hirshland wrote. “We will ensure support for the Olympic hopefuls who may represent us in Tokyo in 2020.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Hungary takes U.S. off short track world record book

By Nick ZaccardiNov 5, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
For the first time in six years, the U.S. does not own any short track speed skating world records.

Hungary wiped the American men’s 5000m relay mark off the book at the season-opening World Cup in Calgary on Sunday.

Brothers Liu Shaoang and Liu Shaolin SandorCsaba Burjan and former U.S. skater Cole Krueger combined to clock 6:28.625 as the top three nations all went under the U.S.’ world record of 6:29.052 set last November.

The Liu brothers and Burjan were part of the Hungarian team that won the Olympic relay, marking the nation’s first Winter Games gold medal.

Hungary recovered in Sunday’s race from a messy exchange that saw its skater handing off fall to the ice with 21 laps left.

Shaolin crossed the finish line after 45 laps, .232 ahead of South Korea, not realizing it was a world record. Shaolin passed a Dutch skater for the lead on the last lap.

“I was shouting, ‘Yes baby,’ wanting to high-five my coaches, and then I went to hug my brother, and he said, ‘Look at the screen!’” Shaolin said, according to the International Skating Union. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, how did we do that?’”

Krueger’s younger brother, John-Henry Krueger, earned the lone U.S. short track medal in PyeongChang, a 1000m silver, then announced two months later he was switching representation to Hungary, too. John-Henry, who must sit out this season due to transfer rules, was part of the U.S. team that had the previous 5000m relay world record.

“Funny how life works,” was tweeted from John-Henry Krueger’s account. “Today is the only time in my skating career I can say I am happy to lose.”

