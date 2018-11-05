TRENDING GYMNASTICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
USA Gymnastics
Getty Images

USOC seeks to revoke USA Gymnastics as national governing body

By OlympicTalkNov 5, 2018, 5:39 PM EST
The U.S. Olympic Committee is seeking to shut down USA Gymnastics in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes and several leadership changes.

“You deserve better,” new USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in an open letter to the U.S. gymnastics community, two days after the world championships concluded.

“This is a situation in which there are no perfect solutions,” Hirshland said in a statement. “Seeking to revoke recognition is not a conclusion that we have come to easily. In the short-term, we have to work to ensure that USAG gymnasts have the support necessary to excel on and off the field of play. We are building plans to do just that. In the long-term, it will be the critically important responsibility of the recognized Gymnastics NGB, whether the existing organization or a new one, to lead gymnastics in the United States and build on the supportive community of athletes and clubs that can carry the sport forward for decades to come. We are prepared to identify and help build such an organization.”

Hirshland wrote that a review panel will be identified, a hearing will be held, a report will be issued, a recommendation will be made regarding USA Gymnastics’ status as a national governing body and the USOC board will vote, without detailing a timeline.

“You might be asking why now?” wrote Hirshland, who in July was named the USOC’s first permanent female CEO. “The short answer is that we believe the challenges facing the organization are simply more than it is capable of overcoming in its current form. We have worked closely with the new USAG board over recent months to support them, but despite diligent effort, the NGB continues to struggle. And that’s not fair to gymnasts around the country. Even weeks ago, I hoped there was a different way forward. But we now believe that is no longer possible.”

USA Gymnastics’ board of directors said in a statement that it is “evaluating the best path forward for our athletes, professional members, the organization and staff” after the USOC issued a letter to USA Gymnastics initiating the complaint.

“USA Gymnastics’ board was seated in June 2018 and inherited an organization in crisis with significant challenges that were years in the making,” the statement read. “In the four months since, the Board has done everything it could to move this organization towards a better future. We immediately took steps to change the leadership and are currently conducting a search to find a CEO who can rebuild the organization and, most importantly, regain the trust of the gymnastics community. Substantial work remains — in particular, working with the plaintiffs and USA Gymnastics’ insurers to resolve the ongoing litigation as quickly as possible. We will continue to prioritize our athletes’ health and safety and focus on acting in the best interests of the greater gymnastics community.”

Hirshland called for changes in USA Gymnastics leadership on Aug. 31, not a month into her new role.

“Under the circumstances, we feel that the organization is struggling to manage its obligations effectively and it is time to consider making adjustments in the leadership,” she said then, adding that the USOC would be reaching out to the USAG board to discuss changes.

USA Gymnastics is without a CEO after Mary Bono resigned Oct. 16, four days after being appointed to the role.

Bono replaced Kerry Perry, who resigned after Hirshland’s August comments. Bono received criticism for a September photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe tweeted from her account shortly after Nike debuted its advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Notably, Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles tweeted of Bono, “*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.” Nike is one of Biles’ sponsors.

Biles is among the more than 200 women who have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by former team doctor Nassar under the guise of treatment. Biles was critical of Perry, who replaced Steve Penny, for not being vocal enough in support of the survivors.

“Gymnastics as a sport will remain a bedrock for the Olympic community in the United States,” Hirshland wrote. “We will ensure support for the Olympic hopefuls who may represent us in Tokyo in 2020.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Hungary takes U.S. off short track world record book

By Nick ZaccardiNov 5, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
For the first time in six years, the U.S. does not own any short track speed skating world records.

Hungary wiped the American men’s 5000m relay mark off the book at the season-opening World Cup in Calgary on Sunday.

Brothers Liu Shaoang and Liu Shaolin SandorCsaba Burjan and former U.S. skater Cole Krueger combined to clock 6:28.625 as the top three nations all went under the U.S.’ world record of 6:29.052 set last November.

The Liu brothers and Burjan were part of the Hungarian team that won the Olympic relay, marking the nation’s first Winter Games gold medal.

Hungary recovered in Sunday’s race from a messy exchange that saw its skater handing off fall to the ice with 21 laps left.

Shaolin crossed the finish line after 45 laps, .232 ahead of South Korea, not realizing it was a world record. Shaolin passed a Dutch skater for the lead on the last lap.

“I was shouting, ‘Yes baby,’ wanting to high-five my coaches, and then I went to hug my brother, and he said, ‘Look at the screen!’” Shaolin said, according to the International Skating Union. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, how did we do that?’”

Krueger’s younger brother, John-Henry Krueger, earned the lone U.S. short track medal in PyeongChang, a 1000m silver, then announced two months later he was switching representation to Hungary, too. John-Henry, who must sit out this season due to transfer rules, was part of the U.S. team that had the previous 5000m relay world record.

“Funny how life works,” was tweeted from John-Henry Krueger’s account. “Today is the only time in my skating career I can say I am happy to lose.”

New York City Marathon breaks record for most marathon finishers

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 5, 2018, 2:03 PM EST
A total of 52,812 runners finished the New York City Marathon on Sunday, breaking the world record for marathon finishers.

New York held the previous record of 51,394 finishers, set in 2016. New York also has the Nos. 3 and 4 marks all-time, its 50,766 finishers in 2017 and 50,530 in 2014.

The New York City Marathon, which debuted in 1970, is known as the world’s largest annual marathon.

Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa and Kenyan Mary Keitany won the men’s and women’s races Sunday with the second-fastest times for each gender in course history. The top Americans were 2017 winner Shalane Flanagan (third) and Rio Olympian Jared Ward (sixth).

Notable finishers included five-time Olympic track runner Bernard Lagat (18th in his marathon debut in 2:17:20), four-time Olympian Meb Keflezighi (2,165th in 3:10:34 in a non-competitive effort) and 2014 Olympic luge bronze medalist Erin Hamlin (4:52:52).

