Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron sidelined by injury

By Nick ZaccardiNov 6, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
Olympic ice dance silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will miss this week’s NHK Trophy after Cizeron hurt his back in a practice fall on Wednesday, their agent said.

The injury is not serious, and the French couple is still confirmed to compete in their other Grand Prix in France in two weeks. They are expected to return to the ice as soon as later Tuesday for limited training.

Papadakis and Cizeron area now in line to miss December’s Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest international event of the season behind March’s world championships. The Final takes the top six couples from the Grand Prix season, but since the French are left with one with Grand Prix event entry, they would be ineligible.

U.S. champions Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue will likely enter the Final as the favorites. Hubbell and Donohue took fourth in PyeongChang and the silver medal at last season’s worlds behind Papadakis and Cizeron, who earned their third world title.

Papadakis and Cizeron, who train with Hubbell and Donohue in Montreal, have not competed since worlds seven months ago.

The other top couples from PyeongChang — gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada and bronze medalists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the U.S. — are taking indefinite breaks from competition. Papadakis and Cizeron haven’t lost to anybody other than Virtue and Moir in three and a half years.

Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are now the top-ranked dancers in the NHK Trophy field.

USOC seeks to revoke USA Gymnastics as national governing body

By OlympicTalkNov 5, 2018, 5:39 PM EST
The U.S. Olympic Committee is seeking to shut down USA Gymnastics in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse crimes and several leadership changes.

“You deserve better,” USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in an open letter to the U.S. gymnastics community, two days after the world championships concluded.

Hirshland wrote that a review panel will be identified, a hearing will be held, a report will be issued, a recommendation will be made regarding USA Gymnastics’ status as a national governing body and the USOC board will vote, without detailing a timeline.

“You might be asking why now?” wrote Hirshland, who in July was named the USOC’s first permanent female CEO. “The short answer is that we believe the challenges facing the organization are simply more than it is capable of overcoming in its current form. We have worked closely with the new USAG board over recent months to support them, but despite diligent effort, the NGB continues to struggle. And that’s not fair to gymnasts around the country. Even weeks ago, I hoped there was a different way forward. But we now believe that is no longer possible.

“This is a situation in which there are no perfect solutions.”

USA Gymnastics’ board of directors said in a statement that it is “evaluating the best path forward for our athletes, professional members, the organization and staff” after the USOC issued a letter to USA Gymnastics initiating the complaint.

“USA Gymnastics’ board was seated in June 2018 and inherited an organization in crisis with significant challenges that were years in the making,” the statement read. “In the four months since, the Board has done everything it could to move this organization towards a better future. We immediately took steps to change the leadership and are currently conducting a search to find a CEO who can rebuild the organization and, most importantly, regain the trust of the gymnastics community. Substantial work remains — in particular, working with the plaintiffs and USA Gymnastics’ insurers to resolve the ongoing litigation as quickly as possible. We will continue to prioritize our athletes’ health and safety and focus on acting in the best interests of the greater gymnastics community.”

Hirshland called for changes in USA Gymnastics leadership on Aug. 31, not a month into her new role.

“Under the circumstances, we feel that the organization is struggling to manage its obligations effectively and it is time to consider making adjustments in the leadership,” she said then, adding that the USOC would be reaching out to the USAG board to discuss changes.

USA Gymnastics is without a CEO after Mary Bono resigned Oct. 16, four days after being appointed to the role.

Bono replaced Kerry Perry, who resigned after Hirshland’s August comments. Bono received criticism for a September photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe tweeted from her account shortly after Nike debuted its advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Notably, Olympic all-around champion Simone Biles tweeted of Bono, “*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.” Nike is one of Biles’ sponsors.

Biles is among the more than 200 women who have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by former team doctor Nassar under the guise of treatment. Biles was critical of Perry, who replaced Steve Penny, for not being vocal enough in support of the survivors.

“Gymnastics as a sport will remain a bedrock for the Olympic community in the United States,” Hirshland wrote. “We will ensure support for the Olympic hopefuls who may represent us in Tokyo in 2020.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Hungary takes U.S. off short track world record book

By Nick ZaccardiNov 5, 2018, 3:36 PM EST
For the first time in six years, the U.S. does not own any short track speed skating world records.

Hungary wiped the American men’s 5000m relay mark off the book at the season-opening World Cup in Calgary on Sunday.

Brothers Liu Shaoang and Liu Shaolin SandorCsaba Burjan and former U.S. skater Cole Krueger combined to clock 6:28.625 as the top three nations all went under the U.S.’ world record of 6:29.052 set last November.

The Liu brothers and Burjan were part of the Hungarian team that won the Olympic relay, marking the nation’s first Winter Games gold medal.

Hungary recovered in Sunday’s race from a messy exchange that saw its skater handing off fall to the ice with 21 laps left.

Shaolin crossed the finish line after 45 laps, .232 ahead of South Korea, not realizing it was a world record. Shaolin passed a Dutch skater for the lead on the last lap.

“I was shouting, ‘Yes baby,’ wanting to high-five my coaches, and then I went to hug my brother, and he said, ‘Look at the screen!’” Shaolin said, according to the International Skating Union. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, how did we do that?’”

Krueger’s younger brother, John-Henry Krueger, earned the lone U.S. short track medal in PyeongChang, a 1000m silver, then announced two months later he was switching representation to Hungary, too. John-Henry, who must sit out this season due to transfer rules, was part of the U.S. team that had the previous 5000m relay world record.

“Funny how life works,” was tweeted from John-Henry Krueger’s account. “Today is the only time in my skating career I can say I am happy to lose.”

