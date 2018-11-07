Mariah Bell focused on the big picture ahead of NHK Trophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mariah Bell brushed off not making the Olympic team. Her eyes are on January’s nationals, where she wants to be U.S. champion, and on the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“Looking forward another four years, it’s my goal to be on that Olympic team,” she told NBC Olympic Research at the start of her season. “This year, not making the team, it’s not a huge deal. It’s just taking all this experience to help me get there four years from now.”

She’s viewing this season as a “fresh start” because it’s just the beginning of the new quadrennial. She had a strong showing and finished fourth at September’s Nebelhorn and was fourth at Skate Canada.

She skates next at NHK Trophy in Japan this weekend. NBC Sports Gold will live stream every men’s, ladies, pairs’ and dance programs.

After her tour of the Grand Prix circuit, her focus is nationals.

“My top goal is to be national champion. As I lead up to nationals I think I can do really well at both of my Grand Prixes. It’s just a matter of staying in the moment.”

After a surprise trip to the world championships – where she finished 12th – Bell spent the summer working on her triple-triple combinations, which she said helped build her consistency. She also spent two weeks doing shows in Japan, where she was able to perform her new short program in front of audiences.

Her short program this season is set to “To Love You More” by Celine Dion and it was choreographed by her longtime training partner Adam Rippon.

“I trained with Adam for the last two or three years,” Bell said. “He’s always been there to give me advice on little things or help me with some technical stuff. But I’ve never actually worked with him for a program so that was so exciting. I’m honestly so lucky that he had the time because he’s so famous now!”

Her free skate lands on the opposite end of the emotional spectrum, portraying a loss in life and learning to live without what was lost.

“It’s very deep,” she said. “I’ve never had a program that’s that raw.”

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

